Scriba, NY

iheartoswego.com

Mexico HS Teacher Earns Spot Among Master Teacher Ranks

A Mexico High School math instructor is among just 221 educators newly selected statewide for the prestigious New York State Master Teacher Program. Maria Panzetta, who has taught high school mathematics at MACS for five years, learned earlier this month that she will be part of the program and join the more than 1,600 master teachers around the state. The group is noted as a professional network of public school teachers with a passion for inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders.
Q 105.7

2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State

Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
wwnytv.com

Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
WIBX 950

This is Illegal in New York When Blowing Snow in Your Driveway

Now that Mother Nature has finally dumped snow in Central New York, keep this in mind when shoveling your driveway out to avoid fines. Most of us have experienced the frustration of clearing snow from the driveway, only to have the state, county, or city plow throwing some of it back in. Don't retaliate by throwing it back in the road. It's illegal in New York and could lead to fines and jail time.
Country 106.5 WYRK

2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood

Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
iheartoswego.com

Public and Mid-Winter Break Programming at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will be presenting a variety of nature programs for the month of February, including two programs during mid-winter break. On Saturday, February 4th at 5:30 p.m., the Center’s environmental educator will lead a Full Moon Winter Walk. During this program, participants will enjoy a guided moonlit hike through the Center’s woods learning about winter ecology such as hibernation, nocturnal animals and how they survive in the winter, winter plants, and more. Participants should bring headlamps or flashlights and are encouraged to dress warmly and in layers.
WIBX 950

Help Police Find This MV Crime Stopper's Wanted Person of the Week

Police in Utica and New Hartford are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to both agencies. 43-year-old Jose A. Figueroa of Utica is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges. Anyone with information on Figueroa can call in or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country man accused of felony DWAI drugs: NYSP

CHAMPION- A North Country man is accused of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs in Jefferson County, authorities say. Robert H. Demers, 41, of Carthage, NY was arrested just before midnight Monday by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one felony count of DWAI (drugs; w/a previous conviction within ten-years).
flackbroadcasting.com

Convicted felon accused of shooting towards a camp in Western Adirondacks: TOWPD

WEBB- A criminal investigation in the Western Adirondacks has resulted in the arrest of a convicted felon, who lives in the Kuyahoora Valley area. Terry E. Mayer Jr., 36, of Poland, NY was arrested on Saturday, January 14 by the Town of Webb Police Department. Chief of Police Ron Johnston told us he is charged with criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree.
