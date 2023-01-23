ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

FOX8 News

Man dies after being shot in Lexington near Winston Road, US 29/70, police say; other man remains in critical condition

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday and left one man dead and another injured. At around 12:52 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the intersection of Winston Road and US 29/70, according to a Lexington Police Department […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

US 421 crash shuts down highway in Kernersville

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US 421 North closed due to a crash in Kernersville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 227, near Exit 227 for NC 74/Winston-Salem Northern Beltway and Upper Angel Lake. The closure began at 11:16 a.m. and is expected to last for an […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
abc45.com

Greensboro Police: Autumn Road Shooting Victim was 8-Year-Old Shot in Bed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have identified the victim from Wednesday morning's shooting on Autumn Road as an 8-year-old girl. At this time, she remains in critical condition. Officers say the victim was sleeping in her bed when a bullet entered the room and struck her. This occupied residence...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Hit-And-Run Driver Turns Major Intersection Into A Battleground For A Day

If you drove near one of Greensboro’s busiest intersections on Friday, Jan. 20, then you were probably – like many others passing by – amazed at the number of Duke Energy workers, Greensboro road crews and police officers in the area conducting a repair operation that left the intersection the scene of intense traffic disruption all day long and well into the night.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman charged with murder after man stabbed, killed on North Cameron Avenue, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman was charged with murder after a man was stabbed and killed on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 5:30 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to North Cameron Avenue to help Forsyth County EMS officials. Arriving officers found Archie Nash, 63, of Winston-Salem, dead […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after double shooting in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after he was shot in Lexington, police say. The shooting happened around 12:52 p.m. Sunday. Lexington police received a call about shots fired on Winston Road at U.S. 29-70. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire in the roadway. Then investigators...
LEXINGTON, NC
cbs17

Stabbing in Durham sends man to hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed, according to the Durham Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 4600 block of Hillsborough Road. They found a man suffering from a stabbing. He was taken...
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigate shooting on Autumn Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said one person is in the hospital from a shooting on Autumn Drive. Officers said they were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. Wednesday and found one person shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS. Police said no...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Woman dies in crash due to wet conditions in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A 21-year-old woman is dead after losing control of her car twice and running off the road into trees Sunday night in Randleman, according to police. Randleman police and Randolph County EMS responded to the crash. Stacie Nicole Luther was driving west on West Academy Street...
RANDLEMAN, NC

