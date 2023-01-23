ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consequence

Ultimate Classic Rock

Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Stevie Nicks has announced tour dates for 2023. The singer's first solo show of the year is scheduled to take place on March 15 in Seattle. She'll then perform in several major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, New Orleans, Atlanta and Chicago, plus a Canadian stop in Toronto. Before that...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Pantera Announces 2023 Tour With Lamb of God

Pantera will storm amphitheaters across North America this summer on a headlining tour with support from Lamb of God. The 20-date trek will commence on July 28 in Burgettstown, Penn., and conclude on Sept. 15 in Bristow, Va. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 27. This...
NME

Ringo Starr announces 2023 North American tour dates with All Starr Band

Ringo Starr has announced new dates for a 2023 North American tour accompanied by his All Starr band. The former Beatles drummer will perform mostly at West Coast venues throughout May and June, including a three-night stint at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. He’ll be joined on the 19-date tour by his All Starr bandmates Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.
PHOENIX, AZ
Stevie Nicks Unveils 2023 Headlining Tour Dates

Rock stars, they will come and they will go, but when Stevie Nicks comes to town, you’ll know: The legendary songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has announced a 2023 solo tour. These 14 new dates fill in some of the gaps left in the “Two Icons,...
Shinedown Announce Spring 2023 US Tour

Shinedown have announced a Spring 2023 US tour in support of their latest album, 2022’s Planet Zero. Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New will support the outing. The “Revolutions Live Tour” kicks off April 3rd in Saginaw, Michigan, and runs through a May 9th show in Portland, Oregon. Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 27th) via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale beginning Wednesday (January 25th) using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.
OREGON STATE
How to Get Tickets to Dave Matthews Band’s 2023 Tour

Dave Matthews Band have unveiled 2023 tour dates in support of their latest album, Walk Around the Moon, and tickets to their first live outing within an album cycle since 2018’s Come Tomorrow will surely bring out the whole Warehouse fanbase for the four-month excursion. Get tickets here, and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult Announce Spring 2023 US Tour

Industrial pioneers My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult have announced a Spring 2023 US tour, featuring support from electronic duo ADULT. and underground pop artist KANGA. The outing, dubbed the “Evil Eye Tour,” will focus on the Western half of the States, kicking off May 14th in Mesa, Arizona, and running through a June 3rd show in San Diego, California. Pre-sale tickets for select shows are available beginning today (January 25th) via Ticketmaster using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub or individual venue links listed at the band’s website.
ARIZONA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Madonna to play San Francisco as part of 40-date world tour

Come October, Madonna fans in San Francisco will have a holiday and celebrate. The 64-year-old pop music icon announced Tuesday on social media that she will be embarking on "Madonna: The Celebration Tour," a 35-city trek across North America and Europe. According to the singer's website, "The Celebration Tour" will take audiences "through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began." ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Kansas Announce 2023-2024 North American 50th Anniversary Tour

Progressive rock legends Kansas have announced a massive North American tour celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band. The “Another Fork in the Road” 50th anniversary tour begins in June (though the band will play select previously announced “Kansas Classics” shows in the months prior). The newly revealed dates kick off June 2nd in Pittsburgh and wrap up January 28th, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
How to Get Tickets to Beck and Phoenix’s 2023 Tour

Beck and Phoenix are teaming up for the “Summer Odyssey Tour,” and tickets to the all-star alt-rock event of the summer will also offer sets from Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood. The two leads are riding strong into the new year behind Phoenix’s Alpha Zulu and Beck’s stretch of star-studded live appearances in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More

Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
CADOTT, WI
New Order Announce Spring 2023 Tour Dates

New Order are hitting the road with a new run of tour dates slated for March 2023. The new wave legends’ newly announced US jaunt is really a tour of the south, with dates scheduled in Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, and Austin, Texas, as well as New Orleans, Louisiana. The Austin shows are, of course, for South by Southwest, while the rest will be headlining gigs. Tickets open to the public Friday, February 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time, while fans can use code TRUEFAITH to access a pre-sale that begins Saturday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab tickets via Ticketmaster or Stubhub.
AUSTIN, TX
Chicago, IL
