SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Minnesota Hockey and Bally Sports North, today announced Laura Halldorson as the 2022-23 State of Hockey Legacy Award winner. Halldorson becomes the first female to receive the honor. "Laura is a true trailblazer for our sport, both within Minnesota and...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO