Socorro, TX

KFOX 14

Principal at Canutillo ISD placed on administrative leave

CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The principal at Canutillo High School was placed on administrative leave, according to school district officials. They could not disclose why. Canutillo High School's website list Teresa Clapsaddle as the principal. Sign up to receive the top most interesting stories from in and around our...
CANUTILLO, TX
KTSM

Burges’ James Routledge steps down to take assistant AD job at El Paso ISD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Burges High School head football coach James Routledge has stepped down from his position with the Mustangs, he told KTSM on Wednesday. Routledge is leaving Burges after seven seasons as the head coach to take an assistant athletic director position at El Paso Independent School District. After spending 18 years […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Nolan Richardson Middle School cheer uniforms returned

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We have some good news about those uniforms belonging to the cheer squad at Nolan Richardson middle school. ABC-7 has learned the uniforms have been found and are now safely in the hands of the team. A parent said someone found the uniforms at the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Weather impact: School districts, government, military with delayed starts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With inclement weather, including possible snow flurries, in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday morning, here is a list of reported closures or delays around the Borderland. El Paso ISD: Students, teachers and staff will start classes on a two-hour delay Tuesday. All student-centered services, including classes, bus services […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso’s UMC could soon serve more patients

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans could soon see expanded health care services at University Medical Center. ABC 7 has learned UMC is in the process of buying a new building for administrative services. This will free up more space for services in their original building. UMC is considering...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

School Delays and cancellations

UPDATE (5:22 p.m.): GISD will also operate on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 due to inclement weather and roads that will not be safe for travel. For more information, visit https://www.gisd.k12.nm.us/. UPDATE (5:11 p.m.): El Paso ISD will have a 2-hour class delay on Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
smartcitiesdive.com

El Paso to reconnect neighborhoods divided by highway with deck plaza

El Paso, Texas, is taking steps to advance a proposed deck plaza over Interstate 10 in the city’s downtown. The city has selected the design and engineering firm that will lead the planning and design, but the development could be paired with widening the highway. The Texas Department of...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

CASA of El Paso hosting Human Trafficking Awareness event

EL PASO, Texas-- January is National Human Trafficking Awareness month and CASA of El Paso will be hosting the "Red Sand Project." The event is an effort to bringing awareness to human trafficking by pouring sand into cracks of sidewalks, parking lots, and driveways. Officials state, it's to bring awareness...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Walmart to increase pay

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Several benefits are in the works for thousands of Walmart employees nationwide. The retail giant announced on Tuesday that beginning in March, employees will earn between $14 and $19 dollars an hour. That’s an increase from the current minimum wage. A quarter of Walmart’s over 1 million employees will be seeing […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

TGS and city officials propose gas rates for El Paso residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation on the rise, it’s becoming a problem for residents in the Sun City. However, El Paso leaders are proposing gas rates for local residents to reduce. “We are happy to announce that the City Attorney’s Office was able to save El Pasoresidential TGS ratepayers more than $34 million […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

DETAILS: Public Tribute For El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen

There will be a public tribute taking place in downtown El Paso for long time, and beloved, police chief Greg Allen. It will take place this Thursday, January 26th. Local residents will have the opportunity to thank Chief Allen, or offer condolences to his family, by offering hand-written or electronic notes at the public memorial.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso County Attorney announces she will not seek re-election

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal announced Tuesday she would not seek re-election. Her current term expires on Dec. 31, 2024. Bernal has served as County Attorney since 2009. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community. I intend to...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPFD responds to fire in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a condition two fire Wednesday at the 5200 block of Fairbanks. EPPD reported the fire via Twitter Wednesday. The fire was then downgraded to condition one and was contained. No injuries have been reported. No further information has been released.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucescvb.org

Visit Las Cruces debuts free, spring festival ¡mira! Las Cruces

Visit Las Cruces debuts free, spring festival ¡mira! Las Cruces. Frank Ray headlines April 29 event highlighting area’s culture, music, food, more. Visit Las Cruces presents ¡mira! Las Cruces, a free, family-friendly festival highlighting the art and culture, cuisine, music and outdoor recreation that make the city and its surrounding communities one of a kind.
LAS CRUCES, NM

