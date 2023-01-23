Public Hearing Announced for Bridge Work on I-684 over Byram River in Greenwich and North Castle

Read full article on original website
greenwichfreepress.com
CT League of Conservation Voters Summit to Address Massive Clear Cutting by State Utilities
On Tuesday, January 24 the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters will hold their 2023 Summit in Hartford. One issue that will be discussed is the massive clear cutting of trees by state utilities over the past few years. The number of trees felled by Eversource along quiet, bucolic tree-lined streets and other areas is estimated to be 20,000 trees a year. (*The estimate is provided by Eversource, so it is likely much higher. Eversource has various definitions of a tree, depending on whether they are cutting or replanting them.)
greenwichfreepress.com
Nathaniel Witherell in Receipt of $900K Bequest, one of Town-Owned Nursing Home’s Largest Single Gifts
The Nathaniel Witherell will receive a bequest of approximately $900,000 from the estate of former Greenwich resident Reinhold Vogel. It is one of the largest single gifts in the facility’s recent history. In accordance with Mr. Vogel’s wishes, the funds are to be used to enhance the Witherell’s physical facility and residents’ lives, or to establish an endowment.
greenwichfreepress.com
LETTER: No evidence of vote count malfunction has been discovered in Greenwich
From the southwest we hear echoes of, “The Election was Stolen.” Now in Greenwich we hear, ” Her vote wasn’t counted.” Admittedly the RTM vote to accept the $500,000 grant was close at 104 to 101, but even if her “uncounted” vote were added to the losing total, the result would still be a loss. (104 to 102)
greenwichfreepress.com
Lamont Announces Willard Correctional Facility in Enfield to Close
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday that his administration has developed plans with the leadership of the CT Dept of Correction to close the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield by April 1, 2023. The decision to close the facility is attributed to the sustained decrease in the state’s correction population...
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Fire Dept: Byram Terrace Drive Fire Knocked Down Quickly
Monday morning started out with fire on Byram Terrace Drive. According to Greenwich Fire Dept chief Joseph McHugh, the fire was contained to one room. A responding unit found fire coming out of the windows upon arrival. “Our units made an aggressive interior attack and knocked the fire down quickly,”...
greenwichfreepress.com
Parks & Rec New “OnePass” Will Make Life Easier
Instead of having multiple passes for different town facilities, OnePass is an all-in-one pass that allows residents to purchase pass options including access to beaches, parks, the golf course, tennis courts, pickleball courts and marine facilities. This new OnePass will move everything to one card for everyone’s convenience. “Consolidating...
greenwichfreepress.com
Detective Ryan Beattie is GPD Officer of the Month
Greenwich Police have named Detective Ryan Beattie their Officer of the Month for his exceptional police work. On December 24, 2022, Greenwich Police responded to a local residence on a request to check on the welfare of a patient. Responding officers located the patient, who was subsequently transported to the...
greenwichfreepress.com
Local Man Charged with Violation of Protective Order
On Jan 20 around 12:30pm, Greenwich Police responded to the Greenwich Hospital Emergency Dept to arrest a local man being discharged who was wanted by warrant by GPD. The arrest warrant stemmed from an incident in the central business district of Greenwich where the suspect, Trevor Bryn, 31, of Greenwich, violated an order of protection in which he was in contact with the victim in addition to not staying away from her residence on the afternoon of Jan 19.
greenwichfreepress.com
YWCA Greenwich to Host Panel Discussion on Climate Justice in Connecticut
On February 1, YWCA Greenwich will hold its Coretta Scott King and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Conversation with a panel discussion called “Climate Justice in Connecticut.”. Denise Savageau, Environmental Consultant and Former Conservation Director for the Town of Greenwich, will moderate the discussion, which includes panelists Sharon...
greenwichfreepress.com
Lamont Seeks to Ban Open Carry of Firearms in Public
Governor Ned Lamont on Tuesday held a news conference to announce the first in a series of proposals he will introduce during the 2023 legislative session that are aimed at building on Connecticut’s efforts to eliminate gun violence. They include:. Investing an additional $2.5 million in community violence intervention...
greenwichfreepress.com
Stephen Miller Turner, 83
Stephen Miller Turner, 83, of Greenwich, Connecticut passed away with his family at his side after a brief and unexpected illness on January 20, 2023, in Greenwich. A memorial service honoring Steve will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 469 North Street, Greenwich CT 06830, on January 31, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. There will also be a service and burial in March 2023, in his childhood hometown of Clarinda, Iowa.
greenwichfreepress.com
CT Man Charged with Scamming Woman Who Sent $13,800 Cash Via UPS
On Jan 13 Greenwich Police arrested a West Haven man suspected of scamming a California woman out of about $14,000 cash. Police said they had been contacted by a 67-year-old woman from Modesto, CA saying she had been the victim of a scam and sent the cash via UPS to 122 East Putnam Ave in Cos Cob (CVS) addressed to Jemes Marolda.
greenwichfreepress.com
Two Greenwich High School Seniors among Top 40 Finalists Regeneron Science Talent Search
Society for Science announced on Tuesday that Greenwich High School seniors Angie Fogarty and Ambika Grover were included the top 40 finalists in this year’s Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. Both GHS finalists will participate...
greenwichfreepress.com
Save the Date: Christ Church Social Gathering for LGBTQAI+ and Allies
Mark your calendars! Christ Church Greenwich is holding a Social Gathering for LGBTQAI+ and Allies on Sunday, June 29, 2023, 5:00 – 7:00 pm. The event will be at The Tomes-Higgins House, next to Christ Church Greenwich, 254 East Putnam Ave in Greenwich. Join in this social gathering for...
greenwichfreepress.com
LETTER: RTM Voting Process is Not Flawed
In reading the various news articles and letters to the editor concerning the voting on Item 10 of the January 17th RTM, I come away with a few observations. The first, presented as a Letter to the Editor,. is patently in opposition to both the Rules of the RTM and...
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Schools Honor Choir Festival Makes Good Use of the GHS Performing Arts Center
The Greenwich Public Schools Honor Choir Choral Festival took place Saturday afternoon in the Greenwich High School Performing Arts Center. Light: Lisa Loeb and Cliff Goldmacher, arranged by Andy Beck. Guitar: Jason Polise. Bass: Nick Macri. Martin Wirt: Percussion. Somewhere in My Memory: Leslie Bricusse & John Williams, arranged by...
greenwichfreepress.com
Joseph A. Carriero, 87
Joseph A. Carriero passed away January 22, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was 87. Joseph was born in Port Chester, NY on March 31, 1935 to Anthony and Ella Carriero. He proudly served in the US Marines. Joseph lived in Greenwich for 63 years and was the proprietor...
greenwichfreepress.com
Christ Church to Host Men’s Breakfast: “What It Means to be a Man of Faith in Today’s World”
Christ Church is hosting a Men’s Breakfast with the Rev. Terry Elsberry, titled, “What It Means to be a Man of Faith in Today’s World.”. The event is Saturday, January 28, at 8:30 am. Admission is free but you are asked to RSVP. The talk is at Tomes-Higgins House (on the Christ Church campus) at 216 East Putnam Ave in Greenwich.
