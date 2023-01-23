Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Standoff at NJ Apartment Building Ends Without Further Incident
Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor. The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County. Maple Shade police said officers were...
Family Raises Money For South Jersey Man Shot By Police
The family of a man who was fatally shot by police is raising money for his memorial expenses. "Pop" Daniel E. Nevius Sr. of Sicklerville, is described as "the glue to our family," in this GoFundMe campaign. "He would do anything for anyone and with no questions asked. He lived...
Authorities identify N.J. man shot to death by police following 911 call
The state Attorney General’s office has identified the man shot to death by police Sunday afternoon in Gloucester County. The incident, which is under investigation by the Attorney General’s office, began when police responded to a home on Fox Run Road in Deptford Township in response to a 911 call.
Camden Man Arrested for Monday Morning Shooting Death
CAMDEN, NJ – A 26-year-old Camden man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Monday morning's shooting death of Mustapha Gbassa, who was found near the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue. Dimear Caraballo was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, according to a statement from the Camden County Police Department and the county Prosecutor's Office. Caraballo was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force after an investigation by the county law enforcement authorities. The victim, Gbassa, 35, was a Camden resident and was pronounced dead on Monday at 8:31 a.m. at Virtua Hospital. Authorities did not disclose details behind the shooting.
Man charged after boarding N.J. school bus, yelling at students
Police have charged a man with harassment and criminal trespass after he allegedly climbed aboard a Gloucester County school bus last year and yelled at students for throwing something that hit his car. The incident occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 24 in Deptford and involved a bus carrying Deptford...
More Gun Violence: Two 15-year-old Boys Shot in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City two 15-year-old boys are recovering after being shot this past weekend. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers responded to the 600 block of Baltic Avenue around 1:30 early Sunday morning in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. At the scene, officials found evidence of gunfire...
NJ Woman Stole Check From Chesco Mailbox, Cops Say
A Garden State woman is wanted in Chester County for forging a check, authorities say. Jada M. Collins, a 21-year-old Linden, New Jersey resident, is accused of stealing a check from the mailbox of a business in East Goshen, police said in a statement. Investigators believe Collins swiped a check from the business' mailbox and altered it to read $13,000, and then deposited that amount in her own account.
Arrest Made In Deadly Mayfair Ambush Shooting
Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect in connection with the brutal slaying of three men in Mayfair earlier this month. Edwin Vargas, 24, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore on Twitter. Pennsylvania court records show the 24-year-old was charged...
Teenager Charged With Shooting Pair Of Victims In Atlantic City
An 18-year-old man from Atlantic City has been charged in a pair of shootings last month, authorities said. An investigation conducted by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit identified Quadri Cooper as the suspect involved in the shooting resulting in the filing of criminal charges, police said. Cooper was already...
Carjacking Victim Pistol-Whipped In Delco: Police
A Delaware man is in police custody after authorities say he stole a car at gunpoint and hit the victim over the head with a firearm. Police in Brookhaven Borough were called to the 4700 block of Edgmont Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for a reported carjacking, the department said in a statement.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Man Charged With Attempt Homicide In Stabbing
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 10:14 Pm, Police responded to 152 Kent Street on a report of a stabbing in progress call. Upon initial investigation, Police found the victim with a severe laceration to his face. The Victim was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for medical attention.
3 suspects charged with murder in killing at Philadelphia gas station
Police say three masked men entered the gas station's mini-mart and broke into the employee side of the counter.
N.J. man who stalked, killed co-worker on lunch break sentenced to 55 years
A former Lindenwold man who admitted viciously stabbing a co-worker to death in Middlesex County after she went home for lunch was sentenced Monday to 55 years in state prison. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last year to killing Carolyn Byington, 26, in her Plainsboro apartment on June 10, 2019....
Man, 23, charged in South Jersey shooting that left 1 injured
A man has been charged in a shooting that injured a 24-year-old man in South Jersey earlier this month, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Khalil Davis, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident that took place in Pennsauken on Jan. 6, officials said on Monday. Police...
Adult arrested after pretending to be student at N.J. school
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested for pretending to be a high school student in New Jersey.New Brunswick police say she provided the school district a fake birth certificate in order to enroll.Students at New Brunswick High School are upset after learning at a school board meeting Tuesday night that a 29-year-old woman was arrested for using a fake birth certificate to enroll and attending school for four days.Police have charged that woman, Hyejeong Shin, with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity or age. The school circulated a letter...
'54th Street' Gang Robbed Bucks, Montco Gun Shops; 13 Charged
More than a dozen people are charged in connection with a string of brazen break-ins at gun stores across greater Philadelphia, and authorities say dozens of the ill-gotten firearms are still out on the streets. In a joint statement by prosecutors from Montgomery and Bucks counties on Wednesday, Jan. 25,...
Stabbing Suspect Arrested In South Jersey: Police
As police searched an apartment building for a stabbing suspect, he walked in, authorities said. On Jan. 19, the Atlantic City man was arrested and charged after stabbing another man. At 5:50 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 100 block of north Tennessee Avenue in reference to a male...
Deadly Atlantic City Expressway crash under investigation in Pleasantville
A pedestrian was struck and killed on the Atlantic City Expressway on Tuesday evening.
Brothers Arrested For Murder In Shooting Of 29-Year-Old Trenton Man: Prosecutor
Two brothers have been arrested following the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old Trenton man last week, authorities announced. Leon Mack, 31, was charged with murder, burglary, and weapons offenses, while his brother, Prince Mack, 29, of Trenton, faces the same as an accomplice for taking his brother to the victim’s home, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a press release Monday.
Man Who Stalked VIctim, Plotted To Kill Witness, Gets 55 Years In State Prison
A man who stalked his murder victim and plotted to kill a witness has been sentenced to 55 years in New Jersey State Prison, authorities said. Former Lindenwold resident Kenneth Saal, 33, previously pleaded guilty to murder, burglary and stalking, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. The sentence was...
