BLAC LIST: Best Salons in Metro Detroit To Get Braids and Twists

By Darralynn Hutson
 2 days ago

Whether you have chemically treated or natural hair, you may be thinking about getting braids or twists to give your hair that much needed break in the winter months. Some of the hottest styles this season are the Senegalese Twists, Havana Twists and the always-popular box braids, seen on all the women in airports headed for vacation. Don’t know where to go to get these popular styles? No problem. We asked BLAC Detroit readers and professionals to recommend the best salons to get braids or twists in the metro Detroit area.

Textures by Nefertiti

4147 Cass Ave., Detroit

313-831-4771

This salon in the Cass Corridor is unique, according to Nefertiti herself, for its “intention on uplifting and elevating customers who come in.” Although this salon’s specialty is in natural hair styling and locs, we’ve heard a great deal about their twists and braids. Some of the styles Textures by Nefertiti offers are box braids, Havana Twists, corn rows and two-strand twists with natural hair or extensions. Textures by Nefertiti was mentioned multiple times by hair experts and BLAC Detroit readers.

S͢u͢c͢h͢ a͢ N͢a͢t͢u͢r͢a͢l͢

14950 E. Jefferson Ave., #110, Detroit

Hairshion

22560 Telegraph Road, Southfield

248-799-9963

Rodney Howell, owner of Hairshion, is known as metro Detroit’s “style guy.” He’s also an interior designer who appeared on the HGTV Reality Show, “My House is Worth What?” But he’s not the one you will be seeing for braids. Dee, the “loctician” who is known at the salon as the king of locs and natural hair, can give you corn rows, two-strand twists, fakeout braids and braided updos.

Amazing Kinkz

18090 Wyoming Ave.

Detroit 48221

Hair expert Charese Howard-Stevens founded the Amazing Kinkz brand as a natural hair culturist and haircare lecturer.

Salon Clique

15940 W McNichols Road, Detroit 48235

AMOR NATURAL WAY NATURAL HAIR & BRAIDING SALON

13201 W Grand River Ave., Detroit 48227

Stylist Tesia Tillman at Swank Salon

29306 Northwestern Highway, Southfield

313-802-4422

Gwen Jimmere, haircare expert, recommends Tesia Tillman, a stylist at Swank Salon, for her unique braided updos. Along with natural hair services, Tillman does basic corn rows, two-strand twists and braided updos. Tillman says her braiding is unique because of the different designs and her ability to make the braids look natural.

Eccentric Style

18948 Greenfield Road, Detroit 48235

