Public Hearing Announced for Bridge Work on I-684 over Byram River in Greenwich and North Castle

On Tuesday, January 24 the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters will hold their 2023 Summit in Hartford. One issue that will be discussed is the massive clear cutting of trees by state utilities over the past few years. The number of trees felled by Eversource along quiet, bucolic tree-lined streets and other areas is estimated to be 20,000 trees a year. (*The estimate is provided by Eversource, so it is likely much higher. Eversource has various definitions of a tree, depending on whether they are cutting or replanting them.)

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO