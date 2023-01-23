The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. White consumers’ experiences of Black art (this writer’s included) will always be inherently limited, leaving an ocean of contextual nuance and emotional impact absent from the dominant discourse. This cultural chasm is an underlying theme of “Black Firework,” a new single from Dave Okumu’s forthcoming LP, I Came From Love. Due out April 14 via Transgressive Records, the project will be released under the moniker of Dave Okumu & The 7 Generations, an alias Okumu has explained as expanded to include “my actual ancestors, the ancestors of others, my musical ancestors, and my descendants.” The new song arrives alongside three others (“My Negritude,” “The Cost,” and “Prison”) as Chapter 2: The Intolerable Suffering of (The) Other, as well as a Nicolas Premier-directed short film of the same name.

2 DAYS AGO