TechSpot

These are the severance packages tech giants like Google, Meta and Amazon are offering to fired employees

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. The big picture: Many tech companies saw record profits during the pandemic, which prompted them to increase investments and rapidly expand their workforce. However, with rising fears of a global recession, more and more have recently announced mass layoffs affecting thousands of employees.
KAKE TV

McDonald's CEO says layoffs are coming

(CNN) -- McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees Friday. "We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead," Kempszinski said. "Certain initiatives will be de-prioritized or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organization, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth."
The Atlantic

What the Tech and Media Layoffs Are Really Telling Us About the Economy

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week.Google’s parent company, Alphabet, today announced that it plans to cut 12,000 jobs, joining a tech-and-media layoff list that already includes Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Salesforce, Snap, Twitter, and Warner Bros. Discovery. According to one estimate, roughly 130,000 people have been dismissed from their jobs at large tech and media companies in the past 12 months. That’s roughly equivalent to the total number of people who worked at Apple before COVID hit.These...
San Francisco Examiner

Tech layoffs are turning ‘brutal.’ More may be coming.

Layoffs aren’t a new thing in tech. But the recent spate of job cuts has turned into an unprecedented wave of mass downsizing for a once-robust and rapidly growing industry. The pace of the cuts, which began late last year, has hit big tech companies like Salesforce and Coinbase and startups, and has picked up in the first few weeks of 2023. More than 23,000 employees at more than 80 tech companies have been laid off in January alone, after a grim 2022 when more...
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Days after announcing plans to cut 10K jobs, Microsoft invests billions more in OpenAI

Happy new week! Did you know that TechCrunch has a bunch of amazing newsletters that aren't this one? If you're into transportation, don't miss Kirsten's The Station. Greg writes our weekly Week in Review (with Kyle currently filling in while Greg is on paternity leave); Sarah does the This Week in Apps newsletter; Mary Ann writes The Interchange, which is our fintech newsletter; and Darrell does the TechCrunch Podcast, which is kind of like a weekly newsletter, but for the holes on the side of your head, rather than the front ones. And there are even more than that, so go get 'em! — Christine and Haje.

