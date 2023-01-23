ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Euclid, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seattlemedium.com

With A Love For Coaching, Alfred Love, Jr. Looks To Rebuild Cleveland’s Girls Basketball Program

Long before Cleveland’s new girls’ head basketball coach Alfred Love, Jr. took over the program, he had already been putting his imprint on helping youth through the game of basketball. From the time he picked up his first clipboard in the 1980s, Coach Love, just like his name says, did what he loves to do as a basketball coach at Rainier Beach Community Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

LIVE AT 7PM! Discuss the Cleveland Browns with Fred Greetham and Barry McBride

CLEVELAND, OHIO -- Fred Greetham and the OBR Team have been with you every step of the way on this journey through this wild 2022 season and, now that it's over, they're here to take you through the off-season. Please join Fred and site publisher Barry McBride at 7PM for OBR Weekly on Twitch AND Youtube. Fred will do his best to keep the show on track and answer as many of your questions as possible.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland community mourns 4 family members slain on city’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clark-Fulton’s Saint Michael Archangel Church hosted on Monday the funeral of 4 victims of a January murder in the city’s Brooklyn Center neighborhood. “I haven’t rested just thinking about all these events,” Father Mark Riley of Saint Michael Church said in an interview with...
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Homestead Water and Sewer Program

The Cleveland Water Department and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District offer a program that provides a lower fixed charge and consumption rate for their customers, run through the city’s Department of Public Utilities. Who is eligible?. You must be 65 years or older or “totally and permanently disabled,”...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Uber driver carjacked in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — An Uber driver was carjacked in Cleveland on Wednesday morning. According to Shaker Heights Police, officers were dispatched to Shaker Boulevard and Lee Road at approximately 9:36 a.m. A 38-year-old female Uber driver reported that she had picked up a male passenger from the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland. The man then displayed a firearm, directed her to leave the vehicle and drove away.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Homicide Victim in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A homicide investigation in Akron. A 32-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in a driveway on Haynes Street Tuesday evening. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Akron police say their preliminary investigation shows one or more people opened fire...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld approaches its sixth month of bankruptcy. On Monday, the company filed a statement with the court saying it intends to focus its efforts on finding a buyer for its assets and has already reached out to “over 30 potential transaction parties,” including many of its competitors, Deadline reported. Last week, Cineworld unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

1 man dead after shooting in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting in Akron Tuesday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., Akron officers responded to a call of gunshots heard in the 800 block of Haynes Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 32-year-old man in a vehicle, unresponsive.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate shooting in the Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Hough neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7300 block of Hough Avenue. Cleveland police said a man was shot several times while sitting in a car in a parking lot. This is a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspicious vehicle parked in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are a blocking off an area downtown after a suspicious vehicle was located around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle, a black pick-up truck, is parked on E. 3rd Street, between Rockwell and Superior Avenues. Officials said the vehicle is parked suspiciously and possibly has some...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Male shot in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 18-year-old was shot at the intersection of West 51 Street and Clark Avenue Monday afternoon. EMS and police were called to the scene around 3:15 pm. The male was transported to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds, according to Cleveland EMS. There is...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
422K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy