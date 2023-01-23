Read full article on original website
Plattsmouth Police Department searches for missing 68-year-old woman
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Plattsmouth Police Department is looking for a missing 68-year-old woman. An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued in Eastern Nebraska to determine the whereabouts of 68-year-old Patricia Lanam. Lanam has dementia. Lanam was last seen at 10:50 p.m. on Friday near the 300 block of Fifth...
Omaha woman arrested following stabbing in northeast Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies arrested an Omaha woman accused of stabbing a man in rural Lancaster County Friday morning. Deputies were dispatched to the scene near N 112th and Branched Oak Road around 6:30 a.m. Friday. LSO Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said a woman and man were struggling...
Omaha Police share photos of armed bank robbers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for two people who robbed a First National Bank branch in west Omaha on Thursday. Officers were called to the bank off 175th Street and West Center Road just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Employees there told officers that two people entered the bank armed with handguns, assaulted several people, and demanded money, according to an OPD release.
Crete Firefighter who was badly burned fighting fire comes home after 3 months in Lincoln hospital
A stabbing investigation is underway in rural Lancaster County near N 112th and Branched Oak Road, the sheriff's office confirmed Friday.
Lincoln Police working with state and feds after 5 homemade explosives found; man facing additional charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department shared that they’re working with state and federal investigators after homemade explosive devices were found in two places in northwest Lincoln. A total of five homemade explosive devices were found on Wednesday in two different locations following a traffic stop in...
Omaha police arrest two suspected bank robbers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two suspected bank robbers were arrested early Friday morning in Omaha. Police say they are the ones who pulled off an armed robbery at the FNBO at 175th Street and West Center Road around 11:27 a.m. Thursday. Taliaferro Thompson, 26, and Andrew Kincaid, 28, allegedly assaulted...
Saunders County Sheriff’s Office releases name of woman killed in head-on crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a 24-year-old woman who died in a two-car crash Wednesday evening in Saunders County. The crash happened on Highway 79 four miles north of Prague, which is about 45 miles north of Lincoln, around 8:45 p.m.
Victim in fatal Council Bluffs house fire identified as 70-year-old man
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - An elderly man was killed in a house fire Wednesday in Council Bluffs. According to the Council Bluffs Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire on Black Hawk Street near Huron Circle. Crews saw smoke and flames when they arrived and entered the home....
10/11 NOW at 6
Family gives at blood drive
Crete volunteer firefighter returns home after three-month hospital stay
Fremont 4th-grader brings loaded handgun to school
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont Police are investigating after a loaded handgun was found in a fourth-grader’s backpack Thursday morning. “Thank you to the teacher that reported this incident,” said Dr. Brad Dahl, Associate Superintendent of Fremont Public Schools, in a news release from the district. “The protocol we have in place worked. A staff member noticed something out of the ordinary with several students gathered around and intervened immediately. The Fremont Police were called, responded and began their investigation.”
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
Dog, cat die in Omaha house fire caused by dryer lint
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three pets were rescued, but a cat and dog died in a Thursday night house fire in Omaha. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire near 38th and Spencer Thursday night at 10:41 p.m. One resident of the home evacuated...
Geneva man to federal prison on meth conviction
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A motorcycle accident leads to federal prison for a Geneva man. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Kurt D. Heckenliable, 51, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Lincoln. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Heckenliable to 180 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams or more actual methamphetamine. Heckenliable got the 15-year mandatory minimum sentence because of a prior conviction for delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in York County District Court. Once his prison sentence is over, he’ll be on probation for another 10 years.
Council Bluffs firefighters find man, dog dead in house fire
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A man and a dog were found dead in a burning house near Lake Manawa on Wednesday. The Council Bluffs Fire Department responded to a fire call on Black Hawk Street near Huron Circle, not far from Manawa Drive and Wallace Avenue. According to the...
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities provides progress report on streetlight project
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott provided an update on a project that began last October to replace 1,000 malfunctioning LED streetlights. The streetlights are being replaced due to a manufacturing defect that causes them to turn from white to purple. “Our crews have been working...
Avoca holds 41st annual Quack Off
AVOCA, Neb. (KOLN) - Duck racing is not an exact science. Sometimes they flutter their wings and bolt in the wrong direction. Sometimes, they stop as if tired, leaving their human companions begging for a little more enthusiasm on the trek to the finish line, but some people seem to know what they’re doing, like 2019 ‘Quack Off’ champion Kris Simmons.
Rediscover Nebraska authors in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln library system features a Heritage Room on the third floor of Bennett Martin Library. It features many books by authors with Nebraska ties. 10/11 NOW caught up with Traci Glass, who is the Assistant Director of Lincoln Public Libraries to talk about the Heritage Room.
