Kan. high school burglary suspect caught burglarizing a church
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect identified in the burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road in Carbondale during the early morning hours of January 12. He was allegedly burglarizing a church. Just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to...
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after allegedly threatening woman with bat
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man spent some time behind bars after he allegedly threatened a woman with a baseball bat. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that Dakotah Garner, 31, of Manhattan, was arrested after an alleged aggravated assault. Around 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
MHK man arrested after threatening woman with baseball bat
MANHATTAN - Officers with the Riley County Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Houston Street around 3:30 on Tuesday, January 24th. A 34-year-old woman reported she was threatened with a bat during an argument with 31-year-old, Dakotah Garner of Manhattan. Garner was arrested for aggravated assault and criminal...
Topeka man arrested on burglary, theft charges by police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man after spotting him with wire that was reported stolen from a local business. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, reports that officers made an arrest at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 while patrolling the city. The officers spotted a man with […]
WIBW
Man accused of high school burglary, woman arrested after church burglary
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of a burglary at Santa Fe Trail High School and a woman have both been arrested by the Topeka Police Department after a separate burglary at a local church. TPD reports say that officers were called to respond to a burglary in progress...
WIBW
Arrest made after police see man walking with allegedly stolen electrical wire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man walking with electrical wire after they found a nearby business had recently had some stolen. The Topeka Police Department says that around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, officers had been on patrol and saw an individual, later identified as Colton G. Miller, 25, of Topeka, with a large spool of electrical wire in a shopping cart. They stopped Miller and began to investigate.
WIBW
Manhattan officials on the lookout following jewelry store theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Manhattan are on the lookout for stolen jewelry after a jewelry store theft over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of theft.
WIBW
Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for a male suspect in a domestic incident after early-afternoon attempts to make contact with him were unsuccessful. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 officials were looking for a suspect they believe to be connected to an alleged domestic incident in the 600 block of SE Lake. St.
1350kman.com
RCPD investigating second jewelry theft reported at Manhattan Town Center
Riley County Police are investigating a Friday jewelry theft at Manhattan Town Center, the second in two days at the shopping center. Monday’s RCPD activity report, noted Kay Jewelers was victimized Friday evening, when an unknown man stole a white and yellow gold necklace, valued at $6,500. The theft was reported one day after JCPenney also reported the theft of a 10k white gold carat diamond ring from its store, valued at $6,250.
1350kman.com
RCPD investigating robbery of Manhattan Dairy Queen
Riley County Police are investigating a reported robbery that occurred Friday night at Dairy Queen, at 1015 North 3rd Street. According to RCPD Public Information Officer Aaron Wintermote, an armed individual robbed the restaurant around 10:15 p.m. Friday taking all the money from the registers, which totaled just under $600. That individual then fled the area. Police have yet to arrest a suspect in that case.
Deputies arrest Topeka man on numerous charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after fleeing from law enforcement in North Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, reports that deputies tried to pull a vehicle over around 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 near the intersection of Northwest Topeka Boulevard and Northwest Paramore Street […]
Kansas burglary suspect threw knives, rocks at police
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a standoff at a home. Just after 1:30pm Jan. 18, police responded to 705 NE Kellam Avenue in Topeka after report of someone possibly trying to break into a garage, according to Lt. Michael Hren. Officers made...
WIBW
North Topeka police traffic stop ends in northern Douglas County arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled from deputies in North Topeka ended up in handcuffs in Douglas Co. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop Mitchell Glynn, 61, around 10 a.m. near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Paramore St. Glynn refused to stop, speeding off from the area.
WIBW
Man accused of killing daughters, their mother, held on $1 million bond
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of setting a fire that killed his two children and their mother in Topeka will be held on a $1 million bond. Kyle Tyler, 32, of Holton, made his first court appearance on Monday morning. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated arson and two counts of aggravated child endangerment.
Riley County Arrest Report January 23
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JOSHUA ALEXANDER GARRISON, 21, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alc; 1st conv; incapable of safely driving; Bond $750. ELANA LEE SEDLACEK, 31,...
Topeka man charged in death of 16-month-old boy
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been formally filed by the Shawnee County District Attorney against a man accused of murder in the first degree involving an infant. Dustin Kelley was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Topeka Police Department in relation to a murder investigation launched after a 16-month old child died at a local […]
Topeka hit-and-run victim speaks out
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka woman is recovering after she was hit by a car on Gage Blvd. On Jan. 18 at 8:45 p.m. Ashley Luzier was biking along Gage Blvd. when a car struck her from behind. The suspect quickly fled in their vehicle and was not on the scene when police arrived. Luzier […]
Online fundraiser after Kan. woman, daughters die in arson fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Family members have established an online fundraiser to assist with the final expenses of a Kansas woman and her two children who died in a house fire January 20, in Topeka. Thirty-year-old Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 9-year-old Peyton L. Tyler and 1-year-old Kourtney K. Tyler, all of...
Suspect in hit-and-run in West Topeka arrested
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has made an arrest following a hit-and-run incident on Gage Blvd. earlier this week. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, reports that Kathryn A. Kimbrough, 69, of Topeka, has been arrested on the following charges: At 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the 1200 block […]
Emporia gazette.com
Florida 'fugitive from justice' captured in Emporia
A convicted felon who's accused of violating his probation in Florida was behind bars in Emporia Tuesday. Kenneth Pearson Jr., 49, is a “fugitive from justice,” a complaint filed in Lyon County District Court says. He was captured Friday night at a location on 12th Avenue. A separate...
