AARP Tax-Aide Program Offers Free Income Tax Preparation Beginning Feb. 1st Featured
The Oswego County AARP Tax-Aide Program plans to begin tax preparation during the first week of February if permitted by local and NYS guidelines and restrictions. Please note that due to continued COVID-19 restrictions, taxpayers will need an appointment to have their taxes prepared. Sponsored by AARP, the Volunteer Tax Aide Program offers counseling, preparation, and e-filing of taxes for all residents of Oswego County, regardless of age or income, with special emphasis for those age 60 and older.
Nursing home accused of resident neglect and fraud ordered to share records with attorney general
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Owners of the Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing have been ordered by State Supreme Court to share records with investigators from the State Attorney General’s office. In a decision Tuesday by Judge Gregory Gilbert, Van Duyn has to give the requested information...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: January 15 – January 21
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: January 15 – January 21. The Fulton Sunrise Rotary donated $200 to Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army during their monthly meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 17. See full story here. The Community and Family Resource...
Mexico HS Teacher Earns Spot Among Master Teacher Ranks Featured
A Mexico High School math instructor is among just 221 educators newly selected statewide for the prestigious New York State Master Teacher Program. Maria Panzetta, who has taught high school mathematics at MACS for five years, learned earlier this month that she will be part of the program and join the more than 1,600 master teachers around the state. The group is noted as a professional network of public school teachers with a passion for inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders.
Mark D. Taylor – January 17, 2023 Featured
Mark D. Taylor, 62, of Oswego, NY has passed away on January 17th, 2023. Mark was born in Bowling Green Ohio to Ms. Carol Francis Lenz and William Wallace Taylor on July 15, 1960. He attended Homer High School and UTI Technical College of Arizona from 1980 to 1982. During high school and into technical school, he discovered his enjoyment in building audio equipment and building environmental control systems for computer equipment systems.
Delta Sonic with unusual look and 3 dozen fuel pumps proposed for busy Onondaga County corridor
Clay, N.Y. -- Delta Sonic has proposed building a large car wash, gas station and convenience store featuring a new “greenhouse” design in the fast-growing Route 31 retail corridor in Clay. The Buffalo-based company has asked the town to rezone 10.3 acres of land along Route 31 to...
APW CSD Encourages Staff, Students To Support Baldwinsville Tragedy
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a letter from the APW Central School District:. This past Friday the Baldwinsville community suffered a tragic loss of a student, Ava Wood. To show our support of another local district, we are encouraging all staff and students to wear Baldwinsville Red in honor of Ava Wood on Monday, January 23, 2023.
Baldwinsville taxpayers are paying even more to school superintendent booted over DWI
Baldwinsville School Superintendent Jason Thomson, who was forced out after a drunk-driving charge, will get an additional lump sum payout from taxpayers. Thomson will receive a lump sum of about $70,000 that covers his salary from July 1 to Oct. 31. His resignation takes effect June 30, and he is being paid about $86,000 through that date. That’s his regular salary.
More than medicine: Syracuse doctors office opens food pantry to help fight hunger in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Often times when you go to the doctor, you come home with medication. But one Syracuse doctor's office is giving out something else. They are sending patients home with bags of food, hoping to be part of he solution to help fight hunger in Central New York.
Could Micron help Clay realize decades-old dream of a waterfront village?
Clay, N.Y. – Onondaga County’s most populous town has no town square, a focal point that would draw people for shopping, dining, and recreation – and give the town an identity. But Clay does have a vision, now more than 20 years old, of creating a waterfront...
OCO’s SAF Program Promotes Stalking Awareness Month Campaign Featured
January 2023 marks the nineteenth annual National Stalking Awareness Month (NSAM), an annual call to action to recognize and respond to this prevalent, traumatic, and dangerous crime. Stalking is a dangerous and devastating victimization and often intersects with physical violence, sexual violence, and homicide. Yet, too often, stalking is trivialized,...
Outsider views Baldwinsville superintendent crisis ‘with dismay’ (Your Letters)
First, let me say that I’m not a Baldwinsville resident but reading your coverage of the superintendent “crisis” has made me very angry (”Baldwinsville meeting gets heated as school board pays off one superintendent, then hires another outsider,” Jan. 23, 2023). Evidently I’m in good company, as the turnout at the board meeting Monday night was significant.
Port of Oswego Achieves Shipping Record in 2022 Featured
With a record year in 2022, the Port of Oswego Authority ( POA), staked its’ claim as a dominant force in maritime commerce for Central New York, the Great Lakes, and the world. Shipping alone was up over 300% compared to 2021 , said William, Scriber, POA executive director....
Early dismissal times for local school districts
Several local school district are dismissing early due to heavy snow expected Wednesday afternoon. Middle and high schools: 11:15 a.m. Boonville Elementary School: 11:30 a.m. Middle and high schools: 12:15 p.m. Elementary school: 1:15 p.m. Herkimer Central School District. Pre-K: 12:30 p.m. High school: 1 p.m. Elementary school: 1:30 p.m.
Syracuse nursing home ordered to hand over records sought in neglect, fraud investigation
Syracuse, NY – A judge has ordered Van Duyn nursing home to hand over records the state Attorney General’s office wants as part of its investigation of alleged fraud and neglect at the troubled 513-bed Syracuse facility. The AG filed a motion last month in state Supreme Court,...
Here’s where home listings are tumbling the most in Central New York (ZIP code breakdown)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Active home listings continue to fall nearly everywhere in Central New York, according to data from Redfin, a national real estate firm. Active listings as of the end of November were down in 47 ZIP codes in a six-county region of Central New York, according to Redfin. Listings were up in only 29 ZIP codes and flat in another four.
Susan M. Scerbo – January 24, 2023 Featured
Susan M. Scerbo, 61; of Fulton passed peacefully at home with her family by her side after courageously fighting her battle with cancer for over 3 years. Susan was born in Fulton, NY and she has remained a lifelong resident. She owned and operated S&A Legal Printing, Fulton and she...
Watertown Popeyes opening January 30
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The new Popeyes restaurant in Watertown will host its grand opening on January 30, according to a spokesperson for the company. The company announced in a press release that they are excited to open to the public on Monday at 10 a.m. “Watertown has been...
Two Oneida County officials receive Republican Committee endorsement
UTICA- Two Oneida County officials have received endorsement via the county’s Republican Committee. This development is according to the latest from WKTV. The County’s Executive, Anthony Picente, has been at the helm since 2007 and plans to seek a 5th term this fall, he announced Friday. In addition,...
Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle. Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
