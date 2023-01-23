Read full article on original website
Related
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the... The post Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fred VanVleet makes eye-opening move ahead of trade deadline, free agency
The Toronto Raptors are arguably the most interesting team ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if they decide to sell. Fred VanVleet is just one of a handful of core players who could be changing uniforms ahead of the deadline or once the offseason arrives. While it’s uncertain what happens to any of their players with Masai Ujiri calling the shots, VanVleet has made a move in preparation for the changes to come.
numberfire.com
Wizards acquire Kendrick Nunn, picks from Lakers
The Washington Wizards acquired shooting guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks from the Los Angeles Lakers for forward Rui Hachimura. Nunn was limited to 13.5 minutes per game as a bench player for the Lakers, but he might be able to earn a slightly larger role with the Wizards. Delon Wright, Corey Kispert, and Will Barton will likely be Nunn's primary competition for playing time.
Recent NBA 4th-Overall Pick Is Reportedly Signing In The G League
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Josh Jackson, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, is signing with the Sacramento Kings G League affiliate.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders trade with Bears to pick C.J. Stroud; Seahawks use both firsts to bolster D-line
Some team is going to trade with the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall to select one of the marquee quarterback prospects in this draft class. Last week, my mock featured the Panthers doing it. This week, let's run a simulation with the Raiders doing so. Also in this mock,...
Kyle Shanahan drops hint on plan to neutralize Jalen Hurts, Eagles in NFC Championship Game
Like the San Francisco 49ers’ most recent victims — the Dallas Cowboys — the Philadelphia Eagles also feature a stout defensive line that can swallow opposing offenses alive. The Eagles’ pass rush is expected to be a big thorn in the side of San Francisco, but the 49ers trust head coach Kyle Shanahan to provide them with the right antidote to Philly’s defense come gameday.
CBS Sports
Pacers vs. Magic prediction, odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 25 best bets from proven model
The Orlando Magic (18-29) host the Indiana Pacers (24-25) in an Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday night. This is the third matchup on the season, with Indiana taking the first two games. On Nov. 21, the Pacers outlasted the Magic 123-102, and Indiana leads the all-time series 70-51. Tyrese Haliburton (knee, ankle) is out for the Pacers, while Andrew Nembhard (illness) and Aaron Nesmith (wrist) are questionable.
George Kittle wasn't supposed to be running route on game-changing catch vs. Cowboys
George Kittle and Brock Purdy swung the 49ers’ divisional playoff game against the Cowboys with a bit of improvisation. It turns out Kittle’s tremendous juggling catch wasn’t supposed to happen at all. The tight end wasn’t even supposed to run a route on the play. Kittle...
Betting Basketball: Wizards Favored in Second Leg of Back-to-Back
After defeating the Dallas Mavericks, the Washington Wizards are favored to defeat the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick
The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy NHL Stacks for Tuesday 1/24/23
In daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a key strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize our upside -- if one player on a line is scoring goals, it's likely that his linemates are getting assists, as well. Ideally, we want players...
numberfire.com
Update: James Wiseman (ankle) upgraded to probable for Golden State's Wednesday matchup
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a full practice on Tuesday, Wiseman is on track for a potential return after he missed almost one month with a left ankle sprain. Expect Kevon Looney to see more minutes at center if Wiseman is inactive versus a Memphis team ranked ninth (50.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to the five position.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday 1/25/23: Rolling With Smart Money on the Thunder
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris (rib) questionable for Clippers on Thursday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable to play in Thursday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Morris' availability is currently in the air after the veteran was forced to leave on Tuesday with a rib injury. In a matchup versus a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating, expect Nicolas Batum to see more minutes if Morris is out.
Projecting the Top Six Picks of the 2023 NFL Draft
A quick look at the players who could come off the board first this spring, along with news and notes on declarations and the latest issues with name, image and likeness.
NBA Star to Miss Several Games
The Washington Wizards have been riding through an up-and-down season thus far, holding a 20-26 record, good for 12th in the NBA Eastern Conference, but the Wizards have sprinkled bright spots throughout their season, highlighted by the play of their star forwards, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (knee) ruled out for Nuggets' Wednesday matchup versus Bucks
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Murray will not be available for the second half of their back-to-back for knee injury management purposes. Expect Bones Hyland to play more minutes at point guard on Wednesday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com
Nuggets rule out Michael Porter Jr. (personal) on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Porter Jr. will miss his third straight game for personal reasons. Expect Bruce Brown to play an increased role against a Bucks' team ranked third in defensive rating. Brown's projection includes 19.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies starting Ja Morant (ankle) on Wednesday, Tyus Jones to bench
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (ankle) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Golden State Warriors. Morant will make his 40th start at point guard after the Memphis' star was forced to miss one game with an ankle ailment. In 34.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Morant to score 48.6 FanDuel points.
Comments / 0