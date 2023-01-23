ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Emmanuel Hospice focuses on person-centered care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Emmanuel Hospice is a non-profit, faith-based organization serving the West Michigan community specifically and providing care wherever people call home. They focus on person-centered care and take a holistic approach that cares for the whole person. Reverend Madelyn Thompson joins us from Emmanuel Hospice...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team

The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
WYOMING, MI
WOOD

Photos: 2023 Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Show season is here, and a highly anticipated event in West Michigan, the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show, returned to DeVos Place on Friday, Jan. 20, to Sunday, Jan. 22! The annual event, presented by Showspan, featured a host of exhibitors and designer showcase rooms displaying products and services to help homeowners take on their remodeling projects.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 012523

System snow winds down mid-evening with lake effect snow showers developing southwest of Grand Rapids towards South Haven. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. System snow winds down mid-evening with lake effect snow showers developing southwest of Grand Rapids towards South Haven. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Help Gateway Mission recover from recent fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – An organization that helps our neighbors in need has found themselves in need of our help. On Friday, a fire broke out in the main pantry of the Gateway Mission in Holland and caused significant damage. Their interim director, Jay, joins us today to talk about how the community can help.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Kalamazoo Go Red Luncheon aims to save lives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Heart disease remains the number 1 killer of women worldwide and women are less likely to survive cardiac arrest than men. That’s the motivation behind the American Heart Association’s 2023 Kalamazoo Go Red for Women Luncheon. Erin Visscher is the chair the signature event and joins us today.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Celebrate Black History Month in West Michigan: 2023 events guide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- February is Black History Month, a time to commemorate and highlight the contributions of African Americans, both past and present. This year, many organizations and groups are hosting events and activities for the community to participate in!. Grand Rapids. Black History 101 Exhibits with Dr....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students

LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
LANSING, MI
WOOD

Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Get your finances in order for your family’s future

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a rough time for some when it came to the economy and our personal finances but it’s a new year and it’s a nice fresh slate to get your finances in order. We know that the need for planning ahead is more important than ever, especially when it comes to our financial future and that of our family.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Revamp your kitchen or bath in 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re thinking about remodeling your home, especially sprucing up your kitchen or bath, now may be the perfect time to start planning your next project. The best part is that the process doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. We’ve found a place that can help you choose the perfect cabinets and counters to install in your kitchen or the faucets and fixtures to place in your bathroom, all within your budget! Godwin Design Center is known for having everything you need for a new build or a remodel.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Salty strike: Battle Creek Arby's employees quit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of social media posts were sent to News Channel 3 this past week of the Battle Creek sign at the Arby's located on West Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. Allegedly, former Arby's employees posted "F*** you Tria" and "We quit," on the Arby's sign.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Winter storm taking aim at West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For an updated forecast, visit the story: Heavy, wet snow arrives Wednesday morning. A winter storm is projected to brush West Michigan Wednesday, likely bringing the most snow we've seen since the blizzard just before last Christmas. A powerful storm is projected to move from the...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy