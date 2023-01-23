Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Oaks Elementary second graders perform “character trait surgery”
PELHAM – The second graders of Pelham Oaks Elementary School traded in their pencils for doctors’ coats on Jan. 13. Pelham Oaks second grade teacher Aubrey Pappanastos transformed her second-grade classroom into a pretend hospital to aid students in a language arts lesson. Students wore surgical gowns, gloves and masks and performed “character trait surgery.”
wbrc.com
Jefferson County principals now trained to administer Narcan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools principals participated in Naloxone training at their latest principals meeting. The Jefferson County Department of Health hosted the training, teaching leaders how to administer Narcan and when. Hueytown High School Principal, Ryan Howard, said the training is adding another layer of safety to...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster students learn about civics, honor local heroes
ALABASTER – Children in Alabaster City Schools honored local heroes and learned about the importance of being a responsible citizen during The Next Great Americans Tour. The annual event is hosted by the Liberty Learning Foundation and recently visited children at Creek View, Meadow View and Thompson Intermediate. TIS held its ceremony on Friday, Jan. 20 from 9-10 a.m.
atmorenews.com
Harris named Teacher of the Year
Jamie Harris has been named Teacher of the Year at Avondale Elementary School in Birmingham. She is in her ninth year as an educator. She taught first grade for two years, and this is her seventh year teaching second grade. Harris is the daughter of James and Ruth Harris of...
Clanton Advertiser
New THS principal named
Holly Matson has been named the new principal for Thorsby High School. Matson is replacing Cory Clements, who was elected to Chilton County Schools superintendent. Matson is moving up from the assistant principal position at the school. Maston, a THS alum, said she wanted to move into the principal position...
Bigger, Better University Medical Center Now Open in Northport
Top leaders from the University of Alabama were in Northport last week to cut the ribbon on a new medical center triple the size of their previous clinic in the city. The new University Medical Center is now open at 6205 Jemison Lane in Northport and houses 28 examination rooms and in15,000 square feet. University staff at the Thursday grand opening said the upgraded location is three times bigger than the previous UMC on McFarland Boulevard in Northport, which opened in 2015.
wbrc.com
Beloved faculty member identified in school bus accident at Mortimer Jordan HS
WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Jefferson County Schools has identified 58-year-old Mark Ridgeway as the teacher and driver killed Wednesday morning as a result of the tragic accident at Mortimer Jordan High School. Police say shortly after 6:30 a.m., they were notified of an accident involving a staff member at...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster Parks and Rec shares update on projects
ALABASTER – Alabaster Parks and Recreation Director Tim Hamm has shared the department’s plans and projects for 2023. “Parks and Recreation is what people get out and do in the little free time that everyone has in this busy world,” Hamm said. “We want to provide facilities and areas that cater to all age groups and (be) able to personalize what we can and what we can offer.”
Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
After 20 years of decline, BSC struggles to find a way forward
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seaking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. Past...
Shelby Reporter
UM ranked among best in the nation for online graduate programs by U.S. News & World
MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo’s online graduate education programs in the College of Education and Human Development ranked in the top 100 in the nation and in the top four in Alabama, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Online Graduate Programs rankings. UM’s...
Mortimer Jordan High School bus driver killed in accident on campus in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Classes have been cancelled for the day at Mortimer Jordan High School after a staff member was killed in an on-campus accident Wednesday morning. According to John Huddleston with the Jefferson County Schools, a member of the school’s staff was involved in an accident at approximately 6:36 a.m. Wednesday in […]
Shelby Reporter
Blanket Fort Hope to hold second annual Restoring Hope Gala
BIRMINGHAM – Blanket Fort Hope announced that it will hold its second annual Restoring Hope Gala atop Red Mountain in Birmingham. The event will be held at The Club on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 6-9 p.m. The evening will include a seated dinner, silent and live auctions as well as games and prizes. The special guest emcee for the event will be James Spann.
wbrc.com
First Black Belt Hiring Event of 2023 happening in Aliceville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama’s first big hiring event of 2023 is now just one day away. West Alabama Works has partnered with the City of Aliceville to help companies looking to hire the best people possible for many unfilled positions. This Black Belt Hiring event happens Thursday...
Shelby Reporter
PPD holds 12th annual Polar Plunge
PELHAM – Many smiling faces emerged from the frigid water at Oak Mountain State Park for the 12th annual Polar Plunge event on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Polar Plunge was hosted by the Pelham Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics. Participants present jumped into the chilly water of Oak Mountain State Park and paid a fee to do so, all of which will be given to the Special Olympics.
Bham Now
Job seekers: There are over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area
Birmingham, it’s a great time to be looking for your next job. According to Indeed.com, the Birmingham-Hoover area has over 21K job openings. Keep reading to find out about the job market and local companies hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings. Your browser does not support JavaScript,...
Shelby Reporter
Sports Q&A – Clif Naron
I actually worked out in non-education for about 20 years. And I really enjoyed working with kids and teaching people how to do their job. So, I decided I wanted to be a teacher. So I went back and got my master’s. Then, I ended up at Oak Mountain High School, for the first year that I was certified to teach, in the business education classes. And they knew that I had played high school sports or high school soccer and that I had played in adult leagues until my body couldn’t take the abuse anymore. And they asked me if I wanted to be an assistant with the girl’s program at Oak Mountain. We ended up going to State and winning that year 2014. So, when this school was opening at Helena, I moved over here with Helena and started the soccer programs here. That would have been 10 years ago. I’ve been here since the high school opened and just kind of built the program.
AHFA and Jefferson County to increase Emergency Rental Assistance by $25 million
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Housing Finance Authority (AHFA) is partnering up with Jefferson County to offer an additional $25 million in Emergency Rental Assistance for local residents. Funded by the U.S. Treasury, ERA was designed to provide short-term help with rent and utilities to lower-income renters experiencing financial hardship due to the […]
Alabama school bus driver and teacher killed in parking lot bus accident
An longtime Alabama high school teacher and bus driver was killed early Wednesday when he was an unoccupied school bus rolled into him, school district officials said. Classes were cancelled at Mortimer Jordan High School in Jefferson County, Alabama, Wednesday after the school staff member was killed in the school parking lot while performing a routine check on a bus before starting the morning bus route.
wvtm13.com
Grand opening for Craig Crisis Care Center bringing mental health services to Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There will be a ribbon cutting for the Craig Crisis Care Center, a state funded mental health facility in Birmingham, on Tuesday. The state began awarding funding for crisis centers across Alabama in 2021. In October of 2021, Birmingham was chosen as one of the locations.
