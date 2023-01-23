Read full article on original website
Related
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
KTAR.com
Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings
I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
ZDNet
Save $400 on this massive Samsung TV before the big game at Best Buy
There's nothing better, sometimes, than streaming your favorite sports event in front of a large TV, whether you're a football, rugby fan, or otherwise. It isn't long before the big game appears on our screens, so if you want to upgrade your existing home entertainment setup in time, there's a great deal at Best Buy you shouldn't miss.
Apple Insider
Why the new Mac mini is the perfect home & family computer
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It's hard to complain much about the updated Mac mini. Apple delivered not one — but two versions — with either the M2 or the M2 Pro on the inside. The new version of the headless Mac comes with more powerful silicon, and a lower price tag to boot.
technewstoday.com
How to Control Volume on Fire TV Stick?
Popular models of Firestick’s remote have a physical volume button for changing the volume level. These remotes are designed to control the volume of TVs, A/V receivers, and soundbars. There is also an Alexa button on remotes to give voice commands. However, in order to control volume, it is...
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today
It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
Walmart dropped the prices on these LG smart TVs just in time for the Super Bowl
Lock in big savings on a new smart TV for all the games ahead.
Motley Fool
1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett values companies with high brand loyalty and consistent long-term growth, and Apple is a champion of both. As a result, Apple is by far Berkshire Hathaway's biggest holding. Additionally, the company has made promising strides in 2023 toward boosting iPhone profits and diversifying revenue. You’re reading a free...
Your "Smart TV" is probably watching you: How to remove "big brother" from your television
Is your Smart TV watching you?Photo byGlenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash. Chances are you are one of the three out of four television owners who now have a "smart TV" which can receive content like Netflix from the internet. But while you are watching your smart TV it's very likely your TV is also watching you --- and reporting what you are watching to the manufacturer.
technewstoday.com
How To Set Up Roku on Your TV (Step-By-Step Guide)
If you have purchased a new Roku player, you must set it up on your TV first to use them. Since Roku has a simple UI, the activation process is relatively easy. Roku has various streaming players like Roku Streaming Sticks, Roku Express, Roku Ultra, etc. Even if each device has separate hardware components for the setup, the on-screen setup process for all Roku devices is the same. Before you begin, there are a few requirements for the setup.
Your TV is spying on you, but you can stop it
To stop your smart TV from spying on you, disable ACR technology, block built-in cameras and turn off built-in microphones.
Apple Insider
Fortnite further crippled on iOS with January 30 update
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In addition to a new age restriction, Fortnite oniOS and macOS will not let users spend V-Bucks in an upcoming server-side update. Apple removed the popular game from the App Store in 2020 after...
Samsung Galaxy Watch users just got a brilliant free smart home upgrade
The latest update allows users to control even more smart home parameters from their smartwatch
Apple Insider
Apple gearing up to re-release revamped HomeKit architecture
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — New unearthed code suggests that Apple will soon re-release itsHomekit architecture after it initially withdrew the option in December. New code discovered by Twitter users nicolas09F9 and aaronp613 references the second iteration of Apple's...
The Best Super Bowl TV deals on the web today: $79.99 smart TVs, $1,000 price drops, and more
Football's Big Game is just around the corner, so get ready to catch all of the thrilling action (and a lot of commercials) with one of these outstanding TV deals.
Apple Insider
Advertisers call out Apple's 'hypocrisy' over ad tracking
The Interactive Advertising Bureau has used its annual conference to accuse Apple of "cynicism and hypocrisy" over how it treats advertisers compared to its own ad business. Speaking at the organization's 2023 leadership meeting on Marco Island, Florida, CEO David Cohen said that the trade group was ready to confront Apple. The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) members include Google and Meta, and Cohen said that Apple's app tracking transparency continued to represent a growing threat.
ZDNet
How to use your iPhone as a TV remote
Every time the Roku, Fire TV or regular television remote gets lost in between the couch cushions or tossed somewhere by a toddler, I'm looking for the individual manufacturer's app to control the TV. But, if you've got a compatible smart TV, like a Roku or Fire TV, or an Apple TV 4K, you can ditch extra apps and simply use your iPhone as your new remote.
Apple Insider
Apple hit new record high for lobbying in 2022, but still behind peers
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple significantly increased its spending on lobbying in 2022, increasing by 44% compared to 2021, but the company is still spending less than its peers. A report from July 2022 revealed that Apple spent...
Apple Insider
AirPods Max back-ordered, but don't expect new model
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It may be tempting to look at shipment times for an indication of Apple's upcoming product announcements, but they are usually a red herring. AirPods Max ship dates slipping a few weeks could be for a number of reasons, but the least likely is impending new releases.
Apple Insider
Deals: Apple's M2 Pro Mac mini with 16GB RAM drops to $1,199
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's M2 Pro Mac mini features a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD — and best of all it's on sale with this exclusive discount. Best M2 Pro...
Comments / 0