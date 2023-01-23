Read full article on original website
Related
agdaily.com
Iowa beef company secures $150M investment for packing facility
After the Expanding Meat Processing Act of 2022 bill was introduced, announcements of local and regional packers began popping up. Now, an Iowa beef processor, Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, has announced that Karis Capital of Naples, Florida, an equity real estate company, is investing $150 million in the packer’s planned facility in Mills County. The investment will allow Cattlemen’s Heritage to advance with the groundbreaking for the plant later this year.
mitchellnow.com
Benchmark landmark values on rise
Benchmark farmland values continued to tick up in the last half of 2022, supported by high commodity prices and demand from buyers with strong liquidity. The pace of increase, however, has slowed. The steep hikes of 2020 and 2021 tapered to single digits in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota at the close of 2022. Farm Credit Services of America appraises the same 63 farms and ranches every six months to track trends in the real estate market. The six-month change in South Dakota was 9.2 percent. The one-year change was 17.3 percent. The five-year change was 34.6 percent, and the ten-year change was 51.7 percent. For pastureland, South Dakota’s six-month change was an increase of .5 percent.
KETV.com
Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef plant aims to bring billions in revenue to Iowa
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company plans to build a beef-processing plant in Mills County, Iowa, that could bring billions in revenue to the state. The developer originally planned to break ground in 2022 but the pandemic made finding and engineering more difficult than predicted. The company now plans to start construction in the Spring with the backing of a new investor.
lawrencekstimes.com
Salt makes icy roads less dicey, but it poisons the land. Here’s what Kansas is doing about it
Scientists in Kansas and Iowa are working on a greener path forward. In the meantime, experts offer tips for public agencies and homeowners to use salt smarter. Rock salt saves lives by helping tires grip icy roads. It avoids broken bones when homeowners use it on slick sidewalks, driveways and parking lots.
kiwaradio.com
Adding new income through renewable farming practices
IARN — Many farmers have been voluntarily using sustainable farming practices for many years on their operations by using regenerative agriculture practices that boost soil health and water quality. Farmers can now earn a financial benefit from farming sustainably and making money through the form of carbon credits. For...
WQAD
Tax season is here — and there are some new rules that Iowans need to know about
MOLINE, Ill — Monday was the first day of the tax filing season, and there are some rules that you should be aware of, especially if you live in Iowa. Certified Financial Planner Dave Elizondo from True Financial Partners joined News 8's Jenna Webster to give insight into how to sort through these tax twists.
These Are The Most Venomous Animals In Iowa
There are plenty of known dangerous animals in Iowa. In fact, it is so well known that there are already plenty of lists about them. These animals are obviously best to keep your distance from. Some animals however are a bit smaller in Iowa, but still very dangerous, and even venomous.
kiwaradio.com
Global strategist urges patience
IARN — The agricultural economy is always being affected by external forces, from government regulations to wars taking place continents away. The past few years have provided no shortage of outside challenges. Rabobank Global Strategist, Stephen Nicholson said the best advice he can give is to be patient. For...
This Iowa Restaurant Is One of the Top Places to Eat in America
It may not look like much from the outside, but inside this rather ordinary-looking building in Iowa is one of the best eating experiences in America. Yelp is out with their Top 100 US Restaurants for 2023 and the 36th highest-rated establishment in the nation is housed in a Davenport structure that dates back to 1865.
kmaland.com
Eastern Iowa company to launch wind turbine blade recycling process
(Fairfax, IA) -- An eastern Iowa company will soon begin a new recycling method for wind turbine blades intended to prevent build-ups in landfills. That's according to Travero Director of Business Development Jeff Woods, who says REGEN Fiber, which Travero owns, has created a patent-pending process to convert the decommissioned blades into other reusable materials for manufacturers. Woods tells KMA News the investment in a recycling method also comes to shrink the carbon footprint of current decommissioning methods as the demand for wind energy grows.
kmaland.com
Florida company invests in Mills County beef plant
(Des Moines) -- Another major investor is pitching in on a proposed beef processing facility in Mills County. Officials with Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company Monday announced that Karis Capital of Naples, Florida is investing $150 million in the company's planned facility on a 132-acre parcel of land near the intersection of Interstate 29 and Bunge Road just south of the Pottawattamie-Mills County line. In a press release, Cattlemen's Heritage Principal Developer Chad Tentinger states the investment represents a critical milestone, allowing the company to break ground later this year. In a recent interview with KMA News, Tentinger projected an 18-month construction timeline for the project.
iheart.com
Iowa's First Bird Flu Case Of 2023 Confirmed
(Des Moines, IA) -- Another case of bird flu has been confirmed in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture says it was found in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County, in northwest Iowa. It's the first new case of 2023. Last fall there were about a dozen outbreaks at commercial turkey or egg laying facilities, and in backyard flocks in the state. There were nearly 20-bird flu confirmations in Iowa in the spring of 2022.
iheart.com
Gas Prices On The Rise in Iowa
(Undated) -- Gas prices in Iowa have risen eleven cents per gallon in the last week. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded in Iowa today is $3.21 a gallon. Gas is about 33 cents more expensive than this time last month, and nearly seven cents more than a year ago.
Agriculture Online
Iowa legislation would increase number of out-of-state deer hunters by 25%
An Iowa Senate bill would increase the number of people who don’t live in Iowa who can hunt the state’s antlered whitetail deer each year from 6,000 to 7,500, and those hunters would be encouraged to shoot female deer, too. Senate File 42 advanced with Republican support out...
kiow.com
Why We Passed School Choice
Parental choice in education and improving public schools are the top priorities for Republicans in the 2023 Legislative session. The Governor campaigned on school choice all over the state. Republicans running for the House and Senate campaigned all over the state on school choice and improving public schools. I spoke about it often. On election night, the Governor won an historic victory, with a margin of nearly 20 points, Republicans in the Senate gained enough seats for a super-majority, and in the House, we gained seats to the historic level of 64. Now, we will keep our promises.
doniphanherald.com
How 2022 Gun Sales in Nebraska Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
katyflint.com
The Best Historic Hotels in Iowa
Through all of our travels around the Midwest, we have fall in love with staying at historic hotels. There are lots of great spots around the country, but you’ll find the best Historic Hotels in Iowa. While we are still working our way around the Midwest checking out all the great stays, we feel like we’ve found quite a few that meet our standards for historic.
rcreader.com
Environmental Groups Applaud Iowa Regulators' Order to Make Public Midamerican Energy's Secret Planning Studies
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 25, 2023) — On January 19, 2023, the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order in MidAmerican Energy’s Wind PRIME proceeding to make public two generation-planning studies that MidAmerican has aggressively and repeatedly sought to keep secret from regulators and the public. The studies include an evaluation of the economics of MidAmerican’s coal-generating facilities and a study of pathways to achieve zero carbon-emissions electricity.
Arctic Air Mass To Target Iowa End Month Into February
A strong arctic air mass will eye the forecast area by the end of the month after several snow chances hit the forecast area, so read on for details... Temperatures are very cold north of the states and with time, this will dive south into the forecast area. The start of the event will come this weekend and into the first half of February. The cold air mass maximizes the first week of February with readings that can potentially come close to December 2022 standards. That was the time we had near 50 below wind chill values in northwest Iowa and this will likely bring 20-40 below wind chill values but certainly think that it's possible to see readings lower then that as well. In terms of snow, we have several chances in the cards between now and the time the arctic blast hits. The first chance of snow will come Wednesday with the main axis of moisture from central to eastern Iowa, but a piece of energy will pivot southeast out of the northern plains which will give the rest of Iowa a risk for scattered snow showers Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
Comments / 0