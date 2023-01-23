Read full article on original website
With A Love For Coaching, Alfred Love, Jr. Looks To Rebuild Cleveland’s Girls Basketball Program
Long before Cleveland’s new girls’ head basketball coach Alfred Love, Jr. took over the program, he had already been putting his imprint on helping youth through the game of basketball. From the time he picked up his first clipboard in the 1980s, Coach Love, just like his name says, did what he loves to do as a basketball coach at Rainier Beach Community Center.
LIVE AT 7PM! Discuss the Cleveland Browns with Fred Greetham and Barry McBride
CLEVELAND, OHIO -- Fred Greetham and the OBR Team have been with you every step of the way on this journey through this wild 2022 season and, now that it's over, they're here to take you through the off-season. Please join Fred and site publisher Barry McBride at 7PM for OBR Weekly on Twitch AND Youtube. Fred will do his best to keep the show on track and answer as many of your questions as possible.
By any name, Kevin "Fat" Hamilton is the leader for St. Vincent-St. Mary
The 5-foot-8 point guard is averaging 17.1 points per game as a senior
50-plus students involved in fight after basketball game at Cleveland Hts. HS
On Tuesday night, a large fight broke out at Cleveland Heights High School following a basketball game between Cleveland Heights and Garfield Heights.
Cody Head’s Shaker Heights reunion comes just as Lutheran East finds its best fits: Best in Show from the Chet Mason Invitational
LYNDHURST, Ohio — Teammates through their sophomore year, Cody Head and Kellon Smith stood side by side for a picture Sunday after their game at Brush High School for the Chet Mason Invitational. They met as opponents for a second time in as many years. Smith remains at Shaker...
Why Cleveland high school is closed Tuesday
Students who go to Glenville High School are getting a calamity day Tuesday.
Watch: Police break up 50-student brawl after basketball game
"As more fights erupted," officers called in backup and were joined by officers from Shaker Heights, University Heights and South Euclid.
Fox 8 cuts out of ‘Accused’ early, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What happened at the end of the series premiere of “Accused” on Sunday night? That’s what viewers of the new Fox crime anthology series are asking after WJW Channel 8 cut to a commercial early, robbing the audience of the climactic conclusion. Turns out,...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland community mourns 4 family members slain on city’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clark-Fulton’s Saint Michael Archangel Church hosted on Monday the funeral of 4 victims of a January murder in the city’s Brooklyn Center neighborhood. “I haven’t rested just thinking about all these events,” Father Mark Riley of Saint Michael Church said in an interview with...
ideastream.org
Homestead Water and Sewer Program
The Cleveland Water Department and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District offer a program that provides a lower fixed charge and consumption rate for their customers, run through the city’s Department of Public Utilities. Who is eligible?. You must be 65 years or older or “totally and permanently disabled,”...
Uber driver carjacked in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — An Uber driver was carjacked in Cleveland on Wednesday morning. According to Shaker Heights Police, officers were dispatched to Shaker Boulevard and Lee Road at approximately 9:36 a.m. A 38-year-old female Uber driver reported that she had picked up a male passenger from the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland. The man then displayed a firearm, directed her to leave the vehicle and drove away.
whbc.com
Homicide Victim in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A homicide investigation in Akron. A 32-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in a driveway on Haynes Street Tuesday evening. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Akron police say their preliminary investigation shows one or more people opened fire...
cleveland19.com
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld approaches its sixth month of bankruptcy. On Monday, the company filed a statement with the court saying it intends to focus its efforts on finding a buyer for its assets and has already reached out to “over 30 potential transaction parties,” including many of its competitors, Deadline reported. Last week, Cineworld unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
1 man dead after shooting in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting in Akron Tuesday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., Akron officers responded to a call of gunshots heard in the 800 block of Haynes Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 32-year-old man in a vehicle, unresponsive.
15-year-old girl shot in stomach in Cleveland home
At around 3 a.m. Monday, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the stomach in a home on the 3400 block of E. 105 Street, according to Cleveland EMS.
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigate shooting in the Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Hough neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7300 block of Hough Avenue. Cleveland police said a man was shot several times while sitting in a car in a parking lot. This is a...
cleveland19.com
Suspicious vehicle parked in Downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are a blocking off an area downtown after a suspicious vehicle was located around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle, a black pick-up truck, is parked on E. 3rd Street, between Rockwell and Superior Avenues. Officials said the vehicle is parked suspiciously and possibly has some...
cleveland19.com
Male shot in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 18-year-old was shot at the intersection of West 51 Street and Clark Avenue Monday afternoon. EMS and police were called to the scene around 3:15 pm. The male was transported to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds, according to Cleveland EMS. There is...
