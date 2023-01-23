ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target Taps Gabriella Karefa-Johnson as Next Style Partner of Future Collective Brand

By Kellie Ell
 2 days ago
Target has named Gabriella Karefa-Johnson as the latest creative director for the second installment of its “Future Collective” brand.

“Nobody move! Soooo excited to announce that I’ve been cooking up with @ target for the last year to bring a very fab collaborative collection to life,” Karefa-Johnson, a New York-based fashion editor and stylist, wrote on Instagram. “Future Collective with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson will be available starting January 29 online and in stores. I like to think it’s got a lil’ somethin’ somethin’ for everyone and I can’t wait to share it all with you!!”

The women’s ready-to-wear apparel and accessories brand, which Target launched last September, has a rotating creative director, or style partner, each quarter. Kahlana Barfield-Brown was the inaugural creative director. But the big-box retailer said it will continue to use a new style or cultural partner each quarter to help codesign the collection as Target continues to grow its larger fashion assortment.

Future Collective with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson consists of roughly 100 pieces — with items such as outerwear, matching sets, animal-print tops, denim, hot pink dresses and more — across three seasonal refreshes.

The collection ranges in sizes from 2XL to 4XL and double zero to size 30. The firm said most pieces are under $35. The collection will be available online and in select Target stores.

