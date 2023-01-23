ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

THE PENGUINS STINK IN OVERTIME

Three-on-three overtime stinks. Three-on-three OT started out exciting, but coaching ruined it. It used to be played with reckless abandon. Now it’s about endless doubling back with the puck and staying ahead of your foe’s changes. It’s mostly boring. It’s too tactical. It would be difficult...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Penguins 7, Panthers 6 (OT)

From a new career-high for Carter Verhaeghe to three points for Aaron Ekblad, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Pittsburgh. Wrapping up a daunting stretch of games on the road, the Florida Panthers secured a crucial point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
Flyers Following Path of Tortorella’s Successful History

The Philadelphia Flyers have become the John Tortorella show during the first season under their new head coach. From his stoned-faced press conference attitude to his contentious decisions to sit veteran NHL players, the former Stanley Cup winner has dominated the headlines in Philadelphia in 2022-23. The Flyers might lack the talent to compete with the top tier of the NHL, but they’ve taken a step forward after disastrous seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Letang gets OT game-winner, leads Penguins over Panthers 7-6

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang scored his second goal of the game with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 7-6 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Letang, who hadn’t played since Dec. 28 due to a lower-body injury, also added two assists...
Penguins goaltender Jarry out until after the All-Star break

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry's on-again, off-again season is now off again. Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday that the two-time All-Star will miss at least two games with an upper-body injury. Jarry was scheduled to start Tuesday night against Florida but reported an upper-body issue when...
Pittsburgh visits Washington after Letang's 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (24-15-8, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Washington Capitals after Kris Letang scored two goals in the Penguins' 7-6 overtime win over the Florida Panthers. Washington is 25-18-6 overall and 7-4-1 against the...
‘Cah-nooks’: FOX news anchor comically mispronounces ‘Canucks’, ‘Boudreau’, and ‘Tocchet’ in NHL news report

What’s a Canuck, anyway? …… Don’t ask anybody down at the FOX 5 DC television station for an answer to that question. The Washington-area network produced a report earlier this week about the Vancouver Canucks’ coaching change (it being relevant to the DC market because of Bruce Boudreau’s prior tenure as head coach of the Capitals).

