El Paso News
Two Borderland teachers named to national ‘Extraordinary Educators’ list
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two Borderland teachers have received national honors and have been named to the 2023 class of “Extraordinary Educators” as named by Massachusetts-based Curriculum Associates. Laura Bryant of Central Elementary in Las Cruces and Rita Chavira of Desert View Elementary in Sunland Park...
KFOX 14
Principal at Canutillo ISD placed on administrative leave
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The principal at Canutillo High School was placed on administrative leave, according to school district officials. They could not disclose why. Canutillo High School's website list Teresa Clapsaddle as the principal. Sign up to receive the top most interesting stories from in and around our...
Burges’ James Routledge steps down to take assistant AD job at El Paso ISD
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Burges High School head football coach James Routledge has stepped down from his position with the Mustangs, he told KTSM on Wednesday. Routledge is leaving Burges after seven seasons as the head coach to take an assistant athletic director position at El Paso Independent School District. After spending 18 years […]
KVIA
Nolan Richardson Middle School cheer uniforms returned
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We have some good news about those uniforms belonging to the cheer squad at Nolan Richardson middle school. ABC-7 has learned the uniforms have been found and are now safely in the hands of the team. A parent said someone found the uniforms at the...
Weather impact: School districts, government, military with delayed starts
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With inclement weather, including possible snow flurries, in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday morning, here is a list of reported closures or delays around the Borderland. El Paso ISD: Students, teachers and staff will start classes on a two-hour delay Tuesday. All student-centered services, including classes, bus services […]
A Look at the 78 Million Dollar Improvements to Bel Air High
Bel Air High school has had many students walk the halls initially built in the 1950s. Fast forward to February 2021, as the groundbreaking ceremony begins construction of a new academic wing, which was approved as part of a $425 million dollar bond approved by Ysleta ISD voters. Now in...
KVIA
El Paso’s UMC could soon serve more patients
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans could soon see expanded health care services at University Medical Center. ABC 7 has learned UMC is in the process of buying a new building for administrative services. This will free up more space for services in their original building. UMC is considering...
KVIA
School Delays and cancellations
UPDATE (5:22 p.m.): GISD will also operate on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 due to inclement weather and roads that will not be safe for travel. For more information, visit https://www.gisd.k12.nm.us/. UPDATE (5:11 p.m.): El Paso ISD will have a 2-hour class delay on Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
smartcitiesdive.com
El Paso to reconnect neighborhoods divided by highway with deck plaza
El Paso, Texas, is taking steps to advance a proposed deck plaza over Interstate 10 in the city’s downtown. The city has selected the design and engineering firm that will lead the planning and design, but the development could be paired with widening the highway. The Texas Department of...
KVIA
CASA of El Paso hosting Human Trafficking Awareness event
EL PASO, Texas-- January is National Human Trafficking Awareness month and CASA of El Paso will be hosting the "Red Sand Project." The event is an effort to bringing awareness to human trafficking by pouring sand into cracks of sidewalks, parking lots, and driveways. Officials state, it's to bring awareness...
Walmart to increase pay
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Several benefits are in the works for thousands of Walmart employees nationwide. The retail giant announced on Tuesday that beginning in March, employees will earn between $14 and $19 dollars an hour. That’s an increase from the current minimum wage. A quarter of Walmart’s over 1 million employees will be seeing […]
TGS and city officials propose gas rates for El Paso residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation on the rise, it’s becoming a problem for residents in the Sun City. However, El Paso leaders are proposing gas rates for local residents to reduce. “We are happy to announce that the City Attorney’s Office was able to save El Pasoresidential TGS ratepayers more than $34 million […]
DETAILS: Public Tribute For El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen
There will be a public tribute taking place in downtown El Paso for long time, and beloved, police chief Greg Allen. It will take place this Thursday, January 26th. Local residents will have the opportunity to thank Chief Allen, or offer condolences to his family, by offering hand-written or electronic notes at the public memorial.
KVIA
El Paso County Attorney announces she will not seek re-election
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal announced Tuesday she would not seek re-election. Her current term expires on Dec. 31, 2024. Bernal has served as County Attorney since 2009. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community. I intend to...
City Council discusses charter amendments that may appear on future city ballots
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While the next general El Paso election is months away, El Paso City Council made decisions Tuesday about the future of the ballot. The City Council held a special meeting that would finalize the language seen on future ballots. Every two years, members of council are able to bring forward […]
EPFD responds to fire in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a condition two fire Wednesday at the 5200 block of Fairbanks. EPPD reported the fire via Twitter Wednesday. The fire was then downgraded to condition one and was contained. No injuries have been reported. No further information has been released.
KFOX 14
Parent brawl at Pebble Hills vs Americas basketball game; some could be charged
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A brawl involving parents at a high school basketball game is forcing one school district to make changes. Some of the parents could face criminal charges. The fight happened at Pebble Hills High School at the Pebble Hills vs America's varsity basketball game last...
footballscoop.com
Texas reportedly set to hire local high school coach to key off-field role
Texas is set to hire Jahmal Fenner as its director of high school relations, according to Mike Roach of Horns247. He will replace Chris Gilbert, the former Lancaster High School head coach who joined Eric Morris's new North Texas staff as assistant head coach and tight ends coach. Fenner has...
El Paso News
Photo gallery: A look back at Chief Allen through the years; plus, funeral details
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Police Chief Greg Allen died unexpectedly last week at age 71. He had served in the El Paso Police Department for more than four decades and led the force he loved for nearly 15 years. Here is a look back at his life through...
lascrucescvb.org
Visit Las Cruces debuts free, spring festival ¡mira! Las Cruces
Visit Las Cruces debuts free, spring festival ¡mira! Las Cruces. Frank Ray headlines April 29 event highlighting area’s culture, music, food, more. Visit Las Cruces presents ¡mira! Las Cruces, a free, family-friendly festival highlighting the art and culture, cuisine, music and outdoor recreation that make the city and its surrounding communities one of a kind.
