Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Sullivan Provides Updates on Injured Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been dealing with a number of injuries, but a couple might be back soon.
iheart.com
THE PENGUINS STINK IN OVERTIME
Three-on-three overtime stinks. Three-on-three OT started out exciting, but coaching ruined it. It used to be played with reckless abandon. Now it’s about endless doubling back with the puck and staying ahead of your foe’s changes. It’s mostly boring. It’s too tactical. It would be difficult...
SI:AM | The Canucks Did Bruce Boudreau Dirty
The Rick Tocchet era in Vancouver begins on Tuesday night.
Kris Letang Seals Deal for Penguins in Back-and-Forth Slugfest
In a game that feature 13 goals, the Pittsburgh Penguins came out on top thanks to the return of a veteran defenseman.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Penguins 7, Panthers 6 (OT)
From a new career-high for Carter Verhaeghe to three points for Aaron Ekblad, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Pittsburgh. Wrapping up a daunting stretch of games on the road, the Florida Panthers secured a crucial point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
Trading Ty Smith Makes No Sense for Penguins
Trading away Ty Smith would be the wrong move for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Analyst Links Penguins and Oilers as Trade Partners
The Pittsburgh Penguins need to make a move, and the Edmonton Oilers might be solid partners.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers Following Path of Tortorella’s Successful History
The Philadelphia Flyers have become the John Tortorella show during the first season under their new head coach. From his stoned-faced press conference attitude to his contentious decisions to sit veteran NHL players, the former Stanley Cup winner has dominated the headlines in Philadelphia in 2022-23. The Flyers might lack the talent to compete with the top tier of the NHL, but they’ve taken a step forward after disastrous seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Post Register
Letang gets OT game-winner, leads Penguins over Panthers 7-6
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang scored his second goal of the game with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 7-6 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Letang, who hadn’t played since Dec. 28 due to a lower-body injury, also added two assists...
FOX Sports
Penguins goaltender Jarry out until after the All-Star break
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry's on-again, off-again season is now off again. Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday that the two-time All-Star will miss at least two games with an upper-body injury. Jarry was scheduled to start Tuesday night against Florida but reported an upper-body issue when...
Casey DeSmith Reacts to Unusual Start for Penguins
Tristan Jarry was a late scratch for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Casey DeSmith again needed to step in in relief.
FOX Sports
Letang scores twice in return, Pens beat Panthers 7-6 in OT
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang scored his second goal of the game with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 7-6 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Letang, who hadn't played since Dec. 28 due to a lower-body injury, also added two assists...
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Gary Bettman insists there’s no tanking in the NHL, new coach Rick Tocchet booed in Canucks debut, and more
There are no NHL teams that are tanking. That’s what commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday, as he held an impromptu media availability ahead of the Canadiens and Bruins game at the Bell Centre in Montreal that he was attending. “Nobody tanks because we have a weighted lottery,” Bettman said,...
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh visits Washington after Letang's 2-goal game
Pittsburgh Penguins (24-15-8, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Washington Capitals after Kris Letang scored two goals in the Penguins' 7-6 overtime win over the Florida Panthers. Washington is 25-18-6 overall and 7-4-1 against the...
Kris Letang Returns to Penguins and Provides Immediate Spark
It didn't take long for Kris Letang to return and prove his worth to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Teddy Blueger Leaves Practice Early, Other Penguins Injury Updates
The Pittsburgh Penguins have struggled to stay healthy, and that trend is likely to continue.
Penguins Need More From Teddy Blueger
The Pittsburgh Penguins need to see so much more from their depth centers.
Yardbarker
‘Cah-nooks’: FOX news anchor comically mispronounces ‘Canucks’, ‘Boudreau’, and ‘Tocchet’ in NHL news report
What’s a Canuck, anyway? …… Don’t ask anybody down at the FOX 5 DC television station for an answer to that question. The Washington-area network produced a report earlier this week about the Vancouver Canucks’ coaching change (it being relevant to the DC market because of Bruce Boudreau’s prior tenure as head coach of the Capitals).
Comments / 0