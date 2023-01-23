The Tuscaloosa City Council approved moving Fire Station No. 6 to a new location Tuesday. This decision is the first step toward beginning the construction of the new station, which will be located at 1812 Hargrove Road E on 2.51 acres. Construction is estimated at $4 million. Station No. 6 will include features designed with the community in mind.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO