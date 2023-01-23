Read full article on original website
NHL Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. New Jersey at...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Grants State of Hockey Legacy Award to Laura Halldorson
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Minnesota Hockey and Bally Sports North, today announced Laura Halldorson as the 2022-23 State of Hockey Legacy Award winner. Halldorson becomes the first female to receive the honor. "Laura is a true trailblazer for our sport, both within Minnesota and...
Portland 134, Utah 124
UTAH (124) Beasley 3-10 1-1 10, Markkanen 7-16 7-8 24, Kessler 3-4 0-2 6, Clarkson 7-18 1-1 18, Conley 3-6 0-0 8, Bolmaro 0-0 0-0 0, Fontecchio 0-0 0-0 0, Vanderbilt 5-9 0-2 12, Azubuike 2-2 0-0 4, Gay 4-4 0-0 11, Agbaji 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Horton-Tucker 5-9 1-1 12, Sexton 8-11 0-0 19. Totals 47-90 10-15 124.
Northwestern 87, Chicago St. 64
NORTHWESTERN (7-13)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.333, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Lau 3-6, Walsh 0-3, McWilliams 0-2, Rainey 0-3, Goodchild 0-1, Brown 0-2, Weaver 0-2) Blocked Shots: 8 (Lau 2, Shaw 2, Ademusayo 1, McWilliams 1, Rainey 1, Walsh 1) Turnovers: 18 (Rainey 4, Walsh 4, Weaver 4, Brown 1,...
Columbus 3, Edmonton 2
Edmonton0200—2 First Period_1, Columbus, Jenner 14 (Laine, Boqvist), 12:25. Second Period_2, Edmonton, Ryan 7, 10:17. 3, Edmonton, Hyman 25 (Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid), 16:16 (pp). Third Period_4, Columbus, Marchenko 11, 11:26. Overtime_5, Columbus, Johnson 9, 2:29. Shots on Goal_Columbus 9-7-7-3_26. Edmonton 11-13-12-0_36. Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 2; Edmonton 1 of 1.
Air Force visits No. 25 New Mexico following Mashburn's 33-point performance
Air Force Falcons (12-9, 3-5 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (18-3, 5-3 MWC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 New Mexico hosts the Air Force Falcons after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 33 points in New Mexico's 97-94 overtime loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Lobos are 13-1 on their home court....
Tulane 95, Wichita St. 90, OT
TULANE (13-7) Cross 7-17 3-3 18, Cook 6-14 6-6 20, Forbes 8-12 5-7 25, James 3-6 4-5 11, McGee 2-5 0-1 4, Pope 7-11 0-3 15, Holloway 1-1 0-0 2, Days 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 18-25 95. WICHITA ST. (10-10) Pohto 7-11 3-4 17, Rojas 3-8 4-4 10, Pierre...
Moody and Montana host Sacramento State
Montana Grizzlies (9-11, 3-5 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (11-9, 4-3 Big Sky) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacramento State -2.5; over/under is 128. BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces the Sacramento State Hornets after Aanen Moody scored 21 points in Montana's 67-64 loss to the Montana State Bobcats. The Hornets are 7-0...
STANFORD 72, CHICAGO STATE 65
Percentages: FG .400, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Cardet 3-3, Weaver 3-9, Johnson 1-3, Corbett 1-6, Davis 0-1, Green 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 5 (Cardet 3, Johnson, Weaver). Steals: 6 (Cole 2, Cardet, Corbett, Kacuol, Weaver). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. STANFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Angel220-11-22-4331. Ingram274-56-101-73315. S.Jones317-141-12-70321. Raynaud347-133-46-130217.
INDIANA 61, MINNESOTA 57
Percentages: FG .411, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Kopp 3-7, Galloway 1-3, Bates 0-1, Hood-Schifino 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Jackson-Davis 6, R.Thompson 3, Reneau). Turnovers: 10 (Jackson-Davis 3, Galloway 2, Geronimo 2, Gunn, Hood-Schifino, R.Thompson). Steals: 2 (Hood-Schifino 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Carolina 3, Dallas 2
Dallas2000—2 First Period_1, Carolina, Aho 18 (Pesce), 8:46 (sh). 2, Dallas, Johnston 13, 10:59. 3, Dallas, Robertson 33, 15:17. Second Period_4, Carolina, Burns 8 (Staal, Martinook), 4:55. Third Period_None. Overtime_5, Carolina, Necas 19, 1:34. Shots on Goal_Carolina 7-10-6-1_24. Dallas 6-6-9-0_21. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; Dallas 0 of 2.
SAN DIEGO STATE 85, UTAH STATE 75
Percentages: FG .475, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Funk 4-9, Bairstow 3-6, Ashworth 2-7, Shulga 2-8, Eytle-Rock 0-1, Hamoda 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dorius 2, Akin). Turnovers: 10 (Bairstow 3, Dorius 3, Ashworth 2, Akin, Eytle-Rock). Steals: 5 (Funk 3, Akin 2). Technical...
SBLive's Minnesota boys and girls hockey top games of the week (Jan. 24-28)
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 18-23) SBLive's Minnesota high school boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 24) Minnesota high school sports scores Boys hockeyWayzata (13-2-2) at Edina (11-4-1), 1/26 at 7 p.m. Wayzata slowed down a little this past weekend. The Trojans ...
