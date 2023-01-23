ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
agdaily.com

Iowa beef company secures $150M investment for packing facility

After the Expanding Meat Processing Act of 2022 bill was introduced, announcements of local and regional packers began popping up. Now, an Iowa beef processor, Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, has announced that Karis Capital of Naples, Florida, an equity real estate company, is investing $150 million in the packer’s planned facility in Mills County. The investment will allow Cattlemen’s Heritage to advance with the groundbreaking for the plant later this year.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
mitchellnow.com

Benchmark landmark values on rise

Benchmark farmland values continued to tick up in the last half of 2022, supported by high commodity prices and demand from buyers with strong liquidity. The pace of increase, however, has slowed. The steep hikes of 2020 and 2021 tapered to single digits in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota at the close of 2022. Farm Credit Services of America appraises the same 63 farms and ranches every six months to track trends in the real estate market. The six-month change in South Dakota was 9.2 percent. The one-year change was 17.3 percent. The five-year change was 34.6 percent, and the ten-year change was 51.7 percent. For pastureland, South Dakota’s six-month change was an increase of .5 percent.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef plant aims to bring billions in revenue to Iowa

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company plans to build a beef-processing plant in Mills County, Iowa, that could bring billions in revenue to the state. The developer originally planned to break ground in 2022 but the pandemic made finding and engineering more difficult than predicted. The company now plans to start construction in the Spring with the backing of a new investor.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Adding new income through renewable farming practices

IARN — Many farmers have been voluntarily using sustainable farming practices for many years on their operations by using regenerative agriculture practices that boost soil health and water quality. Farmers can now earn a financial benefit from farming sustainably and making money through the form of carbon credits. For...
IOWA STATE
B100

These Are The Most Venomous Animals In Iowa

There are plenty of known dangerous animals in Iowa. In fact, it is so well known that there are already plenty of lists about them. These animals are obviously best to keep your distance from. Some animals however are a bit smaller in Iowa, but still very dangerous, and even venomous.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Global strategist urges patience

IARN — The agricultural economy is always being affected by external forces, from government regulations to wars taking place continents away. The past few years have provided no shortage of outside challenges. Rabobank Global Strategist, Stephen Nicholson said the best advice he can give is to be patient. For...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Eastern Iowa company to launch wind turbine blade recycling process

(Fairfax, IA) -- An eastern Iowa company will soon begin a new recycling method for wind turbine blades intended to prevent build-ups in landfills. That's according to Travero Director of Business Development Jeff Woods, who says REGEN Fiber, which Travero owns, has created a patent-pending process to convert the decommissioned blades into other reusable materials for manufacturers. Woods tells KMA News the investment in a recycling method also comes to shrink the carbon footprint of current decommissioning methods as the demand for wind energy grows.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Florida company invests in Mills County beef plant

(Des Moines) -- Another major investor is pitching in on a proposed beef processing facility in Mills County. Officials with Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company Monday announced that Karis Capital of Naples, Florida is investing $150 million in the company's planned facility on a 132-acre parcel of land near the intersection of Interstate 29 and Bunge Road just south of the Pottawattamie-Mills County line. In a press release, Cattlemen's Heritage Principal Developer Chad Tentinger states the investment represents a critical milestone, allowing the company to break ground later this year. In a recent interview with KMA News, Tentinger projected an 18-month construction timeline for the project.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Iowa's First Bird Flu Case Of 2023 Confirmed

(Des Moines, IA) -- Another case of bird flu has been confirmed in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture says it was found in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County, in northwest Iowa. It's the first new case of 2023. Last fall there were about a dozen outbreaks at commercial turkey or egg laying facilities, and in backyard flocks in the state. There were nearly 20-bird flu confirmations in Iowa in the spring of 2022.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Gas Prices On The Rise in Iowa

(Undated) -- Gas prices in Iowa have risen eleven cents per gallon in the last week. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded in Iowa today is $3.21 a gallon. Gas is about 33 cents more expensive than this time last month, and nearly seven cents more than a year ago.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Why We Passed School Choice

Parental choice in education and improving public schools are the top priorities for Republicans in the 2023 Legislative session. The Governor campaigned on school choice all over the state. Republicans running for the House and Senate campaigned all over the state on school choice and improving public schools. I spoke about it often. On election night, the Governor won an historic victory, with a margin of nearly 20 points, Republicans in the Senate gained enough seats for a super-majority, and in the House, we gained seats to the historic level of 64. Now, we will keep our promises.
doniphanherald.com

How 2022 Gun Sales in Nebraska Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
NEBRASKA STATE
katyflint.com

The Best Historic Hotels in Iowa

Through all of our travels around the Midwest, we have fall in love with staying at historic hotels. There are lots of great spots around the country, but you’ll find the best Historic Hotels in Iowa. While we are still working our way around the Midwest checking out all the great stays, we feel like we’ve found quite a few that meet our standards for historic.
IOWA STATE
rcreader.com

Environmental Groups Applaud Iowa Regulators' Order to Make Public Midamerican Energy's Secret Planning Studies

DES MOINES, IOWA (January 25, 2023) — On January 19, 2023, the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order in MidAmerican Energy’s Wind PRIME proceeding to make public two generation-planning studies that MidAmerican has aggressively and repeatedly sought to keep secret from regulators and the public. The studies include an evaluation of the economics of MidAmerican’s coal-generating facilities and a study of pathways to achieve zero carbon-emissions electricity.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Storm Center

Arctic Air Mass To Target Iowa End Month Into February

A strong arctic air mass will eye the forecast area by the end of the month after several snow chances hit the forecast area, so read on for details... Temperatures are very cold north of the states and with time, this will dive south into the forecast area. The start of the event will come this weekend and into the first half of February. The cold air mass maximizes the first week of February with readings that can potentially come close to December 2022 standards. That was the time we had near 50 below wind chill values in northwest Iowa and this will likely bring 20-40 below wind chill values but certainly think that it's possible to see readings lower then that as well. In terms of snow, we have several chances in the cards between now and the time the arctic blast hits. The first chance of snow will come Wednesday with the main axis of moisture from central to eastern Iowa, but a piece of energy will pivot southeast out of the northern plains which will give the rest of Iowa a risk for scattered snow showers Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy