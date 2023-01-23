ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley snow totals: One storm doubles the 2022-23 winter’s snow. See how much fell near you.

A blockbuster it ain’t. But it’s enough to nearly double the Lehigh Valley’s snow for the season. The snow fell quickly late Wednesday morning, covering roads and making travel treacherous in spots in the area’s most significant winter storm in over a month. Forecasters expected 1 to 3 inches across the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey before the snow changed over to sleet and rain in the afternoon.
92.7 WOBM

NJ drivers, a $15 item could avoid a $1,000 ticket this winter

Sure we haven't had much snow this winter, but February is looming and could be saying, "Hold my beer." When snow hits this or any other winter in New Jersey, it's a pain to deal with. Even just to get out of your driveway you have to clear that snow off your car. When you don't get all of it there could be big consequences.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ drivers are keeping cars much longer

Call me a dork. (OK, you probably already do. Let me think.) Call me corny. But I had a cool little moment with my car on Tuesday. I was heading to an appointment when I noticed my odometer was on 169,990 miles. This place was still more than 10 miles away so I knew it was going to turn over to 170,000 miles on this trip. No, not exactly a round number. But still kind of cool. So when it got close I carefully got into the right lane and briefly recorded it as it happened.
94.5 PST

Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars

😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

