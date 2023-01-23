ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Standoff at NJ Apartment Building Ends Without Further Incident

Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor. The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County. Maple Shade police said officers were...
TAPinto.net

Camden Man Arrested for Monday Morning Shooting Death

CAMDEN, NJ – A 26-year-old Camden man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Monday morning's shooting death of Mustapha Gbassa, who was found near the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue. Dimear Caraballo was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, according to a statement from the Camden County Police Department and the county Prosecutor's Office. Caraballo was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force after an investigation by the county law enforcement authorities. The victim, Gbassa, 35, was a Camden resident and was pronounced dead on Monday at 8:31 a.m. at Virtua Hospital. Authorities did not disclose details behind the shooting.  
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Woman Stole Check From Chesco Mailbox, Cops Say

A Garden State woman is wanted in Chester County for forging a check, authorities say. Jada M. Collins, a 21-year-old Linden, New Jersey resident, is accused of stealing a check from the mailbox of a business in East Goshen, police said in a statement. Investigators believe Collins swiped a check from the business' mailbox and altered it to read $13,000, and then deposited that amount in her own account.
LINDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Deadly Mayfair Ambush Shooting

Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect in connection with the brutal slaying of three men in Mayfair earlier this month. Edwin Vargas, 24, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore on Twitter. Pennsylvania court records show the 24-year-old was charged...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Carjacking Victim Pistol-Whipped In Delco: Police

A Delaware man is in police custody after authorities say he stole a car at gunpoint and hit the victim over the head with a firearm. Police in Brookhaven Borough were called to the 4700 block of Edgmont Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for a reported carjacking, the department said in a statement.
BROOKHAVEN, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Man Charged With Attempt Homicide In Stabbing

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 10:14 Pm, Police responded to 152 Kent Street on a report of a stabbing in progress call. Upon initial investigation, Police found the victim with a severe laceration to his face. The Victim was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for medical attention.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS New York

Adult arrested after pretending to be student at N.J. school

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested for pretending to be a high school student in New Jersey.New Brunswick police say she provided the school district a fake birth certificate in order to enroll.Students at New Brunswick High School are upset after learning at a school board meeting Tuesday night that a 29-year-old woman was arrested for using a fake birth certificate to enroll and attending school for four days.Police have charged that woman, Hyejeong Shin, with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity or age. The school circulated a letter...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Stabbing Suspect Arrested In South Jersey: Police

As police searched an apartment building for a stabbing suspect, he walked in, authorities said. On Jan. 19, the Atlantic City man was arrested and charged after stabbing another man. At 5:50 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 100 block of north Tennessee Avenue in reference to a male...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Brothers Arrested For Murder In Shooting Of 29-Year-Old Trenton Man: Prosecutor

Two brothers have been arrested following the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old Trenton man last week, authorities announced. Leon Mack, 31, was charged with murder, burglary, and weapons offenses, while his brother, Prince Mack, 29, of Trenton, faces the same as an accomplice for taking his brother to the victim’s home, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a press release Monday.
TRENTON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy