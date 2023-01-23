Read full article on original website
Kindergarten Vaccination Rates Trend Downward as Ohio Public Health Officials Fight Back
Franklin County still dealing with ongoing measles outbreak
Fewer Parents Are Vaccinating Kids, and Ohio Is Dealing with the Fallout
Health officials are worried that a measles outbreak in Columbus could become the norm.
ideastream.org
Ohio SNAP recipients facing end of emergency allotments
Individuals and families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, will see their monthly benefits go down beginning in March. The program provides stipends to qualifying households to help put food on the table and address food insecurity. Since March of 2020---when the pandemic started, Ohio has been...
New calculator gives Ohio parents school choice eligibility information
(The Center Square) – Ohio parents can now use a new eligibility calculator to find out if they qualify for state-based school choice scholarships. Americans for Prosperity Ohio created the calculator as part of a campaign it says will help advance the educational opportunities for all Ohioans. The campaign also includes a series of training events across the state and partnerships with other groups pushing for education reforms. The calculator...
wosu.org
Ohio's emergency fund and its impact on state residents
Ohio has a very large, very healthy so-called rainy day fund. State leaders brag about the billions stashed away for an emergency. Leaders don’t tend to mention that all that money is raking in millions more in interest thanks to the recent rate hikes at the Federal Reserve. We...
informerpress.com
Board of Pharmacy Approves Dispensary in Region
The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy last week awarded a Dispensary Certificate of Operation for medical marijuana to Uplift, located at 101 Mercy Blvd, Mt. Orab. Medical marijuana became legal in Ohio in September 2016 and operational in September 2018. The Board of Pharmacy has now issued 62 Dispensary Certificates of Operation throughout Ohio. Since the state began issuing certificates, no applications were received for Adams County several years ago. The closest dispensary is in Hillsboro and now Mt. Orab.
Just who are these people on SNAP about to see cuts in food stamp help? In Ohio, a lot of workers and families with children
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in March will impact hundreds of thousands of Ohio households of all backgrounds, from older Ohioans and married couples to two-worker households and those with disabilities, according to the latest census estimates. From ahead of the pandemic in 2019 to...
Are Ohio’s largest employers also its fairest employers?
Your front-page Jan. 25 article on Ohio’s largest employers (”Health is at the top of the list”) provides quantitative but no qualitative employment data. Are these big employers providing high-quality jobs? It’s critical to know how many living-wage jobs with benefits these large employers provide. Especially...
putnamsentinel.com
Weekend Doctor Column
We are all well-accustomed to the trials of Ohio winters – cold mornings, snowy roads and early sunsets. Another common aspect of these winters is the propensity to develop exacerbations of chronic pain ailments. Knees and hips become achier, walking becomes more difficult and sleep becomes less restful. Many of these issues are a reflection of the colder temperatures and changes in barometric pressure, which can affect your neck, low back, shoulders, hips and knees.
EPA Aims to Improve Ohio Air Quality With Proposed Methane Regulations
Ohio's asthma rates are higher than the national average
Motley Fool
3 Cannabis Companies To Watch if Ohio Approves Adult-Use Cannabis Sales
Ohio saw a rise of 72.8% this year in medical cannabis sales. Green Thumb Industries and Cresco Labs each have the state maximum of five dispensaries in the state. Curaleaf, with a processing facility in Johnstown, could easily expand on its two dispensaries. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Fox 19
New photo ID law intended to limit voter fraud may impact Ohio veterans, others
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new Ohio law that will require a government-authorized photo ID to vote in person may make it more difficult, and possibly even prevent some Ohioans from voting. House Bill 458, a bill that modifies voter ID laws and absentee voting, received Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature on...
Is the Cleveland Clinic Ohio’s biggest employer again? State’s top employers in 2022, ranked from 1 to 100
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland Clinic beat out Walmart to regain the top spot as Ohio’s largest employer in 2022, with 56,986 being employed in the state by the hospital system, 4,338 more people than in 2021, according to a new report from the Ohio Department of Development. Walmart...
Ohio 'ranks poorly on outdoor air quality: Air pollution impacting maternal, infant health
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Improving air quality in the state would lead to better health for Ohioans, and could be done through policy changes, according to a policy think tank. In a recent examination of the connections between...
Ohio Senate bill would prohibit state fund investments for environmental, social or environmental purposes: Capitol Letter
Impact investing: A new bill in the Ohio Senate would prohibit the state’s five pension funds – as well as funds maintained by colleges and universities and the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation fund – from investing with environmental, social or corporate governance policies as primary goals. A spokesman for Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman called E.S.G. a “well-funded effort by foreign extremists to force dangerous globalist platforms into corporate boardrooms with a goal of undermining sound fiscal policies and the American economy.” None of the funds affected by Senate Bill 6 are involved in E.S.G. investing, which conservative politicians across the country are targeting, Laura Hancock reports.
‘Small victory’: Family celebrates signing of Ohio Senate Bill 288
Marie Belcastro's family is celebrating a "small victory" in their fight to reverse a state law that took effect in 2021 that made her killer eligible for parole.
New Ohio Senate bill bars state funds from investing based on environmental, social or governance practices
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new Ohio Senate bill would prohibit investment managers of several state funds – including the five pension systems – from choosing investments with the primary purpose of influencing social, environmental or corporate governance. E.S.G. investing is an approach in which investment managers choose...
What’s next for Ohio? DeWine to deliver State of the State address Jan. 31
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is ready to lead Ohio through the next four years as he prepares to deliver an address that will discuss the current and future of the state. DeWine will address Ohio on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 12 p.m. with the 2023 State of the State Address. Governor […]
spectrumnews1.com
Cancer survivor shares how early detection nearly saved her life
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Over the last decade, the Ohio Department of Health says pancreatic cancer incidence and mortality rates have increased in Ohio, but one woman is living proof of beating the odds. What You Need To Know. A woman was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July 2021. The...
ideastream.org
Low Income Water Assistance Program
The Low Income Water Assistance Program is a temporary federal program through at least September 2023 that provides relief to people behind on water and sewer bills. Who is eligible? Ohioans at or below 200% of the federal poverty guideline who pay for their water and sewer bills. For a family of four that would be a yearly income of $55,500.
