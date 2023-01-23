There is just something magical about finding a stray bill on the ground even if its just a dollar. I remember a few years ago when I was out for a random walk and found a $20 bill that was about to fall down a drainage ditch. Or another time I found $10 in the dryer at the laundromat. Exciting stuff. For a 65 year-old Industry, Texas woman, finding some money turned into an absolute nightmare.

INDUSTRY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO