Oswego County, NY

iheartoswego.com

AARP Tax-Aide Program Offers Free Income Tax Preparation Beginning Feb. 1st Featured

The Oswego County AARP Tax-Aide Program plans to begin tax preparation during the first week of February if permitted by local and NYS guidelines and restrictions. Please note that due to continued COVID-19 restrictions, taxpayers will need an appointment to have their taxes prepared. Sponsored by AARP, the Volunteer Tax Aide Program offers counseling, preparation, and e-filing of taxes for all residents of Oswego County, regardless of age or income, with special emphasis for those age 60 and older.
iheartoswego.com

Mexico HS Teacher Earns Spot Among Master Teacher Ranks Featured

A Mexico High School math instructor is among just 221 educators newly selected statewide for the prestigious New York State Master Teacher Program. Maria Panzetta, who has taught high school mathematics at MACS for five years, learned earlier this month that she will be part of the program and join the more than 1,600 master teachers around the state. The group is noted as a professional network of public school teachers with a passion for inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders.
MEXICO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mark D. Taylor – January 17, 2023 Featured

Mark D. Taylor, 62, of Oswego, NY has passed away on January 17th, 2023. Mark was born in Bowling Green Ohio to Ms. Carol Francis Lenz and William Wallace Taylor on July 15, 1960. He attended Homer High School and UTI Technical College of Arizona from 1980 to 1982. During high school and into technical school, he discovered his enjoyment in building audio equipment and building environmental control systems for computer equipment systems.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Baldwinsville taxpayers are paying even more to school superintendent booted over DWI

Baldwinsville School Superintendent Jason Thomson, who was forced out after a drunk-driving charge, will get an additional lump sum payout from taxpayers. Thomson will receive a lump sum of about $70,000 that covers his salary from July 1 to Oct. 31. His resignation takes effect June 30, and he is being paid about $86,000 through that date. That’s his regular salary.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
iheartoswego.com

OCO’s SAF Program Promotes Stalking Awareness Month Campaign Featured

January 2023 marks the nineteenth annual National Stalking Awareness Month (NSAM), an annual call to action to recognize and respond to this prevalent, traumatic, and dangerous crime. Stalking is a dangerous and devastating victimization and often intersects with physical violence, sexual violence, and homicide. Yet, too often, stalking is trivialized,...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Outsider views Baldwinsville superintendent crisis ‘with dismay’ (Your Letters)

First, let me say that I’m not a Baldwinsville resident but reading your coverage of the superintendent “crisis” has made me very angry (”Baldwinsville meeting gets heated as school board pays off one superintendent, then hires another outsider,” Jan. 23, 2023). Evidently I’m in good company, as the turnout at the board meeting Monday night was significant.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Port of Oswego Achieves Shipping Record in 2022 Featured

With a record year in 2022, the Port of Oswego Authority ( POA), staked its’ claim as a dominant force in maritime commerce for Central New York, the Great Lakes, and the world. Shipping alone was up over 300% compared to 2021 , said William, Scriber, POA executive director....
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Early dismissal times for local school districts

Several local school district are dismissing early due to heavy snow expected Wednesday afternoon. Middle and high schools: 11:15 a.m. Boonville Elementary School: 11:30 a.m. Middle and high schools: 12:15 p.m. Elementary school: 1:15 p.m. Herkimer Central School District. Pre-K: 12:30 p.m. High school: 1 p.m. Elementary school: 1:30 p.m.
UTICA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Here’s where home listings are tumbling the most in Central New York (ZIP code breakdown)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Active home listings continue to fall nearly everywhere in Central New York, according to data from Redfin, a national real estate firm. Active listings as of the end of November were down in 47 ZIP codes in a six-county region of Central New York, according to Redfin. Listings were up in only 29 ZIP codes and flat in another four.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Susan M. Scerbo – January 24, 2023 Featured

Susan M. Scerbo, 61; of Fulton passed peacefully at home with her family by her side after courageously fighting her battle with cancer for over 3 years. Susan was born in Fulton, NY and she has remained a lifelong resident. She owned and operated S&A Legal Printing, Fulton and she...
FULTON, NY
informnny.com

Watertown Popeyes opening January 30

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The new Popeyes restaurant in Watertown will host its grand opening on January 30, according to a spokesperson for the company. The company announced in a press release that they are excited to open to the public on Monday at 10 a.m. “Watertown has been...
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Two Oneida County officials receive Republican Committee endorsement

UTICA- Two Oneida County officials have received endorsement via the county’s Republican Committee. This development is according to the latest from WKTV. The County’s Executive, Anthony Picente, has been at the helm since 2007 and plans to seek a 5th term this fall, he announced Friday. In addition,...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

