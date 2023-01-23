ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

iheartoswego.com

Mark D. Taylor – January 17, 2023 Featured

Mark D. Taylor, 62, of Oswego, NY has passed away on January 17th, 2023. Mark was born in Bowling Green Ohio to Ms. Carol Francis Lenz and William Wallace Taylor on July 15, 1960. He attended Homer High School and UTI Technical College of Arizona from 1980 to 1982. During high school and into technical school, he discovered his enjoyment in building audio equipment and building environmental control systems for computer equipment systems.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mexico HS Teacher Earns Spot Among Master Teacher Ranks Featured

A Mexico High School math instructor is among just 221 educators newly selected statewide for the prestigious New York State Master Teacher Program. Maria Panzetta, who has taught high school mathematics at MACS for five years, learned earlier this month that she will be part of the program and join the more than 1,600 master teachers around the state. The group is noted as a professional network of public school teachers with a passion for inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders.
MEXICO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Susan M. Scerbo – January 24, 2023 Featured

Susan M. Scerbo, 61; of Fulton passed peacefully at home with her family by her side after courageously fighting her battle with cancer for over 3 years. Susan was born in Fulton, NY and she has remained a lifelong resident. She owned and operated S&A Legal Printing, Fulton and she...
FULTON, NY
iheartoswego.com

February 2023 Food Sense Orders Due February 10th at Salvation Army Featured

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order February Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, February 10. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

DSS Hosts Orientation Meeting for Future Foster and Adoptive Parents Featured

Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) will host another virtual information meeting for potential foster and adoptive parents on Friday, Feb. 3 from 9 to 11 a.m. Those who would like to participate and help local children and teens find a forever family can contact Patricia Pennock by Wednesday, Feb. 1 to sign up for the meeting. Call 315-963-5382 or email [email protected] and provide an email address to register.
WKTV

Aqua Vino holds ribbon cutting, officially opening for business

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- After much community anticipation, Aqua Vino held its grand opening Monday morning at its new location, on Clinton Street in New Hartford. The Utica Chamber of Commerce, Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the Town Supervisor, among others joined the Esche family for a special ribbon cutting. "I wish...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WIBX 950

Beyond Sad: Otto the Syracuse University Hawk Dies 5 Days After Mate

Otto, one-half of the popular red-tailed hawk duo that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has died just five days after his longtime mate Sue. Students from the SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry reported a felled red-tailed hawk on the grounds of the Oakwood Cemetery on January 19th. The students contacted bird enthusiast Anne Marie Higgins, an unofficial expert on the pair who also runs the Red-Tailed Hawk Tales Facebook page. Higgins confirmed the sad news: It was indeed Sue's widowed mate Otto.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Marion Carey – January 22, 2023 Featured

Marion “GiGi” Carey, 85; of Phoenix, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, January 22, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY after a short illness. Mrs. Carey was born in Syracuse, NY to the late William and Isabell (Belanger) Miller. She has been a...
PHOENIX, NY
waste360.com

Ontario County Plans Upcoming Landfill Closure

Ontario County officials are gearing up to plan for the possible closure of the 389-acre landfill in Seneca, NY. The Ontario County Landfill will reach capacity by 2028, the same year the operating permit expires. Casella Waste Services is the landfill operator. While solid waste services currently are free for some county residents, future costs are on the horizon.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Salmon River Winter Festival Returns Jan. 27 to 29 Featured

The annual Salmon River Winter Festival returns Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29!. Take advantage of a weekend of family fun and winter activities in Pulaski and the surrounding areas. Enjoy delicious food samples with the annual macaroni and cheese, chili and chicken wing challenges! Competitions kick off on...
PULASKI, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Baldwinsville School Board drops charges against superintendent in exchange for his resignation

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education voted unanimously to drop the disciplinary charges against suspended superintendent Jason Thomson in exchange for his resignation effective June 30, 2023. The agreement was made during the Board of Education’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, January 23. Thomson was arrested and charged with a DWI in […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

71 new businesses registered in Central NY

Onondaga county business listings were unavailable for the last two weeks due to outages at the host server company. Onondaga County’s computer record system is down, again, delaying work. Service has been restored for internal inquiries only. County Clerk offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties recorded seventy-one new...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

