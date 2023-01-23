Read full article on original website
Mark D. Taylor – January 17, 2023 Featured
Mark D. Taylor, 62, of Oswego, NY has passed away on January 17th, 2023. Mark was born in Bowling Green Ohio to Ms. Carol Francis Lenz and William Wallace Taylor on July 15, 1960. He attended Homer High School and UTI Technical College of Arizona from 1980 to 1982. During high school and into technical school, he discovered his enjoyment in building audio equipment and building environmental control systems for computer equipment systems.
Mexico HS Teacher Earns Spot Among Master Teacher Ranks Featured
A Mexico High School math instructor is among just 221 educators newly selected statewide for the prestigious New York State Master Teacher Program. Maria Panzetta, who has taught high school mathematics at MACS for five years, learned earlier this month that she will be part of the program and join the more than 1,600 master teachers around the state. The group is noted as a professional network of public school teachers with a passion for inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders.
Susan M. Scerbo – January 24, 2023 Featured
Susan M. Scerbo, 61; of Fulton passed peacefully at home with her family by her side after courageously fighting her battle with cancer for over 3 years. Susan was born in Fulton, NY and she has remained a lifelong resident. She owned and operated S&A Legal Printing, Fulton and she...
February 2023 Food Sense Orders Due February 10th at Salvation Army Featured
The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order February Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, February 10. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Back Onboard as Official Hotel of 2023 Oswego Supermodified Challenge Featured
Holiday Inn Express & Suites of Oswego has again signed on as the official hotel of the five-race Oswego Supermodified Challenge, which includes ISMA, MSS, and Oswego Speedway’s Novelis Supermodifieds in 2023. Located at 140 East 13th St. in Oswego, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites provides an indoor...
Baldwinsville students, staff remembering Ava Wood at Durgee Junior High School
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville community continues to mourn the shooting death of 14-year-old Ava Wood, after being found dead inside her father’s home in an apparent murder-suicide. Ava Wood is being remembered for so many things. Those who knew her say she was loving, caring and energetic. “One of the great things that […]
DSS Hosts Orientation Meeting for Future Foster and Adoptive Parents Featured
Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) will host another virtual information meeting for potential foster and adoptive parents on Friday, Feb. 3 from 9 to 11 a.m. Those who would like to participate and help local children and teens find a forever family can contact Patricia Pennock by Wednesday, Feb. 1 to sign up for the meeting. Call 315-963-5382 or email [email protected] and provide an email address to register.
Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle. Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
Aqua Vino holds ribbon cutting, officially opening for business
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- After much community anticipation, Aqua Vino held its grand opening Monday morning at its new location, on Clinton Street in New Hartford. The Utica Chamber of Commerce, Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the Town Supervisor, among others joined the Esche family for a special ribbon cutting. "I wish...
APW CSD Encourages Staff, Students To Support Baldwinsville Tragedy
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a letter from the APW Central School District:. This past Friday the Baldwinsville community suffered a tragic loss of a student, Ava Wood. To show our support of another local district, we are encouraging all staff and students to wear Baldwinsville Red in honor of Ava Wood on Monday, January 23, 2023.
Could Micron help Clay realize decades-old dream of a waterfront village?
Clay, N.Y. – Onondaga County’s most populous town has no town square, a focal point that would draw people for shopping, dining, and recreation – and give the town an identity. But Clay does have a vision, now more than 20 years old, of creating a waterfront...
Beyond Sad: Otto the Syracuse University Hawk Dies 5 Days After Mate
Otto, one-half of the popular red-tailed hawk duo that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has died just five days after his longtime mate Sue. Students from the SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry reported a felled red-tailed hawk on the grounds of the Oakwood Cemetery on January 19th. The students contacted bird enthusiast Anne Marie Higgins, an unofficial expert on the pair who also runs the Red-Tailed Hawk Tales Facebook page. Higgins confirmed the sad news: It was indeed Sue's widowed mate Otto.
Baldwinsville meeting gets heated as school board pays off one superintendent, then hires another outsider
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – Amid criticism from staff and residents for lack of transparency and wasting taxpayers’ dollars, the Baldwinsville Board of Education on Monday approved a separation agreement with Superintendent Jason D. Thomson that calls for him to resign as of June 30. The resolution passed 9-0 with...
Marion Carey – January 22, 2023 Featured
Marion “GiGi” Carey, 85; of Phoenix, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, January 22, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY after a short illness. Mrs. Carey was born in Syracuse, NY to the late William and Isabell (Belanger) Miller. She has been a...
Green Lakes holds Frosty Forest for parkgoers
TOWN OF MANLIUS – With some welcome snow cover to coincide with the festivities, Green Lakes State Park welcomed in people of all ages Jan. 21 for its annual Frosty Forest. […]
Taxpayers will pay former superintendent more than $200,000 to resign after DWAI charge
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Former superintendent of the Baldwinsville Central School District Jason Thomson resigned from the position after he was arrested last October after crowd surfing over students and driving under the influence of alcohol. The Baldwinsville School Board voted Monday to accept Thomson’s resignation, ending all legal battle...
Ontario County Plans Upcoming Landfill Closure
Ontario County officials are gearing up to plan for the possible closure of the 389-acre landfill in Seneca, NY. The Ontario County Landfill will reach capacity by 2028, the same year the operating permit expires. Casella Waste Services is the landfill operator. While solid waste services currently are free for some county residents, future costs are on the horizon.
Salmon River Winter Festival Returns Jan. 27 to 29 Featured
The annual Salmon River Winter Festival returns Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29!. Take advantage of a weekend of family fun and winter activities in Pulaski and the surrounding areas. Enjoy delicious food samples with the annual macaroni and cheese, chili and chicken wing challenges! Competitions kick off on...
Baldwinsville School Board drops charges against superintendent in exchange for his resignation
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education voted unanimously to drop the disciplinary charges against suspended superintendent Jason Thomson in exchange for his resignation effective June 30, 2023. The agreement was made during the Board of Education’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, January 23. Thomson was arrested and charged with a DWI in […]
71 new businesses registered in Central NY
Onondaga county business listings were unavailable for the last two weeks due to outages at the host server company. Onondaga County’s computer record system is down, again, delaying work. Service has been restored for internal inquiries only. County Clerk offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties recorded seventy-one new...
