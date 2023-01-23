Read full article on original website
WOOD
Emmanuel Hospice focuses on person-centered care
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Emmanuel Hospice is a non-profit, faith-based organization serving the West Michigan community specifically and providing care wherever people call home. They focus on person-centered care and take a holistic approach that cares for the whole person. Reverend Madelyn Thompson joins us from Emmanuel Hospice...
Jeopardy Star Ken Jennings Tweets His Love For Gerald R. Ford International Airport
When you're heading out on a trip, you have only a handful of ways that you can travel. Hit the road, take a bus, or maybe you could catch a plane. While Grand Rapids own Gerald R. Ford International Airport doesn't have a flight to every destination on the planet, it has lots of options to get you in and out of West Michigan to your final destination.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team
The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
WOOD
Photos: 2023 Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Show season is here, and a highly anticipated event in West Michigan, the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show, returned to DeVos Place on Friday, Jan. 20, to Sunday, Jan. 22! The annual event, presented by Showspan, featured a host of exhibitors and designer showcase rooms displaying products and services to help homeowners take on their remodeling projects.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 012523
System snow winds down mid-evening with lake effect snow showers developing southwest of Grand Rapids towards South Haven. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. System snow winds down mid-evening with lake effect snow showers developing southwest of Grand Rapids towards South Haven. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
WOOD
Help Gateway Mission recover from recent fire
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – An organization that helps our neighbors in need has found themselves in need of our help. On Friday, a fire broke out in the main pantry of the Gateway Mission in Holland and caused significant damage. Their interim director, Jay, joins us today to talk about how the community can help.
Michigan snowfall map: How many inches are forecast to fall near you
Michigan’s snowfall on Wednesday is expected to be heavy in spots, especially the closer you get to the Indiana and Ohio state lines. While snow is falling over much of the Lower Peninsula, spots in southwest and southeast Michigan are slated to see the highest inch counts when it comes to accumulation.
WOOD
Kalamazoo Go Red Luncheon aims to save lives
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Heart disease remains the number 1 killer of women worldwide and women are less likely to survive cardiac arrest than men. That’s the motivation behind the American Heart Association’s 2023 Kalamazoo Go Red for Women Luncheon. Erin Visscher is the chair the signature event and joins us today.
WOOD
Celebrate Black History Month in West Michigan: 2023 events guide
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- February is Black History Month, a time to commemorate and highlight the contributions of African Americans, both past and present. This year, many organizations and groups are hosting events and activities for the community to participate in!. Grand Rapids. Black History 101 Exhibits with Dr....
Popular Donut Shop Expands with New Grand Rapids Location
A family-owned West Michigan Bakery has opened a new donut shop in Grand Rapids!. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its first location in Hudsonville in 2014 and has since expanded to Rockford, Allendale, Ada, Caledonia - and now, Grand Rapids. The new Sprinkles Donuts opened at Leonard and Fuller last week....
wkzo.com
Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students
LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
Snowfall forecast for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon might have you surprised tomorrow
A widespread snow this afternoon and evening will transition to a robust spurt of lake-effect snow Thursday morning. If you are expecting Thursday morning to have quieter weather, you could be unpleasantly surprised while traveling. The widespread snow this afternoon will break down and taper fairly quickly early this evening...
UPDATED: Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Looks like we're finally getting our first significant snow event of the month. Winter Weather Advisories issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of southern...
WOOD
Get your finances in order for your family’s future
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a rough time for some when it came to the economy and our personal finances but it’s a new year and it’s a nice fresh slate to get your finances in order. We know that the need for planning ahead is more important than ever, especially when it comes to our financial future and that of our family.
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
WOOD
Revamp your kitchen or bath in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re thinking about remodeling your home, especially sprucing up your kitchen or bath, now may be the perfect time to start planning your next project. The best part is that the process doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. We’ve found a place that can help you choose the perfect cabinets and counters to install in your kitchen or the faucets and fixtures to place in your bathroom, all within your budget! Godwin Design Center is known for having everything you need for a new build or a remodel.
WWMTCw
Salty strike: Battle Creek Arby's employees quit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of social media posts were sent to News Channel 3 this past week of the Battle Creek sign at the Arby's located on West Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. Allegedly, former Arby's employees posted "F*** you Tria" and "We quit," on the Arby's sign.
WWMT
Winter storm taking aim at West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For an updated forecast, visit the story: Heavy, wet snow arrives Wednesday morning. A winter storm is projected to brush West Michigan Wednesday, likely bringing the most snow we've seen since the blizzard just before last Christmas. A powerful storm is projected to move from the...
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
