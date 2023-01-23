Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Major law enforcement operation in Salisbury results in arrests, guns and drugs seized
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents in Salisbury who heard and saw a helicopter flying overhead, and saw multiple police cars with blue lights flashing on Saturday night can now know that the commotion was a major police operation aimed at crime reduction in the city. On Saturday, January 21, the...
abc45.com
FCDTF: One Arrested with over $44,000 in Cocaine
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) officials made an arrest for Trafficking Cocaine. Earlier this month, detectives say they received information on 43-year-old Thomas Allen, of Winston-Salem, distributing cocaine around Piedmont Park. Working alongside WSPD, FCDTF conducted a warranted search at 2796 Piedmont Circle, where Allen was found.
YAHOO!
High Point man charged with trafficking fentanyl in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY - A High Point man has been arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl and cocaine in Davidson County. According to information provided by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the Special Investigations Division with the assistance of the Thomasville Police Department and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation concluded a multi-month drug investigation on the distribution of fentanyl in Davidson County.
abc45.com
FCSO: Woman Charged with Assault after Throwing Soup at Worker
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County woman has been arrested and charged with simple assault after Sheriff's Deputies say an altercation happened in Rural Hall. Tuesday around 6:30 pm, Deputies were called to an assault at the Mayflower Restaurant on the 600 Block of Montroyal Road. After arriving, Deputies learned a customer picking up her food became unsatisfied and unruly. As a result of her dissatisfaction, she threw hot soup at a juvenile employee. An arrest warrant was issued, as the suspect fled before Deputies arrived.
860wacb.com
Felony Drug Charge Filed Against Taylorsville Woman
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Hiddenite area after a report of a suspicious vehicle around 1:30am on Tuesday. 43-year old Jody Dawn Holland of Taylorsville was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Holland has been released from custody with s secured bond of $7,500.
860wacb.com
Statesville Women Charged By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested two Statesville women on Monday. 26-year old Tiffany Amber Deel and Laura Lee Higgins, age 46, were both charged with second-degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with bonds of $2,500 each. Deel is no longer listed as an inmate, Higgins as of earlier today was still in custody. Deel and Higgins are scheduled for court on January 27th.
Triad police running out of storage for seized weapons
(WGHP) — There are thousands of guns in the custody of law enforcement agencies across the Triad collecting dust. Around 8,200 guns are in Winston-Salem police custody, 1,637 in High point and around 764 in Randolph County and 460 in Rockingham. A 2013 North Carolina general statute states if an officer can’t find the original […]
WBTV
Worker victim of ‘targeted attack’ at Rowan Co. Dollar General, deputies say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for the person responsible for what they called a “targeted attack” on a worker at a Rowan County retail store. According to the report, someone assaulted a worker at the Dollar General store on Grace Church Road on Saturday afternoon just before 5:30 p.m.
cbs17
Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man
GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man. At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies searching for information about attempted murder suspect in Caswell Co.
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Someone opened fire in a home in Caswell County Monday night, according to deputies. The Caswell County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Mineral Springs Road in the Pelham community. A driver fired multiple shots and sped off. A husband and wife...
cbs17
Oxford man charged with kidnapping mother of his child in Alamance County
GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oxford man has been charged with kidnapping after Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident early Tuesday morning. At 12:43 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a domestic call in the 3200 block of Gilliam Church Road in Elon, according to the sheriff’s office.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Facing Felony Charges In Two Counties
On Friday, January 20th, Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 32-year old Brittany Jean Blackwelder of Taylorsville. She was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Blackwelder remained as of earlier today in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $5,000. A Monday court appearance was scheduled.
Former substitute teacher in NC faces over 2 dozen charges after indecent liberties arrest
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former substitute teacher who was arrested on alleged sex crime charges is now facing over two dozen charges as the investigation continues. Richard Gene Martin, 73, was taken into custody on May 10 and charged with indecent liberties with a child by a school official, among other charges. He was […]
Teen found unresponsive in the woods at a party
JULIAN, N.C. — A teenager was found unresponsive in the woods near a party where Randolph County deputies found three handguns, marijuana, and several underage attendees drinking alcohol on Saturday, Jan. 21. in Julian, NC. Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) special agents found the teenage girl in the woods near...
qcnews.com
Statesville man caught after Jan. 19 Mooresville break-in
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Statesville man after he allegedly broke into a Mooresville-area house. On Jan. 19, Iredell County deputies went to Deerwood Lane after getting a service call about a breaking-in. When they arrived, they learned the suspect was still in the house. Witnesses said the same suspect pointed a pistol at citizens in a nearby neighborhood earlier.
1 dead, 2 injured on Hughes Mill Road in Caswell Co.; man in custody
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody after shooting and killing a person while injuring two others in Caswell County Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say they are still searching for a second suspect. Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a home...
abc45.com
FBI seeking Information on Randolph County Substation Attack
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — In a tweet Monday morning, the FBI says they are still investigating the attack at the Randolph County EnergyUnited power substation from last Tuesday. They are also soliciting public assistance in the search for more information on the person(s) responsible for shooting at the plant.
Driver was going 95 mph, had BAC of .23 in N.C. 109 crash that killed mom, kids: NCSHP report
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A final report is shedding more light on a fatal crash in Davidson County that has brought up concerns over what people say is a dangerous stretch of road. On Jan. 6, Brittany Carter was driving on N.C. 109 in Davidson County when her car was hit head-on by an […]
Angry customer threw ‘scalding’ soup on Mayflower employee in Rural Hall; suspect arrested, Forsyth County deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was arrested and charged with simple assault after throwing scalding soup on a Mayflower employee in Rural Hall on Tuesday, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 600 Block of Montroyal Road when they were told about an assault […]
1 dead after double shooting in Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after he was shot in Lexington, police say. The shooting happened around 12:52 p.m. Sunday. Lexington police received a call about shots fired on Winston Road at U.S. 29-70. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire in the roadway. Then investigators...
