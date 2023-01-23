TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man walking with electrical wire after they found a nearby business had recently had some stolen. The Topeka Police Department says that around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, officers had been on patrol and saw an individual, later identified as Colton G. Miller, 25, of Topeka, with a large spool of electrical wire in a shopping cart. They stopped Miller and began to investigate.

