Lexington, NC

Two injured in shooting on Winston Road in Lexington on Sunday

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
 2 days ago

Two people were injured during a shooting on Winston Road in Lexington on Sunday.

According to information provided by the Lexington Police Department, at 12:52 p.m. officers responded to the area of Winston Road and Business I-85/U.S. Highway 29-70 in reference to a possible shooting.

While officers were investigating the shooting location, employees at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Lexington Medical Center reported two victims had arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The two male victims were identified as Shantae McCauley, age 25, and Dustin Archie, age 34.

McCauley was transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition. Archie is being treated at Lexington Medical Center for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement state the two victims were in a car together when they were shot, but are not releasing any more information at this time.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information related to the shooting are asked to call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Two injured in shooting on Winston Road in Lexington on Sunday

