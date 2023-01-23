CAMDEN, NJ – A 26-year-old Camden man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Monday morning's shooting death of Mustapha Gbassa, who was found near the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue. Dimear Caraballo was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, according to a statement from the Camden County Police Department and the county Prosecutor's Office. Caraballo was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force after an investigation by the county law enforcement authorities. The victim, Gbassa, 35, was a Camden resident and was pronounced dead on Monday at 8:31 a.m. at Virtua Hospital. Authorities did not disclose details behind the shooting.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO