Athens, GA

Red and Black

Georgia receiver arrested on two charges

On Jan. 23, Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas was arrested and booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. Thomas was arrested for a charge of misdemeanor battery-family violence and a felony charge of false imprisonment. As of this writing, his bond has not been placed. Further details of the incident aren’t immediately available.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Georgia taking applications for game wardens

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

Athens police arrest suspect from November shooting

On Jan. 24, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Ronnie Smith, a 23-year-old from Acworth, Georgia, for his involvement in a Nov. 6, 2022 shooting in the area of Clayton Street and Jackson Street, according to a press release from ACCPD. Smith is charged with aggravated assault and possession of...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Attorney General updates gang arrests, indictments in Athens

State Attorney General Chris Carr says Georgia’s gang prosecution unit, now six months in existence, has sought and secured 50 indictments, 11 of them in Athens. The most recent Athens indictment came in the case of Jeffrey Rice, the 26 year-old accused of involvement in shootings last October. One teenager was killed and another wounded on Gaines School Road in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
The Albany Herald

DNR's 'Operation Viper' leads to snake trafficking charges

SOCIAL CIRCLE — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has filed charges against eight individuals for the illegal trafficking of venomous and prohibited exotic snakes. The DNR LED had been receiving intelligence reports and complaints indicating that a black...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

23-year-old Gainesville man arrested in connection to Hall County murder

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 23-year-old Gainesville man was arrested on Monday in connection to a murder at an apartment complex in Hall County. Officers responded to the Lanier Point Apartments at the 2400 block of Spring Road for a death investigation. Upon arrival, police found a woman identified as Latasha Marie Smith lying dead in the grass of the apartment complex.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wuga.org

Smokers in Georgia, Nation, Pay a High Price for Smoking

More than 34 million Americans smoke and that includes over 15% of adults in Georgia. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, over 10,000 Georgians die from smoking-related diseases each year. The DPH states smoking costs $3.2 billion in lost productivity in Georgia and nearly 2 billion dollars in...
GEORGIA STATE
actionnewsjax.com

Photos: See Georgia's secret beach

While most people are busy with work and school, thoughts of relaxing and enjoying some time away are never far off. With that in mind, let's check out Georgia's secret beach.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

New program empowering Georgia renters to take on homeownership

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a new pathway to homeownership for those struggling with high rent prices and rising interest rates. The Pathway to Homeownership Program, created by Center Creek Capital Group, graduated its first family Wednesday. The program is the company’s way of addressing the affordable housing crisis.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

This is who's eligible for FEMA assistance in Georgia

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is previous coverage of the storm damage. Those affected by the severe storms and tornados last Thursday could receive help from FEMA; here's who qualifies and what residents can expect after applying for assistance. Which Georgia counties qualify for FEMA assistance?. FEMA...
GEORGIA STATE
Yahoo Sports

Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

--- The latest rocket launch schedule for Florida's Space Coast, which includes Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. All times Eastern. For questions or comments, email Emre Kelly at aekelly@floridatoday.com. Last updated Wed., Jan. 25. Jan. 26: SpaceX Starlink 5-2 Company / Agency: Internal SpaceX mission. Rocket:...
FLORIDA STATE
wuga.org

State marijuana regulators are about to vote on new program rules

Georgia’s long-delayed medical marijuana program is about to take off. However, a string of unresolved lawsuits still lingers from companies that lost out in the bidding for licenses. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission is expected to vote Jan. 25 on rules for the companies. All aspects of...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantafi.com

Singer Jacquees Opens Wine And Tapas Bar At Stonecrest

R&B singer Jacquees recently opened a new restaurant in South DeKalb County, Georgia just outside Atlanta. The Wine and Tapas Lounge held its grand opening ceremony on January 4, 2023, in the Stonecrest Mall area. The artist, real name Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, put on his entrepreneurial hat by teaming up...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

