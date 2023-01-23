Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes
After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
CNET
Should I File a Tax Return if I Receive Social Security?
Tax season officially begins today, and the question of whether Social Security beneficiaries should file tax returns might be on the minds of the nearly 66 million Americans who receive benefits. Whether it's necessary for those who received Social Security payments in 2022 to file that return depends on a few factors.
Business Insider
6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return
This article was expert reviewed by Lisa Niser, EA, an enrolled agent and tax advisor. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
msn.com
Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023
The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
How to get your tax refund ASAP this 2023 filing season
Expecting a tax refund from the Internal Revenue Service this year and planning to use it to makes end's meet? Tips on how to get your money as soon as possible.
msn.com
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?
Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
AOL Corp
You may not be getting as big of a tax refund this year. Here’s why
If you're banking on your tax refund to pay for a vacation or simply help make ends meet, you may need to prepare for a smaller amount this year. NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle outlined on TODAY what you can expect this tax season, including changes from last year that could impact your refund and resources to help you ahead of filing.
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher tax brackets announced by the IRS in October are set to take effect this year, potentially allowing more Americans to shield their income from the government.
Social Security Schedule: When February 2023 Benefit Payments Are Sent
The next round of Social Security checks are scheduled to go out in February. Social Security recipients will continue to see bigger benefit checks, thanks to the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA)...
Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
The IRS is warning taxpayers at the opening of the 2023 tax filing season that they should expect smaller refunds due to pandemic relief measures that have been allowed to expire.
Business Insider
My accountant told me to do 3 things in January to help reduce my 2022 tax bill
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. You have until the tax filing deadline...
AOL Corp
Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022
The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
Tax benefits: What you should know before filing as IRS removes COVID-19 tax incentives?
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) stated that the elimination of tax benefits from the COVID-19 era will alter how taxpayers file deductions this year and will likely result in reduced refunds or larger tax obligations for many Americans. The Child Tax Credit is one of the major tax credits returning...
IRS Changes in Play for 2022 Tax Season
In some ways, the pandemic relief party is over for some taxpayers.
IRS ends COVID-19 tax credits: Here's what you need to know before filing in 2023
Among the several pandemic tax credits returning to 2019 levels is the Child Tax Credit. Filers will get $1,600 less in credit for 2022 for each qualifying child under age 17.
Social Security: 5 Services You Probably Didn’t Know It Offers
While most people think of social security as a retirement income program, it is actually much more. Social Security provides several other services including survivor's benefits, disability benefits...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Third round of January payments worth up to $4,194 arriving tomorrow
The third and final round of Social Security retirement payments slated to be distributed in January are set to go out to recipients in just one day. The payment, worth up to $4,194, is scheduled to be disbursed on Wednesday for recipients who were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. The payment is the third round of payments being issued from the Social Security Administration, which issues payments to recipients based on their date of birth, according to the administration's calendar.
ValueWalk
IRS Ends Coronavirus Tax Credits: Here’s How Much You Can Claim Now
Many changes to the federal tax breaks during the COVID-19 pandemic helped families meet their financial needs. With the COVID-19 pandemic less severe now, the IRS has ended many coronavirus tax credits. Most of the credits are now dropping back to 2019 levels, meaning taxpayers will get a lower refund this year. It is important for taxpayers to understand the new tax credit amounts so that they can prepare for the upcoming tax season.
AOL Corp
How To File Your Taxes If You Got Married in 2022
If you were married in 2022, congratulations! As the honeymoon phase starts to wind down and real life kicks in, however, you might be left with some questions, especially when it comes to filing taxes before the April 18 deadline. Read: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing Their...
Comments / 0