Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Fever Ray and brother Olof Dreijer reunite in video for new single ‘Kandy’
Fever Ray – aka Karin Dreijer – has shared new single ‘Kandy’, the third to be lifted from their forthcoming album ‘Radical Romantics’ ahead of its release in March. Dreijer’s latest single was co-produced and co-written with their brother, Olof Dreijer, who they performed...
The FADER
Song You Need: Rob Mazurek’s spacetime freakout
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Rob Mazurek has never tried to hide his penchant for other-worldly exploration. From the name of his freak-jazz collective, Exploding Star Orchestra, to their most recent album’s title, Dimensional Stardust, there’s no denying it: he’s got a thing for the great beyond. Today (January 24), he’s announced his next venture, an ambitious LP called Lightning Dreamers, with its lead single, “Future Shaman.” The record is due out March 31 via International Anthem.
The FADER
Song You Need: Rian Treanor and Ocen James’s fiddle-driven post-footwork
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. It’s rare that an avant-garde composition takes me back to the parties of my teenage years. Upon hearing the first notes of “Agoya,” a song from Saccades, the new full-length collaboration by Rian Treanor and Ocen James, however, I was transported back to the dancehall nights in the Caribbean — perhaps my nostalgic impulse is reaching, but “Agoya” instantly gave me the impression of a hopped-up cousin of Beenie Man’s “Dude.” The energy of the thumping beat, reverbed through an empty, dingy gymnasium, recalls the tumult of Jlin’s heart-kickstarting patterns.
The FADER
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter announces solo album
Daft Punk broke up in 2021, and now one-half of the pioneering electronic duo, Thomas Bangalter, has announced a new solo album. Mythologies, out on April 7 on Erato/Warner Classics, is an orchestral suite composed for a ballet directed by Romain Dumas and choreographed by Angelin Preljocaj. The score represents...
The FADER
Song You Need: Dave Okumu shines a light on the invisible
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. White consumers’ experiences of Black art (this writer’s included) will always be inherently limited, leaving an ocean of contextual nuance and emotional impact absent from the dominant discourse. This cultural chasm is an underlying theme of “Black Firework,” a new single from Dave Okumu’s forthcoming LP, I Came From Love. Due out April 14 via Transgressive Records, the project will be released under the moniker of Dave Okumu & The 7 Generations, an alias Okumu has explained as expanded to include “my actual ancestors, the ancestors of others, my musical ancestors, and my descendants.” The new song arrives alongside three others (“My Negritude,” “The Cost,” and “Prison”) as Chapter 2: The Intolerable Suffering of (The) Other, as well as a Nicolas Premier-directed short film of the same name.
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Why Did Justin Bieber Sell His Music Catalog?
Justin Bieber just sold his share of his publishing rights for a whopping $200 million. The Canadian singer made the deal with Hipgnosis Songs Capital, who now own Bieber's entire music catalog. Now, fans are wondering what this means for the future of the pop star's career. Why Did Justin...
Stereogum
Two German Festivals Drop Pantera From Lineups After Other Artists Express Concerns
Last year, the metal world had a polarized reaction to the news of a Pantera reunion tour. The new version of Pantera, which only got together after the deaths of the late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, played its first show in Mexico City in December. Right now, Pantera’s touring plans include a whole lot of rock festivals and a stint opening for Metallica in stadiums. But two German rock festivals just dropped the Pantera reunion from their lineups, presumably over the incident where frontman Phil Anselmo yelled “white power” at a 2016 concert.
Led Zeppelin once released a song on K-Tel: the result was one of the great all-star photos
Led Zeppelin on K-Tel? It really happened
Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments
Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled. Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
guitar.com
Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal
Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
Metallica are launching their new album 72 Seasons with a worldwide listening party in cinemas
Listen to Metallica’s new album 72 Seasons in cinemas a full day before it comes out
Someone's found the James Hetfield vs Fred Durst fight from Celebrity Deathmatch and it's gruesomely hilarious
Cheese graters, electromagnets and a cameo from WWE's Mankind - we genuinely forgot just how violent and brilliant this show was
Iconic Pop Rock Band Announces Break Up
The iconic pop rock band Panic! at the Disco, best known for hits such as "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," High Hopes," and "Nine in the Afternoon," is reportedly breaking up, according to singer and bandleader Brendon Urie.
A Photo Timeline of Pantera’s Famed Career
Pantera are undoubtedly one of the most important bands in heavy metal history. As Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown tour together today, alongside Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante, we wanted to take a look back at their career and everything they've accomplished. Many people recognize that there were two distinct...
Hardy And Lainey Wilson Take Over Late Night TV With Awesome Performance Of “wait in the truck” On ‘The Tonight Show’
What a song. HARDY and Lainey Wilson crushed it on late night TV last night, performing his current single “wait in the truck” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. From Hardy’s new the mockingbird & THE CROW album, the song was written by Hardy along with Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, and Renee Blair, and tells the story of a girl (played by Lainey) who’s being abused by her boyfriend, and when Hardy happens to come upon her on the side […] The post Hardy And Lainey Wilson Take Over Late Night TV With Awesome Performance Of “wait in the truck” On ‘The Tonight Show’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The FADER
Song You Need: Clark is reborn on “Town Crank”
I was taken aback when I first read the press release for Clark‘s “Town Crank,” the first single from his upcoming album Sus Dog. Is this project really the first time that the English producer has foregrounded his vocals? Across more than a dozen studio projects and film soundtracks, nothing has felt off-limits for the artist born Christopher Stephen Clark. An enfant terrible of IDM, Clark’s range was apparent from his debut, 2001’s Clarence Park, an album that opened with the mischievous one-two punch of “Pleen 1930’s,” a gossamer piano instrumental, followed by “The Dogs,” a crunchy and glitched-out industrial number. The sheer scope of Clark’s work makes his just-realized arrival on vocal-driven music surprising, but the execution of “Town Crank” has been worth the wait.
Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More
Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
Rockers Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck – Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Tony Iommi + More
The rock 'n' roll community was hit with another tough loss today when Jeff Beck's family shared in a statement that the guitar legend had died at the age of 78. Fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late rocker, and express their admiration for his legacy.
Listen to Ghost's brand new version of Spillways featuring Def Leppard's Joe Elliott
Two rock heavyweights collide as Ghost unveil a newly recorded version of Spillways featuring vocals from Def Leppard legend Joe Elliot
Comments / 0