New Order are hitting the road with a new run of tour dates slated for March 2023. The new wave legends’ newly announced US jaunt is really a tour of the south, with dates scheduled in Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, and Austin, Texas, as well as New Orleans, Louisiana. The Austin shows are, of course, for South by Southwest, while the rest will be headlining gigs. Tickets open to the public Friday, February 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time, while fans can use code TRUEFAITH to access a pre-sale that begins Saturday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab tickets via Ticketmaster or Stubhub.

