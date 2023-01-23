ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings

I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
ZDNet

Save $400 on this massive Samsung TV before the big game at Best Buy

There's nothing better, sometimes, than streaming your favorite sports event in front of a large TV, whether you're a football, rugby fan, or otherwise. It isn't long before the big game appears on our screens, so if you want to upgrade your existing home entertainment setup in time, there's a great deal at Best Buy you shouldn't miss.
Apple Insider

Why the new Mac mini is the perfect home & family computer

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It's hard to complain much about the updated Mac mini. Apple delivered not one — but two versions — with either the M2 or the M2 Pro on the inside. The new version of the headless Mac comes with more powerful silicon, and a lower price tag to boot.
technewstoday.com

How to Control Volume on Fire TV Stick?

Popular models of Firestick’s remote have a physical volume button for changing the volume level. These remotes are designed to control the volume of TVs, A/V receivers, and soundbars. There is also an Alexa button on remotes to give voice commands. However, in order to control volume, it is...
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today

It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
Motley Fool

1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

Warren Buffett values companies with high brand loyalty and consistent long-term growth, and Apple is a champion of both. As a result, Apple is by far Berkshire Hathaway's biggest holding. Additionally, the company has made promising strides in 2023 toward boosting iPhone profits and diversifying revenue. You’re reading a free...
technewstoday.com

How To Set Up Roku on Your TV (Step-By-Step Guide)

If you have purchased a new Roku player, you must set it up on your TV first to use them. Since Roku has a simple UI, the activation process is relatively easy. Roku has various streaming players like Roku Streaming Sticks, Roku Express, Roku Ultra, etc. Even if each device has separate hardware components for the setup, the on-screen setup process for all Roku devices is the same. Before you begin, there are a few requirements for the setup.
Apple Insider

Fortnite further crippled on iOS with January 30 update

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In addition to a new age restriction, Fortnite oniOS and macOS will not let users spend V-Bucks in an upcoming server-side update. Apple removed the popular game from the App Store in 2020 after...
Apple Insider

Apple gearing up to re-release revamped HomeKit architecture

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — New unearthed code suggests that Apple will soon re-release itsHomekit architecture after it initially withdrew the option in December. New code discovered by Twitter users nicolas09F9 and aaronp613 references the second iteration of Apple's...
Apple Insider

Advertisers call out Apple's 'hypocrisy' over ad tracking

The Interactive Advertising Bureau has used its annual conference to accuse Apple of "cynicism and hypocrisy" over how it treats advertisers compared to its own ad business. Speaking at the organization's 2023 leadership meeting on Marco Island, Florida, CEO David Cohen said that the trade group was ready to confront Apple. The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) members include Google and Meta, and Cohen said that Apple's app tracking transparency continued to represent a growing threat.
FLORIDA STATE
ZDNet

How to use your iPhone as a TV remote

Every time the Roku, Fire TV or regular television remote gets lost in between the couch cushions or tossed somewhere by a toddler, I'm looking for the individual manufacturer's app to control the TV. But, if you've got a compatible smart TV, like a Roku or Fire TV, or an Apple TV 4K, you can ditch extra apps and simply use your iPhone as your new remote.
Apple Insider

Apple hit new record high for lobbying in 2022, but still behind peers

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple significantly increased its spending on lobbying in 2022, increasing by 44% compared to 2021, but the company is still spending less than its peers. A report from July 2022 revealed that Apple spent...
Apple Insider

AirPods Max back-ordered, but don't expect new model

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It may be tempting to look at shipment times for an indication of Apple's upcoming product announcements, but they are usually a red herring. AirPods Max ship dates slipping a few weeks could be for a number of reasons, but the least likely is impending new releases.
Apple Insider

Deals: Apple's M2 Pro Mac mini with 16GB RAM drops to $1,199

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's M2 Pro Mac mini features a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD — and best of all it's on sale with this exclusive discount. Best M2 Pro...

