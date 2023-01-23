ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Duchess, original dolphin at Mirage Secret Garden habitat, has died

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the original dolphins from The Mirage Secret Garden habitat has died, the resort confirmed Wednesday. Duchess, described as the matriarch bottlenose dolphin, was 48 years old, Mirage President Joe Lupo said in a statement. "I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Mirage animal...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Mr. BBQ now open in Chinatown

Las Vegas (KSNV) — She started working in restaurants in high school and now has one right here in Las Vegas to call her own. Joining me now is the owner of Mr. BBQ, Jenny Chai.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nielsen's Frozen Custard opening location at Red Rock casino

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nielsen’s Frozen Custard is expanding from Henderson to Summerlin with the debut of the premium frozen custard joint at Red Rock Casino’s food court opening at noon on Friday, Feb. 3. Owned by husband-and-wife duo Howard and Amanda Zayon, Nielsen’s celebrates its grand...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Henderson now accepting submissions for upcoming 'Battle of the Bands' event

The City of Henderson’s Battle of the Bands is back, and submissions to perform and compete live at the completion this spring are now open. Officials will take submissions through Friday, February 17, where judges from the local music industry will select five bands to perform in the Battle of the Bands competition on Saturday, March 25, at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater stage.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Boyd Gaming hiring lifeguards for upcoming 2023 pool season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Boyd Gaming is looking to fill almost two dozen open lifeguard positions during an upcoming job fair. The event will be held at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Tuesday, January 31, from 2 to 5 p.m. inside the Dauphine Room. Job seekers are encouraged...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Mecum Motorcycle Auction is back in town at South Point Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mecum Motorcycle Auction is back in town with about 2,000 really cool motorcycles up for grabs starting on Tuesday. Some people will pay thousands of dollars for rusted, beaten-up, and non-operational motorcycles found in a barn or storage. These are part of the "as found" collection. Some of those bikes will fetch top dollar because they're considered classic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Stevie Nicks, Nickelback, Beck and Phoenix set Las Vegas tour dates

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some of music's biggest recording artists are coming to Las Vegas. Stevie Nicks, Nickelback, and Beck and Phoenix all separately announced on Monday that they will visit the Las Vegas Strip this year. Nicks, the legendary singer and songwriter from Fleetwood Mac, will perform live...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Harry Reid Airport provides training for Human Trafficking Prevention Month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport is taking a step to recognize this January's Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The airport teamed up with Airline Ambassadors to provide its employees with human trafficking awareness training. Attendees had the opportunity to learn the signs of human trafficking, how to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Goodwill offering on-the-spot hiring during upcoming job fair

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada is looking to interview and hire dozens of job seekers during an upcoming job fair. The event will be held on Tuesday, January 24th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Las Vegas Blvd/Robindale Road location. Store managers will be...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Person at Las Vegas elementary school diagnosed with tuberculosis

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas elementary school has notified people that a person at the campus was diagnosed with active pulmonary tuberculosis. Christina Miani, the principal of Helen Jydstrup Elementary School, notified families that a person was recently diagnosed, though no identifying information was released. Tuberculosis, or...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Injured officer Shay Mikalonis visits Las Vegas police during recent briefing

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) recently got a visit from a familiar face. On Tuesday, Officer Shay Mikalonis paid a visit to LVMPD officers with the Convention Center Area Command during a recent briefing, where he got the chance to hang out with his fellow law enforcement brothers and sisters.
LAS VEGAS, NV

