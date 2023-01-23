Daily Deals Jan 23: AirPods Pro 2 for $199, 40% off a wireless Apple Watch Charger, 28% off a Hisense 50-inch Smart TV & more

Read full article on original website
ZDNet
This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP
When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
Apple Watch fans will be disappointed with this 2023 rumour
Looks like it’ll be a quiet year for most Apple products, with all attention on a new mixed reality headset
Phone Arena
Confirmed: Apple will be ditching the physical buttons with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra
Leave it to Apple to do away with a major hardware feature. After successfully abolishing the SIM tray and the headphone jack, it seems the Cupertino company has now set its sights on… physical buttons?. We have been hearing reports that Apple’s next iPhone 15 lineup will be introducing...
Apple Insider
Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition
2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. This means that it enters 2023 with a very strong lineup of products, and a lot less "old stuff" than we've seen in previous years.
msn.com
She bought a $100 Apple gift card from Target. After opening it, she found the barcode was whited out, making the gift card unusable.
Many people give Gift Cards as a nice and thoughtful gesture to their friends and loved ones. No one expects their gift cards to be scams. However, a woman bought a $100 apple gift card that couldn't be used because of white-out. So to avoid a lot of heartache and...
How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?
Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
How to watch local channels on your Roku device
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Roku is among the the best streaming devices you can buy. While on-demand TV shows and movie access on Roku are convenient, some prefer live TV channels to catch their favorite shows, news channels, and sports events. You don't lose access to local channels when you cut the cord in favor of a Roku streaming stick. It's easy to watch local channels on your Roku device.
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
Apple Insider
Pick up Apple's M2 Mac mini 2023 for just $499
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Thecheapest M2 Mac mini preorder price can be found at AppleInsider this weekend, with the 2023 Mac mini eligible for an exclusive $100 discount. Apple's new M2 Mac mini may have gotten a $100...
Apple M2 iPad Pro drops to $729, the lowest price ever
Earlier on Tuesday, BGR Deals told our readers about several impressive Galaxy A8 Tab deals with prices starting at $149. Now, it’s time to check out M2 iPad Pro deals that can save you even more money on a much more powerful tablet. Prices start at $729 for the...
ZDNet
Save $400 on this massive Samsung TV before the big game at Best Buy
There's nothing better, sometimes, than streaming your favorite sports event in front of a large TV, whether you're a football, rugby fan, or otherwise. It isn't long before the big game appears on our screens, so if you want to upgrade your existing home entertainment setup in time, there's a great deal at Best Buy you shouldn't miss.
Android Headlines
Retailer prematurely starts selling the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Slated to go official on February 1, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series may not be available for purchase at a nearby store until at least a couple of weeks later. Leaks have suggested that sales will begin on February 17, though you can pre-order the devices immediately after launch. But a retailer in Matagalpa, Nicaragua may have jumped the gun and started selling the Galaxy S23 Ultra early. A local retailer called KM CELL STORE recently posted on its Facebook page that it has the 12GB+256GB variant of the phone in all four colors available for immediate delivery.
Apple Insider
Retailers are slashing last-gen MacBook Pros by up to $600 to make way for 2023 models
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Closeout deals are already in effect on previous generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models to make room for 2023 inventory. Apple resellers are offering aggressive discounts on retail and CTO MacBook Pros following...
People are only just realizing there’s an Android setting which means you’ll never miss an alarm even with low battery
THE top hack for ensuring your Android's alarm clock goes off every time has been revealed. Even forgetting to charge your phone is no match for this almost effortless trick. To sound your Android's alarm clock even through things like low battery, you'll have to dive into what's called Doze mode.
People are just noticing instant hacks to slash bills for HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+
STREAMING services are the most popular way of watching TV, even if the costs can quickly pile up. The most popular streaming services are producing great content, making it difficult to skip out on them. Still, these costs can quickly add up, especially if you account for how much money...
hypebeast.com
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Have No Buttons
As 2023 kicks off, Apple rumors for the upcoming iPhone models are surfacing full speed ahead. In a recent report from MacRumors, it highlights Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s report that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro may feature “solid-state volume and power buttons.” In a tweet from October 2022, Kuo explains the possibility that the newest iPhone model will adopt a button that is similar to the home button design from the iPhone 7/8/SE2, replacing the physical, mechanical button design. Kuo explained that utilizing two additional Taptic Engines, it would give haptic feedback when the buttons are pressed, without the buttons actually moving. It would be similar to the Force Touch trackpad seen integrated into recent MacBooks.
I visited a discount store that sells Amazon and Target returns, and it felt like treasure hunting. Here's what I found.
The discount store contained bins of random items. It was exhausting to sift through them, but overall a fun and surprisingly exhilarating experience.
Apple Cuts SSD Performance for Entry-level 2023 MacBook Pro, M2 Mac Mini
Both the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro) and the Mac mini (M2) see SSD performance reductions.
