ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
WCAX

Thousands of Vermonters expected to lose Medicaid following program change

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of low-income Americans -- including thousands of Vermonters -- could lose their Medicaid benefits at the end of March as a pandemic policy known as “continuous enrollment” ends. Now, state officials are redetermining who is eligible, and some Vermonters will have to make difficult choices.
VERMONT STATE
NHPR

East-West rail commission takes further public comment in Greenfield

A panel looking at expanding passenger rail service from Boston to western Massachusetts held a public hearing in Greenfield Tuesday. The main task of the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission is to come up with a governance structure for any new train service. State Rep. Natalie Blais, D- Sunderland said...
GREENFIELD, MA
NHPR

Dartmouth Health plans hiring freeze, job reviews as it eyes $120M budget cut

This article is being shared by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative. It was first pubished in the Valley News. Dartmouth Health, New Hampshire’s largest private employer, has implemented performance improvement plans and a “position review process” at some of its member organizations as it seeks to close a $120 million budget gap by the end of September, according to an email sent to employees.
LEBANON, NH
NHPR

Public Utilities Commission issues report on energy efficiency ahead of next plan deadline

New Hampshire’s Public Utilities Commission released a report earlier this month on energy efficiency, detailing their findings from an investigation launched in August assessing how those programs work. But some, including the state’s consumer advocate and the state’s largest utility company, say the document has flaws. The...
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police offering safe firearms storage sites across state

MONTPELIER, Vt. — A renewed program will allow Vermonters to temporarily store firearms with a number of federally licensed firearms dealers in an effort to help residents keep their homes safe. Vermont State Police and the Attorney General's Office cited the Firearms Storage Program as a safe and effective...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont, New Hampshire see outages, downed lines from Monday’s snow

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to VTrans Road Report, some Vermont roads are clear Tuesday morning, while others are slick with chances of black ice after the Monday morning snow. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there were about 5,000 power outages in Vermont. It’s unclear what caused these outages but...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy