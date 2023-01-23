Read full article on original website
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Tider Insider: Jan. 24, 2023
Gary Harris discusses Alabama’s hunt for both a new defensive and now offensive coordinator. Alabama men’s basketball continues their hot streak with a big over Mizzou. They hope to continue it tomorrow against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Alabama women’s basketball lost to LSU Monday night but their chances...
UA wants to put a book in the hands of every child in the Black Belt
The University of Alabama Center of Economic Development is ensuring students who live in Alabama’s Black Belt have access to a basic learning necessity: Books. But the center needs help making that possible. To that end, they’re collecting new and gently used books for K-12 students who live in the area.
Alabama men’s tennis beats UAB and UTC to extend winning streak
Alabama men’s tennis extended its winning streak with a pair of wins on Sunday. The Crimson Tide defeated UAB, 5-2, and UT-Chattanooga, 7-0. Alabama earned the doubles point against UAB by winning two of the three matches. The Crimson Tide’s German Samofalov won his singles match in straight sets...
Tuscaloosa Police increasing patrols along the Strip
Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley met with city council members Tuesday to update them on safety issues along the Strip, located just off the University of Alabama campus. Blankley said TPD has increased security in the area since the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. Former University of Alabama basketball...
Northport Baptist Church hosts course on self defense for women
With Tuscaloosa County racking up five homicides since Jan. 1, many residents may be feeling a little extra concerned about their safety. That’s why Northport Baptist Church is hosting a self-defense class for women who are looking for more information on staying safe. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy...
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Jan. 19, 2023
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Steven Miller, 37, is last known to be living in the area of Forest Green Drive in Coker. Miller is wanted on charges including attempted sexual abuse of a child and sex offender registration notification violation.
Charges dropped against woman in Alabama well body case
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Prosecutors have dismissed murder charges against an Alabama woman in a 2019 killing in which a woman’s body was found at the bottom of a well. Al.com reports a Tuscaloosa County judge granted a motion Monday to drop the case against Monic Mochell Battles.
Mental health crisis center opens in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday marked the upcoming opening of a new mental health crisis center in Birmingham, one of six such centers in the state intended to address a dire service shortage. The centers are designated places for law enforcement, first responders, and...
Tuscaloosa City Council approves moving fire station
The Tuscaloosa City Council approved moving Fire Station No. 6 to a new location Tuesday. This decision is the first step toward beginning the construction of the new station, which will be located at 1812 Hargrove Road E on 2.51 acres. Construction is estimated at $4 million. Station No. 6 will include features designed with the community in mind.
Northern Tuscaloosa County has new, much-needed storm shelter
The Tuscaloosa County Commission is ensuring county residents have a safe place they can go when severe weather or disasters strike. One of the newest storm shelters funded by the commission is located between Walker Elementary School and the Samantha Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 1 on Northside Road in Northport.
