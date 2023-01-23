ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Milwaukee introduces first youth commission in nearly 20 years

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the Milwaukee County board tackles issues affecting today's youth, some new advisors will be lending a hand. They're the members of Milwaukee County's first "youth commission" in nearly 20 years. "Each of you have incredible strengths, talents and experiences to bring to the table," said...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
leisuregrouptravel.com

European Roots in Wisconsin

Museums, historical attractions, restaurants and special events recognize ethnic groups who came from the Old World to settle in America. Pride of heritage runs deep and wide in Wisconsin, where the largest and smallest of communities demonstrate ongoing devotion to their European roots. Ninety percent of the state’s population is...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum join city's 'Safe Place' initiative

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- Fiserv Forum is joining Milwaukee’s "Safe Place" initiative. City leaders and Bucks officials made the announcement during a press conference Tuesday morning. The Safe Place initiative is a national program designed to provide underrepresented members of the community, including LGBTQIA+ and victims of human trafficking,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy

BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

UW Health doctor offers update on COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January 2023 has arrived but activity surrounding COVID-19 is still changing and evolving. Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to offer some insight.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Girl Scout cookie season begins Feb. 1 🍪

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While Christmas cookie season ended a month ago, the next major cookie season is right around the corner. Girl Scout cookies go on sale Feb. 1 and can be purchased from local Girl Scouts, at cookie booths throughout the area and online. To discuss this year's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Child shot near 65th and Silver Spring Drive

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police confirm an 11-year-old boy was shot near 65th and Silver Spring Drive. It happened at 6:15 p.m. tonight. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. If you have any information, please...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Early Afternoon Update: Widespread snow becomes patchy by late afternoon

The forecast remains on track with the widespread snow now becoming patchy around southern Wisconsin. This patchy snow will continue until Thursday afternoon with an additional 0.5-1.5" expected over the next 24 hours. -------------------------------------------- Updated: Jan 25, 2023 1:00pm:. Widespread light snow continues to fall across southeast Wisconsin, but it...
WISCONSIN STATE

