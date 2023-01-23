Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
What’s a ‘quadplex’ and could it solve NH’s housing crisis?
CONCORD, NH – It might sound like a type of movie theater, and maybe it is somewhere out there, but in New Hampshire a “quadplex” is also a concept that could make a major impact on the state’s critical housing shortage. During a hearing last week...
Vermont is not meeting its goal of recycling and composting half its waste
“We’re getting buried in our own trash,” said state Rep. Amy Sheldon, D-Middlebury. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is not meeting its goal of recycling and composting half its waste.
manchesterinklink.com
Mayors convene with state officials, relay ‘eye-opening’ challenges of homelessness and need for statewide action
MANCHESTER, NH – A meeting held last week between several New Hampshire mayors and state government officials was an important step toward progress in the homelessness crisis, said Mayor Joyce Craig. “I’m grateful that the meeting occurred and I think it was eye-opening for the state to hear directly...
NHPR
From outdoor sessions to historically close split, NH House Clerk Paul Smith aims to keep 400 lawmakers moving
It’s poor form to show up late to an interview. Worse still when the man kept waiting is a professional enforcer of rules. “I wasn’t judging you,” says Paul Smith, graciously, sitting inside his State House office, in a quiet corner of the third floor. For the...
WCAX
Thousands of Vermonters expected to lose Medicaid following program change
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of low-income Americans -- including thousands of Vermonters -- could lose their Medicaid benefits at the end of March as a pandemic policy known as “continuous enrollment” ends. Now, state officials are redetermining who is eligible, and some Vermonters will have to make difficult choices.
'UNVAXXD' and Proud: A Vermont License Plate Proves Eye-Catching
Kathy Hoffer was in Montpelier for a lunch date with three friends on January 17 when she stopped to admire a shiny red Alfa Romeo that was parked on State Street. Luxury Italian sports cars are rare in pragmatic central Vermont, where drivers tend to favor Subarus and pickup trucks, especially in winter.
NHPR
East-West rail commission takes further public comment in Greenfield
A panel looking at expanding passenger rail service from Boston to western Massachusetts held a public hearing in Greenfield Tuesday. The main task of the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission is to come up with a governance structure for any new train service. State Rep. Natalie Blais, D- Sunderland said...
NHPR
Dartmouth Health plans hiring freeze, job reviews as it eyes $120M budget cut
This article is being shared by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative. It was first pubished in the Valley News. Dartmouth Health, New Hampshire’s largest private employer, has implemented performance improvement plans and a “position review process” at some of its member organizations as it seeks to close a $120 million budget gap by the end of September, according to an email sent to employees.
NHPR
10 things to do in NH this weekend: Winter festivals in Concord and Hooksett
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. January Songwriter Session on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7...
WMUR.com
Thousands of New Hampshire customers remain without power as another storm approaches
DOVER, N.H. — More than 30,000 New Hampshire customers remained without power Tuesday after heavy snow brought down trees and power lines the day before. Utility crews worked to restore power as another storm bringing more snow approached the Granite State. >> View updated New Hampshire power outage maps.
newscentermaine.com
Drive Free or Die? NH considers restricting pets in cars
New Hampshire is the only state that allows adults to drive without wearing seatbelts. Want to use your dog instead? Go for it, for now. But that may soon change.
Only One New England State Ranked in National Study: Best State to Retire
This is likely a question you probably have asked yourself at least once. It is critical to plan retirement to make sure you can achieve whatever it is that retirement has in store for you. Some will golf, shop, and live in the same area they have been living. Why?...
Public safety department plans to launch statewide crime ‘heat map’ dashboard
Early skeptics say the tool gives the misleading impression that Vermont’s cities are disproportionately dangerous, arguing that without context, the map is likely to stoke unnecessary fear among the public. Read the story on VTDigger here: Public safety department plans to launch statewide crime ‘heat map’ dashboard.
New Hampshire witness reports helicopter was chasing unknown light
A New Hampshire witness at Woodsville reported watching a large helicopter “chasing” a white light at 8:40 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NHPR
Lego to leave Connecticut after nearly 50 years and move North American headquarters to Boston
Lego is taking its bricks and moving out of Connecticut. The Lego Group announced Tuesday that it’s relocating to Boston and moving its North American headquarters out of Enfield after nearly 50 years. The move is expected to happen by the end of 2026. The move will help support...
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts). The lake that comes to mind when you think of New Hampshire is Lake Winnipesaukee. It is...
NHPR
Public Utilities Commission issues report on energy efficiency ahead of next plan deadline
New Hampshire’s Public Utilities Commission released a report earlier this month on energy efficiency, detailing their findings from an investigation launched in August assessing how those programs work. But some, including the state’s consumer advocate and the state’s largest utility company, say the document has flaws. The...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police offering safe firearms storage sites across state
MONTPELIER, Vt. — A renewed program will allow Vermonters to temporarily store firearms with a number of federally licensed firearms dealers in an effort to help residents keep their homes safe. Vermont State Police and the Attorney General's Office cited the Firearms Storage Program as a safe and effective...
WCAX
Vermont, New Hampshire see outages, downed lines from Monday’s snow
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to VTrans Road Report, some Vermont roads are clear Tuesday morning, while others are slick with chances of black ice after the Monday morning snow. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there were about 5,000 power outages in Vermont. It’s unclear what caused these outages but...
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
