REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour
REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
Madonna announces huge world tour 40 years after release of ‘Madonna’
She released her debut studio album, “Madonna,” 40 years ago in 1983. Now, the “Material Girl” is about to embark on one of the most ambitious tours of her career. Madonna has just announced “The Celebration Tour” for 2023. The tour will take Madonna...
Stevie Nicks sets additional tour dates for 2023: See where she'll be
Following up her hugely successful 2022 concerts, Fleetwood Mac and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Stevie Nicks has decided to extend her touring schedule into 2023 with a run of performances set for 14 North American cities.
Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 Tour Dates
Stevie Nicks has announced tour dates for 2023. The singer's first solo show of the year is scheduled to take place on March 15 in Seattle. She'll then perform in several major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, New Orleans, Atlanta and Chicago, plus a Canadian stop in Toronto. Before that...
Pantera Announces 2023 Tour With Lamb of God
Pantera will storm amphitheaters across North America this summer on a headlining tour with support from Lamb of God. The 20-date trek will commence on July 28 in Burgettstown, Penn., and conclude on Sept. 15 in Bristow, Va. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 27. This...
NME
Ringo Starr announces 2023 North American tour dates with All Starr Band
Ringo Starr has announced new dates for a 2023 North American tour accompanied by his All Starr band. The former Beatles drummer will perform mostly at West Coast venues throughout May and June, including a three-night stint at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. He’ll be joined on the 19-date tour by his All Starr bandmates Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.
Coldplay Unveil Special Run Of North American Tour Dates
Their 'Music Of The Spheres' World Tour is coming back to North America.
Big Thief Announce Co-Headlining Tour Dates with Lucinda Williams
Big Thief are going on a Big Tour. The indie-folk band have expanded their previously announced 2023 tour through the summer, including a handful of co-headlining dates with Lucinda Williams. Big Thief have already announced a slew of North American and European tour dates that begin January 31st in Burlington,...
Nickelback announce 38-city Get Rollin' tour across North America
Canadian radio-rock monsters Nickelback are hitting the road this summer for a suitably king-sized tour of the US and Canada
Stevie Nicks Unveils 2023 Headlining Tour Dates
Rock stars, they will come and they will go, but when Stevie Nicks comes to town, you’ll know: The legendary songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has announced a 2023 solo tour. These 14 new dates fill in some of the gaps left in the “Two Icons,...
Shinedown Announce Spring 2023 US Tour
Shinedown have announced a Spring 2023 US tour in support of their latest album, 2022’s Planet Zero. Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New will support the outing. The “Revolutions Live Tour” kicks off April 3rd in Saginaw, Michigan, and runs through a May 9th show in Portland, Oregon. Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 27th) via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale beginning Wednesday (January 25th) using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.
How to Get Tickets to Dave Matthews Band’s 2023 Tour
Dave Matthews Band have unveiled 2023 tour dates in support of their latest album, Walk Around the Moon, and tickets to their first live outing within an album cycle since 2018’s Come Tomorrow will surely bring out the whole Warehouse fanbase for the four-month excursion. Get tickets here, and...
Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album Walk Around the Moon, 2023 Summer Tour
Dave Matthews Band have announced their 10th studio album, Walk Around the Moon. It will arrive on May 19th and be supported by an expansive 2023 US tour. As a preview, they’ve shared the first single “Madman’s Eyes.”. Longtime DMB collaborator John Alagía served as the executive...
My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult Announce Spring 2023 US Tour
Industrial pioneers My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult have announced a Spring 2023 US tour, featuring support from electronic duo ADULT. and underground pop artist KANGA. The outing, dubbed the “Evil Eye Tour,” will focus on the Western half of the States, kicking off May 14th in Mesa, Arizona, and running through a June 3rd show in San Diego, California. Pre-sale tickets for select shows are available beginning today (January 25th) via Ticketmaster using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub or individual venue links listed at the band’s website.
Madonna to play San Francisco as part of 40-date world tour
Come October, Madonna fans in San Francisco will have a holiday and celebrate. The 64-year-old pop music icon announced Tuesday on social media that she will be embarking on "Madonna: The Celebration Tour," a 35-city trek across North America and Europe. According to the singer's website, "The Celebration Tour" will take audiences "through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began." ...
Kansas Announce 2023-2024 North American 50th Anniversary Tour
Progressive rock legends Kansas have announced a massive North American tour celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band. The “Another Fork in the Road” 50th anniversary tour begins in June (though the band will play select previously announced “Kansas Classics” shows in the months prior). The newly revealed dates kick off June 2nd in Pittsburgh and wrap up January 28th, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Beck and Phoenix plan 'Summer Odyssey' 2023 tour: See the dates
Beck and Phoenix are set to embark on a co-headline Summer Odyssey tour. Announcing the Live Nation led the 19-city run with a joint press release and social announcements. See the dates.
How to Get Tickets to Beck and Phoenix’s 2023 Tour
Beck and Phoenix are teaming up for the “Summer Odyssey Tour,” and tickets to the all-star alt-rock event of the summer will also offer sets from Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood. The two leads are riding strong into the new year behind Phoenix’s Alpha Zulu and Beck’s stretch of star-studded live appearances in 2022.
Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More
Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
New Order Announce Spring 2023 Tour Dates
New Order are hitting the road with a new run of tour dates slated for March 2023. The new wave legends’ newly announced US jaunt is really a tour of the south, with dates scheduled in Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, and Austin, Texas, as well as New Orleans, Louisiana. The Austin shows are, of course, for South by Southwest, while the rest will be headlining gigs. Tickets open to the public Friday, February 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time, while fans can use code TRUEFAITH to access a pre-sale that begins Saturday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab tickets via Ticketmaster or Stubhub.
