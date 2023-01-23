Read full article on original website
Duchess, original dolphin at Mirage Secret Garden habitat, has died
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the original dolphins from The Mirage Secret Garden habitat has died, the resort confirmed Wednesday. Duchess, described as the matriarch bottlenose dolphin, was 48 years old, Mirage President Joe Lupo said in a statement. "I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Mirage animal...
Mr. BBQ now open in Chinatown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — She started working in restaurants in high school and now has one right here in Las Vegas to call her own. Joining me now is the owner of Mr. BBQ, Jenny Chai.
Nielsen's Frozen Custard opening location at Red Rock casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nielsen’s Frozen Custard is expanding from Henderson to Summerlin with the debut of the premium frozen custard joint at Red Rock Casino’s food court opening at noon on Friday, Feb. 3. Owned by husband-and-wife duo Howard and Amanda Zayon, Nielsen’s celebrates its grand...
City of Henderson now accepting submissions for upcoming 'Battle of the Bands' event
The City of Henderson’s Battle of the Bands is back, and submissions to perform and compete live at the completion this spring are now open. Officials will take submissions through Friday, February 17, where judges from the local music industry will select five bands to perform in the Battle of the Bands competition on Saturday, March 25, at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater stage.
James Taylor announces limited engagement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Musician James Taylor has announced a limited run of shows at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas later this year. James Taylor and His All-Star Band will perform for five nights at The Chelsea in June, according to Live Nation. Shows are scheduled for June 3,...
Wellness Wednesday: What is carpal tunnel?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This week's Wellness Wednesday covers the best tips to prevent and treat carpal tunnel syndrome. Check out the video above to learn more.
Charity event gives fans chance to cruise on Las Vegas Motor Speedway racetrack
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you want to play NASCAR driver, there is an opportunity to drive at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway coming up this weekend. The 'Laps for Charity' event returns to Las Vegas on Sunday, January 29, where fans will be able to take their personal car for a spin around the same track NASCAR drivers race on.
Report: Las Vegas ranked top ten best city to celebrate the Lunar New Year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Lunar New Year is here, and a new study has ranked Las Vegas as one of the best cities for the holiday. According to experts with Lawn Love, Las Vegas was ranked seventh for Lunar New Year Celebrations based on several metrics. Data was collected...
Love in the air: Las Vegas named top city for marriage proposals in US
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new report is giving the 'Marriage Capital of the World' a new title just in time for Valentine's Day. A team with Shane Co. recently put together a study ranking the top 20 best cities in the United States for popping the question, with Las Vegas coming out on top.
Boyd Gaming hiring lifeguards for upcoming 2023 pool season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Boyd Gaming is looking to fill almost two dozen open lifeguard positions during an upcoming job fair. The event will be held at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Tuesday, January 31, from 2 to 5 p.m. inside the Dauphine Room. Job seekers are encouraged...
Mecum Motorcycle Auction is back in town at South Point Hotel & Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mecum Motorcycle Auction is back in town with about 2,000 really cool motorcycles up for grabs starting on Tuesday. Some people will pay thousands of dollars for rusted, beaten-up, and non-operational motorcycles found in a barn or storage. These are part of the "as found" collection. Some of those bikes will fetch top dollar because they're considered classic.
Stevie Nicks, Nickelback, Beck and Phoenix set Las Vegas tour dates
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some of music's biggest recording artists are coming to Las Vegas. Stevie Nicks, Nickelback, and Beck and Phoenix all separately announced on Monday that they will visit the Las Vegas Strip this year. Nicks, the legendary singer and songwriter from Fleetwood Mac, will perform live...
Harry Reid Airport provides training for Human Trafficking Prevention Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport is taking a step to recognize this January's Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The airport teamed up with Airline Ambassadors to provide its employees with human trafficking awareness training. Attendees had the opportunity to learn the signs of human trafficking, how to...
Las Vegas hotel operators sued for alleged scheme to inflate hotel room rates
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lawsuit is claiming several gaming and hospitality companies are artificially raising the price of hotel rooms in Las Vegas. The class-action lawsuit accuses Caesars, MGM Grand, Treasure Island, and the Wynn of conspiring to raise the price of Las Vegas Strip hotel rooms. Tourists...
A look into the Clark County CARE team helping the homeless on the Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In October 2022, Clark County launched a CARE Team focused on the Las Vegas Strip “in response to an increase in homelessness.”. The County also said the CARE Team would help foster an environment of public safety for Strip residents, visitors, and employees. According...
Fallen Officer Truong Thai's daughter receives donation from New York non-profit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A non-profit in New York is showing its support to the family of a metro police officer who died in the line of duty last year. The organization "Smoking Shields" presented their donated funds to Jada Thai, the daughter of Officer Truong Thai. Officer Thai...
Formula 1 race to bring $1.2 billion to Las Vegas economy, adding 7,000 jobs
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The excitement continues to build as Las Vegas gears up to host a Formula 1 race later this year. Race officials shared their vision on Monday as part of the Preview Las Vegas event put on by the Vegas Chamber at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Goodwill offering on-the-spot hiring during upcoming job fair
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada is looking to interview and hire dozens of job seekers during an upcoming job fair. The event will be held on Tuesday, January 24th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Las Vegas Blvd/Robindale Road location. Store managers will be...
Person at Las Vegas elementary school diagnosed with tuberculosis
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas elementary school has notified people that a person at the campus was diagnosed with active pulmonary tuberculosis. Christina Miani, the principal of Helen Jydstrup Elementary School, notified families that a person was recently diagnosed, though no identifying information was released. Tuberculosis, or...
Injured officer Shay Mikalonis visits Las Vegas police during recent briefing
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) recently got a visit from a familiar face. On Tuesday, Officer Shay Mikalonis paid a visit to LVMPD officers with the Convention Center Area Command during a recent briefing, where he got the chance to hang out with his fellow law enforcement brothers and sisters.
