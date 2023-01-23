Read full article on original website
Firefighter survives crash to tell story after drunk driver killed 3 on Highway 109
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — According to a crash report, Robyn L Degennaro had a BAC of .23 which is nearly three times the legal limit. The report also says Degennaro was driving 90 mph in a 55 mph zone at the time of the crash. Troopers told WFMY a...
Man dies after being shot in Lexington near Winston Road, US 29/70, police say; other man remains in critical condition
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday and left one man dead and another injured. At around 12:52 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the intersection of Winston Road and US 29/70, according to a Lexington Police Department […]
cbs17
2 killed in Durham crash after car spins, strikes pole, tree, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people from Durham were killed after their car spun and struck a telephone pole and a tree, police said. Durham Police say they are investigating the wreck that took place at about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive.
US 421 crash shuts down highway in Kernersville
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US 421 North closed due to a crash in Kernersville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 227, near Exit 227 for NC 74/Winston-Salem Northern Beltway and Upper Angel Lake. The closure began at 11:16 a.m. and is expected to last for an […]
8-year-old shot sleeping in Greensboro home in critical condition
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 8-year-old girl was shot while sleeping in her bed early Wednesday morning, according to Greensboro police. The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. Police said someone shot into the home at the corner of Autumn Drive and Ryan Street, hitting the little girl who was...
abc45.com
Greensboro Police: Autumn Road Shooting Victim was 8-Year-Old Shot in Bed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have identified the victim from Wednesday morning's shooting on Autumn Road as an 8-year-old girl. At this time, she remains in critical condition. Officers say the victim was sleeping in her bed when a bullet entered the room and struck her. This occupied residence...
rhinotimes.com
Hit-And-Run Driver Turns Major Intersection Into A Battleground For A Day
If you drove near one of Greensboro’s busiest intersections on Friday, Jan. 20, then you were probably – like many others passing by – amazed at the number of Duke Energy workers, Greensboro road crews and police officers in the area conducting a repair operation that left the intersection the scene of intense traffic disruption all day long and well into the night.
Winston-Salem woman charged with murder after man stabbed, killed on North Cameron Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman was charged with murder after a man was stabbed and killed on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 5:30 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to North Cameron Avenue to help Forsyth County EMS officials. Arriving officers found Archie Nash, 63, of Winston-Salem, dead […]
1 dead after double shooting in Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after he was shot in Lexington, police say. The shooting happened around 12:52 p.m. Sunday. Lexington police received a call about shots fired on Winston Road at U.S. 29-70. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire in the roadway. Then investigators...
1 dead, 2 injured on Hughes Mill Road in Caswell Co.; man in custody
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody after shooting and killing a person while injuring two others in Caswell County Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say they are still searching for a second suspect. Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a home...
WXII 12
8-year-old girl shot in her sleep remains in critical condition, officers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 8-year-old girl was shot in her sleep early Wednesday morning, officers said. Calls alerted police of a shooting incident that injured a child at 1 a.m. Officers responded to the Autumn Drive address and located the girl suffering from gunshot wound. She was then transported...
cbs17
Stabbing in Durham sends man to hospital
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed, according to the Durham Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 4600 block of Hillsborough Road. They found a man suffering from a stabbing. He was taken...
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigate shooting on Autumn Drive
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said one person is in the hospital from a shooting on Autumn Drive. Officers said they were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. Wednesday and found one person shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS. Police said no...
Man, woman were not wearing seatbelts, died on impact when car hit pole in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department identified two people killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a deadly crash involving only one car, a 2017 Chevy Camaro, at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive.
Teen girl found unresponsive in woods during party in NC; teen host charged, ALE says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is in the hospital after being found unresponsive by alcohol law enforcement officers in Julian during a party on Saturday, according to an NC ALE news release. ALE special agents joined by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a […]
Mooresville man arriving at work held up in stolen vehicle attempt: PD
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man in Mooresville arrived at work only to be found by two suspects who attempted to steal his vehicle, Mooresville Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7:18 a.m. Tuesday at 119 Super Sport Drive in Mooresville. A victim said that when they arrived […]
1 dead, multiple injured after Caswell County shooting, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in Caswell County on Tuesday. Caswell County deputies say that a total of three people were injured, one of them was found dead on the scene. Only one of the injured people needed to go to the hospital. A suspect is in custody. […]
Weather, speed factors in fatal crash after Randleman woman runs off road, police say
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Weather and speed were partially to blame for a fatal crash over the weekend, according to Randleman Police. Police say that on Sunday night, Stacie Luther, of Randleman, was on W. Academy Street when she passed a Randolph County Sheriff’s Deputy, who said that Luther’s car “broke traction” and she crossed […]
wfmynews2.com
Woman dies in crash due to wet conditions in Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A 21-year-old woman is dead after losing control of her car twice and running off the road into trees Sunday night in Randleman, according to police. Randleman police and Randolph County EMS responded to the crash. Stacie Nicole Luther was driving west on West Academy Street...
Winston-Salem apartment fire leaves nearly a dozen people without home
WINSTON- SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in an apartment complex in Winston-Salem woke up to flames, smoke and loud knocks at their door telling them to leave their homes in the middle of the night. More than a dozen people now are without homes as fire investigators work to learn how the fire started […]
