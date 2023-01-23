Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Did Dallas Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons call out QB Dak Prescott after 49ers loss?
Micah Parsons said the said the Cowboys defense did it’s job, holding the 49ers to one touchdown and keeping their playmakers in check
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys
Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment
Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
BET
Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
Key doctor backs Miami Dolphins' GM: Tua Tagovailoa isn't automatically a concussion risk
Dr. Joseph Maroon, who helped create a test for concussion recovery, agrees with the Dolphins: With proper rest, Tua Tagovailoa isn't at elevated risk.
Former SEC Coach 'Not' Candidate For Alabama Offensive Coordinator
Former Florida and Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the Alabama offensive coordinator vacancy. However, according to ESPN's Chris Low, Mullen is not interested in joining the Crimson Tide. "In talking to several close to the situation, Dan ...
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
Football World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Girlfriend Development
Reports have emerged that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is no longer dating longtime girlfriend Natalie Buffett. Francesca Bacardi of Page Six reported on Wednesday that Prescott and Buffett broke up early last year but were keeping the breakup under wraps. The two reportedly ended the ...
Boston
Here’s who Mel Kiper has the Patriots picking in his first 2023 NFL mock draft
Kiper also listed offensive line and wide receiver as possible areas the Patriots might address in the draft. The Bruins play the Lightning tonight in Tampa at 7 p.m. The Celtics will also be in action this evening, hosting the Knicks at 7:30 p.m. Mel Kiper’s first mock draft: With...
Auburn player: 'Workouts are 1000% harder than last year'
Auburn is being pushed more than they were a year ago.
From proposing to bottle flipping, here's what you need to know about Bengals punter Drue Chrisman
For Ohio State football fans, the Cincinnati Bengals have a familiar face at punter. Former Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman has taken over the Bengals' starting punter job after four seasons as the Buckeyes' main punter from 2017-20. From punting to proposing to bottle flipping, here's a look at Chrisman's path to...
Former NFL Player Revealed He Suffered Stroke This Week
Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker had scary news to share this week. He revealed that he suffered a stroke. Baker announced this news on Instagram. Thankfully, he's doing much better and is making progress in his recovery. "Tell your loved ones you love em," Baker said. "My life ...
Senior Bowl coaching staff selects Saints assistant Cory Robinson
The Senior Bowl announced Tuesday that it has selected New Orleans Saints assistant defensive backs coach Cory Robinson for its coaching staff, where he’ll work with draft prospects throughout a week of practices leading up to the all-star game. He’s one of four Saints coaches who will be working the event, along with passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry (the National Team offensive coordinator) and offensive assistant Declan Doyle (the American Team tight ends coach), plus another coach to be named later.
247Sports
TCU offers trio of talented 2024 defensive linemen
TCU has been busy on the recruiting trail this week and on Tuesday they offered two of the more impressive defensive line prospects in the nation. Receiving offers from the Frogs were Katy Seven Lake edge rusher Dakyus Brinkley , Little Rock (AR) Wilbur D. Mills defensive lineman Charleston Collins and Conroe Oak Ridge defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.
NFL World Reacts To Mel Kiper Jr's First Mock Draft Of 2023
On Wednesday morning, ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr revealed his first mock draft for the 2023 draft season. The pre-eminent draft expert, Kiper's mock drafts always have a flair for the dramatic. They also tend to be polarizing, with fans conflicted on who Kiper picks for their respective ...
Auburn adds two GAs to their coaching staff
Hugh Freeze hires two GAs to the defensive coaching staff.
NFL World Reacts To What Legendary Coach Said About Tony Romo
The Dallas Cowboys have been pretty fortunate to have relative stability at quarterback for the better part of 15 years, going almost seamlessly from Tony Romo to Dak Prescott. But for one legendary Cowboys coach, there's no comparison between the two. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, former Cowboys ...
