kwhi.com
FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE CHILD TRAPPED INSIDE WALL AFTER FALLING THROUGH FLOOR AC VENT
Washington County first responders rescued a child who was trapped after falling through a floor air-conditioning vent. The Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department says units were called out just after 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 4100 block of Marshall Lane in Chappell Hill. When they arrived, they...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN CHARGED WITH DEADLY CONDUCT AFTER VEHICLE SHOT
A Brenham man is charged with deadly conduct in connection to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation extending back to November. Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that on Veterans Day, November 11th, dispatchers received a report of a “shots fired” call in the 9700 block of Lone Star Road in Washington. Deputies responded and located a vehicle that had been shot.
KBTX.com
Brenham police investigate remains of human fetus found in park
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -An investigation is underway after the Brenham Police Department said they discovered the body of what appeared to be a small human fetus. Brenham Police Officers were dispatched to Hohlt Park on Sunday to meet with potential witnesses who called about suspicious circumstances. Police say officers met...
Buried fetus discovered in Brenham was legally released to mother, police say
The Brenham Police Department said Monday, the "persons of interest" voluntarily came to their police department to talk to investigators.
Body found in southeast Houston identified as missing woman, Leslie Obi, medical examiner says
Leslie Obi's death was ruled a homicide a week after investigators said they didn't have evidence that lead them to believe foul play was a factor in her disappearance.
kwhi.com
FIGHT LEADS TO ARREST TUESDAY
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday after a fight took place. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 3:50, Officers were dispatched to a fight in progress call in the 1100 block of Green Street involving two males. The caller reported one of the male subjects displayed a knife during the altercation. A knife was recovered at the scene and Ryan Matthew Trevino, 19 of Brenham, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE AGREEMENT FOR EMS CREW QUARTERS AT PRAIRIE HILL FIRE STATION
Washington County Commissioners today (Tuesday) approved a lease-to-own agreement for a satellite EMS crew quarters at the Prairie Hill Volunteer Fire Station. The agreement places a paramedic in the fire station to improve EMS response times in the Prairie Hill area, and is based off of similar agreements with the City of Burton, Chappell Hill and the Washington Volunteer Fire Department. The Prairie Hill station recently completed remodeling for a place to house the crew and EMS response vehicle.
Police: Wednesday shooting may be connected to Navasota weekend shooting
NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department believes a Wednesday shooting may be connected to another shooting that happened over the weekend. Around 2:30 a.m. Navasota Police Officers responded to the 700 block of Ruth Court after receiving calls about shots fired in the area. Officers say there was...
kwhi.com
FAMILY OF A&M STUDENT AWARDED $69 MILLION IN DAMAGES
The family of a Texas A&M student that was killed in a hit-and-run incident has been awarded $69 million in damages. According to a report by KBTX-TV, court documents show that a Brazos County Jury awarded the large sum to the family of Carly Beatty. On September 15, 2019, Beatty,...
mocomotive.com
Woman dead in Porter-area car crash
A woman died early Wednesday when the car she riding in collided with another car in the Porter area. The woman was a passenger in a car southbound on FM 1314 near Rolling Hills that collided with a northbound car that crossed the center lane around 7 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.
fox26houston.com
'Small human fetus' found in shallow grave turned to Fort Bend County Medical Examiners
BRENHAM, Texas - Authorities are investigating a shocking discovery out of Brenham, Texas where a human fetus was found in a shallow grave. It all started late Sunday afternoon when officers with Brenham PD were called to Hohlt Park on North Park St. after witnesses reported suspicious activity. According to...
KBTX.com
Pickup truck rolls on Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck driver survived a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Northeast Brazos County. It happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Dilly Shaw Tap Road near Palermo Road. The pickup truck rolled into a creek off the roadway, according to first...
65 Year-Old Industry, Texas Woman Allegedly Assaulted Over Found $50 Bill
There is just something magical about finding a stray bill on the ground even if its just a dollar. I remember a few years ago when I was out for a random walk and found a $20 bill that was about to fall down a drainage ditch. Or another time I found $10 in the dryer at the laundromat. Exciting stuff. For a 65 year-old Industry, Texas woman, finding some money turned into an absolute nightmare.
KBTX.com
Expansion projects for Highway 6 expected to begin in 2024
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - State Highway 6 will start to look different in 2024. The Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization hopes to make the highway more convenient for drivers. Plans include an additional lane on both sides of Highway 6 going from Highway 21 to William D. Fitch. There will...
Navasota Examiner
Navasota woman electrocuted
A Navasota woman was electrocuted after her vehicle hydroplaned just before noon Tuesday. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz stated around 11:15 a.m. Jan. 24, Urania Sweet, 50, of Navasota, and a passenger were traveling northbound on CR 304. The vehicle hydroplaned and struck a utility pole. After...
Texas suspects fire 50 to 70 shots at Houston-area gas station, 2 dead
Two men died in a hail of gunfire at a Houston-area gas station Monday, authorities said.
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING THURSDAY FOR BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF WASHINGTON CO.
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Thursday) with the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County. The ribbon cutting is for the reveal of a new van and carport for the Boys & Girls Club, located at 1710 East Tom Green Street. The ribbon...
KBTX.com
Tornado damage reported in SE Harris County
HOUSTON — Tornado Warning issued for Chambers and Liberty counties has expired. Tornado Emergency was issued after a funnel cloud was spotted on the ground near Gulf Freeway just south of Pasadena. This tornado is heading toward the Baytown area. It was last spotted heading towards Mont Belvieu. A...
