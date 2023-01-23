Read full article on original website
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
lowndessignal.com
When giants fall, communities mourn together
Grief is hard. It just is. When a loved one dies, individuals mourn the loss, and lean on one another through the pain. Southerners, perhaps people everywhere, are prone to gather for mourning, to share memories, the good and the bad, and tell stories, some funny and others painful. This...
alabamanews.net
Community Remembers Stephanie Stone
Those who know and love Stephanie Stone are devastated by the murder that took her life. Now they want everyone in the community to know just how much her presence will be missed. Stone was shot at her Midtown home in what police are calling a robbery that went wrong....
Wetumpka Herald
COMPLETION
PUBLIC NOTICE LEGAL NOTICE In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Duncan & Thompson Construction Services, L.L.C. (Contractor) has completed the Contract for Construction of Dining and Kitchen Renovations to Stanhope-Elmore High School, DCM (BC) Project #2021136 at 4300 Main Street, Millbrook, AL 36054 for the State of Alabama and the Elmore County Board of Education, Wetumpka, AL, Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the Architect, Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood, Inc. or the Contractor, Duncan & Thompson Construction Services, L.L.C., 520 Mineral Trace Suite D, Birmingham, Alabama 35244. Wetumpka Herald: Jan. 25, Feb. 1, 8 and 15, 2023 COMPLETION.
Miss Alabama USA 2023: Meet 37 women competing for the crown
Thirty-seven women from around the state will compete for the title of Miss Alabama USA 2023 on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, at the Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University. (See their names and photos in the gallery above.) Tickets are $45-$100 via the Gogue Center website, by phone...
wdhn.com
A familiar face has returned to the Wiregrass
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Former evening news anchor and reporter for WDHN News has been named Television Production Coordinator for TROY TrojanVision. A native of Elba, Paige Ray graduated from Troy University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and again in 2020 with a master’s degree in strategic communications.
Local woman supports her hometown from afar
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, a severe storm generated a tornado swept through the city of Selma, Alabama leaving the town unrecognizable, and also claiming the lives of six people. Though the community remains in dismay, one Panama City woman, born and raised in Selma, generated an idea that will give back to […]
montgomeryindependent.com
The 2022 Grand Ball of Alabama
“And of course, in Alabama, it began with a love of football" This particular year 2022, commemorates a grand history for The Grand Ball of Alabama, whose roots were first planted in 1938, as cities across the nation were struggling to rebound after the Great Depression. William Adams Gunter, Jr., then the Mayor of Montgomery, diligently sought to bring an infusion of unique industry to Montgomery. He collaborated with the Wright Brothers about aviation and set aside land for an airfield, in an area which it known today as Gunter field. In his attempt to seize upon projects that would bring people from all over the country to Montgomery, the original Blue and Gray All Star Football Classic was created by happenstance. In 1938 the idea of a nationwide football game for high school recruits was the brainchild of Champ Pickens. Pickens, came to visit his friend, Mayor Gunter, while in route to New York for a meeting concerning the World’s Fair. Pickens had formulated a plan to host a great football game featuring the best high school football players from the North and South, the future superstars of college football. Before Pickens could present the idea to the World’s Fair, Mayor Gunter snatched up the idea and placed $5,000 towards the project, while recruiting other Alabamians to do the same. Such capital was quite significant given the time just before WWII and following on the heels of a national economic depression. This progressive idea took root, and the first game came together in January 1939. The annual games thereafter included a lavish dance and brunch surrounding the event.
elmoreautauganews.com
Work begins on new Beeline Convenience Store on Hwy. 14 in Millbrook
If you have noticed recent activity, and equipment in place on Hwy. 14 near New Life Academy, construction is finally set to begin on a Beeline Convenience store. Originally announced in 2021, delays and problems with the supply chain stalled the expected construction date time-frame in 2022. A site plan...
Wetumpka Herald
Source: Little Bit of Texas victim beat, kicked while on ground in state right of way
Chris Teeter was a favorite at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas. Teeter helped get the business through tough times and he enjoyed going there all the time. But Teeter will no longer enjoy a place he frequented as he died as he was leaving there following what the Wetumpka Police Department has described as an “altercation.”
Wetumpka Herald
Elmore County to use contractor to help with tornado cleanup
With three tornados in eight weeks, the work of debris removal has been piling up for the Elmore County Commission. It has recently finished a second pass of removing debris from the right of way of roads in southern Elmore County related to a November tornado that killed two in northern Montgomery County before wreaking havoc in the Jasmine Hill area and Tallassee. The second struck Lake Jordan and Titus.
selmasun.com
Two Dallas County residents among the first class at Virtual Air Traffic Control Academy
The Virtual Air Traffic Control Academy has its first three students, two of whom are from Dallas County. Avery Smith of Selma, who graduated from Meadowview Christian School, said she wanted something new and interesting to do, so she decided to learn how to be an air traffic controller. Selma...
Biggest Portal Surprise for Alabama Football: Just a Minute
With the initial transfer portal window closing Jan. 19, there won't be any more players allowed to enter until May 1.
lowndessignal.com
Life expectancy in Lowndes: County ranked third for shortest life expectancy, attributed to chronic health concerns
Editor’s note: The following report is the first of a four-part series of articles highlighting lowered life expectancy rates in Lowndes County. Part 1 outlines leading contributing factors to the lowered life expectancy in the county. Lowndes County citizens experience an average life expectancy of 70.3 years — 4.5...
Wetumpka Herald
Herald Fans' Choice Player of the Week
Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week. Voting begins early in the week and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the print and web sections of the Herald.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/STRINGER, H.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HELEN B. STRINGER, DECEASED CASE NO: 2023-009 IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of HELEN B. STRINGER, deceased, having been granted to BRENDA K. SHAW on January 20, 2023 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. BRENDA K. SHAW PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF HELEN B. STRINGER, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: ROBERT B. RENEAU LAW OFFICES OF EDWARDS & EDWARDS. P.C. 109 EAST BRIDGE STREET WETUMPKA. ALABAMA 36092 334-514-1011 Wetumpka Herald: Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and 8, 2023 EST/STRINGER, H.
WSFA
Gladys Knight coming to Wetumpka
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Wind Creek Wetumpka has announced seven-time Grammy award winner Gladys Knight will take the stage at its entertainment center on Mar. 4 at 8:00 p.m. Georgia-born Knight began performing gospel music at age four in the Mount Mariah Baptist Church and sang as a guest soloist with the Morris Brown College Choir. Three years later, she won the grand prize on television’s “Ted Mack’s Amateur Hour,” The following year, her mother, Elizabeth Knight, created the group consisting of Gladys, her brother Bubba, her sister Brenda and her cousins William and Elenor Guest. They called themselves The Pips in honor of their cousin/manager, James Pip Woods. In 1959, Brenda and Elenor left the group, replaced by cousin Edward Patten and friend Langston George. The group was renamed Gladys Knight & The Pips, and following George’s departure in 1962, the classic line-up was in place.
WTVM
Crash cleared after two lanes blocked on I-85 in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A semi-crash is clear after two lanes were blocked on I-85 in Opelika. According to officials, both southbound lanes were blocked on the interstate at exit 62 in Opelika due to a semi-truck crash. The scene is now all clear.
WSFA
“But God”, Autauga County woman survives deadly tornado
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County woman is recovering from her injuries after surviving a tornado on Jan. 12. Michelle Haughton said she was inside her home near County Road 140 when the tornado swept her out of her house, throwing her 100 yards across her property. “I...
elmoreautauganews.com
HSEC Pet of the Week is Doc; Recovered from Injury, he is Great with Other Dogs
Doc is a ten-month-old male, Dalmatian/Great Pyrenees mix. He came to us after being given away and when we got him to a Vet to see why he was walking oddly, it turned out he had multiple fractures of his pelvis. So, Doc has spent the past couple of months on kennel rest to allow him to heal and he is now ready to find a loving home.
