CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Man worth $7.48B says Google should cut 28,000 more people after layoffs
Fortune Magazine said he paid himself $1.9 million a day in 2022.
Netflix experts reveal how much your monthly bill will rise to keep sharing login
NETFLIX experts have predicted the price of sharing your logins with friends and family. The streaming giant is due to start charging users who let other people log on to their accounts in just a few weeks. Netflix said it would enforce the rules "more broadly" by the end of...
These are the severance packages tech giants like Google, Meta and Amazon are offering to fired employees
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. The big picture: Many tech companies saw record profits during the pandemic, which prompted them to increase investments and rapidly expand their workforce. However, with rising fears of a global recession, more and more have recently announced mass layoffs affecting thousands of employees.
KAKE TV
McDonald's CEO says layoffs are coming
(CNN) -- McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees Friday. "We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead," Kempszinski said. "Certain initiatives will be de-prioritized or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organization, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth."
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Microsoft under fire for hosting private Sting concert for its execs in Davos the night before announcing mass layoffs
The tech giant’s party in the exclusive Swiss ski resort was labeled “seriously bad executive symbolism.”
Alphabet CEO's memo announcing layoffs does exactly what it should: address the remaining workers
Sundar Pichai wrote that after cutting 12,000 Googlers, he's confident that he's kept the right people to help the company achieve its ambitions.
I coach workers at Amazon and Google through layoffs. Here's what I tell those who've been let go and those left behind.
Alisa Cohen says laid-off Gen Z and Gen X tech workers alike want jobs that align with their values, and they're taking their time to find them.
What the Tech and Media Layoffs Are Really Telling Us About the Economy
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week.Google’s parent company, Alphabet, today announced that it plans to cut 12,000 jobs, joining a tech-and-media layoff list that already includes Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Salesforce, Snap, Twitter, and Warner Bros. Discovery. According to one estimate, roughly 130,000 people have been dismissed from their jobs at large tech and media companies in the past 12 months. That’s roughly equivalent to the total number of people who worked at Apple before COVID hit.These...
Tech layoffs are turning ‘brutal.’ More may be coming.
Layoffs aren’t a new thing in tech. But the recent spate of job cuts has turned into an unprecedented wave of mass downsizing for a once-robust and rapidly growing industry. The pace of the cuts, which began late last year, has hit big tech companies like Salesforce and Coinbase and startups, and has picked up in the first few weeks of 2023. More than 23,000 employees at more than 80 tech companies have been laid off in January alone, after a grim 2022 when more...
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff
The White House and Republicans in Congress are at an impasse that could cause a U.S. default.
Tech giants are shedding workers and real estate. Employees-turned-entrepreneurs could win big—and snag sweet offices
“Laid-off tech workers who choose to take control of their destiny and start companies” will be the year's big winners, predicts Jason Calacanis.
9to5Mac
Apple layoffs have been avoided for three reasons, as other tech giants let staff go
While other tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Meta have been downsizing their workforce, there’s so far been no sign of Apple layoffs. A new report today suggests there may be three reasons for this. First, it argues, Apple has been more cautious than other tech companies when it...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Days after announcing plans to cut 10K jobs, Microsoft invests billions more in OpenAI
Happy new week! Did you know that TechCrunch has a bunch of amazing newsletters that aren’t this one? If you’re into transportation, don’t miss Kirsten’s The Station. Greg writes our weekly Week in Review (with Kyle currently filling in while Greg is on paternity leave); Sarah does the This Week in Apps newsletter; Mary Ann writes The Interchange, which is our fintech newsletter; and Darrell does the TechCrunch Podcast, which is kind of like a weekly newsletter, but for the holes on the side of your head, rather than the front ones. And there are even more than that, so go get ’em! — Christine and Haje.
Jeff Bezos could follow boomerang bosses Bob Iger and Howard Schultz and return to Amazon as CEO after 50% stock drop in 2022, analyst predicts
Any list of miraculous and unexpected CEO comebacks to take place in 2023 has to include Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon and one of the world’s richest men—but according to one analyst, such a return in the year ahead is a distinct possibility. CEO comeback...
An NYU economics professor says that Elon Musk has an ‘amazingly fraught relationship with Wall Street’ and warns that Tesla faces several risks
Joseph Foudy, an economics professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, warns Twitter has been a distraction for Elon Musk, and rising EV competition could hurt Tesla's sales growth.
