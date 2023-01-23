The Oswego County AARP Tax-Aide Program plans to begin tax preparation during the first week of February if permitted by local and NYS guidelines and restrictions. Please note that due to continued COVID-19 restrictions, taxpayers will need an appointment to have their taxes prepared. Sponsored by AARP, the Volunteer Tax Aide Program offers counseling, preparation, and e-filing of taxes for all residents of Oswego County, regardless of age or income, with special emphasis for those age 60 and older.

1 DAY AGO