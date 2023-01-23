ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, VA

Route 460 clear after tractor-trailer crash in Sussex

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 6 days ago

UPDATE: According to VDOT, the lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on County Drive/General Mahone Highway (Route 460) west of Waverly is causing significant backups in both directions.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place in the area of Route 640 and Fargo Lane, near the Prince George/Sussex County line. There are alternating closures in the eastbound lanes due to the crash.

Richmond-Henrico Turnpike closed between Meriwether and Pulaski Avenues

Drivers in the area are asked to us alternate routes. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org .

WRIC - ABC 8News

