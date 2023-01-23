Read full article on original website
Ball State University's Student Government Association passed two amendments, proposed a senate resolution and voted in members
The Ball State Student Government Association (SGA) voted on two amendments and proposed its first senate resolution of the year. The meeting was held on Zoom because of the snowfall throughout the day. To start the meeting off, two new members were presented to the election board and one new...
Current Publishing
Sweet Surprise: Noblesville High School senior receives prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship
A Noblesville High School senior has received a full-ride scholarship after being named as a Lilly Endowment scholar. Abby Pittman was surprised with the scholarship announcement in December at the high school and will receive full tuition for four years at an Indiana college of her choice. The scholarship also covers required fees and a book stipend annually.
Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’
Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’. Former patients, supporters speak about experiences …. Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’. Road crews addressing refreezing. There are still dozens of plow trucks...
Three takeaways from Ball State's 89-66 victory over Akron
On Wednesday night, Ball State Women’s Basketball looked to keep their undefeated streak at home alive as Akron visited Worthen Arena for a Mid-American Conference (MAC) matchup. After taking a big lead early, the Cardinals (16-4, 5-1) kept the pressure and defeated the Zips (13-5, 4-3) by a score...
Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis surgeon
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks the suspension of Indianapolis Surgeon Dr. Scott Mimms calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to public health. A petition was submitted Friday to the Medical Licensing Board and will be considered at the board’s meeting set for Thursday morning. Mimms, who specializes in cosmetic surgery and advertises on […]
Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates
A national pet brand chain is a driving force behind two Indiana bills that would block local communities from enforcing outright bans on the retail sale of pets, drawing pushback from animal advocates. Such ordinances already exist in cities like Bloomington and Carmel. Pet stores in those municipalities are currently barred from selling cats or […] The post Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
Ball State suffers first home loss of the season
Ball State turnover. Buffalo layup. Ball State turnover. Buffalo miss, but then another Ball State turnover. Buffalo 3-pointer, Ball State answers. Then back-to-back turnovers lead to back-to-back 3-pointers. Coach Lewis calls a timeout. The score is 12 - 3. Ball State (13-7, 4-3 MAC) could never recover from this sloppy...
Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student
FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
Four takeaways from Ball State's 26-point loss to Buffalo
Ugly, ugly and, yes, even more ugly. Before going on a two-game road trip, Ball State faced Buffalo at Worthen Arena in a weeknight Mid-American Conference (MAC) matchup. The first few minutes were a sign of what was ahead. Considering the loudest moment of the night was a fan hitting a halfcourt shot during a timeout, this was a game that fans wish never happened as the Bulls defeated the Cardinals 91-65.
Indiana bill aims to address noise complaints from residents near Marion County Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS — On Fisher Road on the city's south side, cars come and go, but this is the time of year neighbors can enjoy the sound of silence. "It is quiet right now. It isn't spring, summer or fall," Melissa Perry said. That's when the sound of stock cars...
Scott Sander, Host of WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”
Scott Sander is one of the most respected & genuine of all Hoosier journalists, and he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. We discuss his career, his most memorable stories, who has the best hair in Indy, and what time in the morning he has to wake up to host WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan....
Circle Centre Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana
We begin the list of the best malls, outlets and stores in Indianapolis with one of the most popular shopping centers in the city: Circle Centre Mall, in this place you will find a wide variety of stores, places to recreate and restaurants where you can enjoy gastronomy and the calm environment.
Eli Lilly, Boone County Residents Spar Over Planned Development
LEBANON, Ind. — City councilors in Lebanon heard more testimony from both supporters and opposition to a planned development for a new Eli Lilly facility within newly annexed land by the city. The dispute between city leaders, developers for Eli Lilly, and local residents is access; in particular access...
NWS: Winter Storm Warning For Nearly All of Indiana, Travel Hazards Expected
STATEWIDE — Anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow is expected to fall with a winter storm that will arrive in Indiana by late tonight. The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning will encompass portions of the state from Knox County all the way up to Steuben County, as far north as South Bend and all the way down to Bloomington and Washington.
Weekends Only to liquidate stock and close all stores, including 2 Indy-area locations
INDIANAPOLIS – Time is running out for fans of Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress. The retailer is closing its stores and liquidating its entire stock. The company has two Indianapolis-area locations: one at 8315 Center Run Dr. in Castleton and another at 8850 S. Emerson Ave. in Greenwood. The furniture store is known for its […]
