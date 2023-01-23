Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
CBS 58
Milwaukee introduces first youth commission in nearly 20 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the Milwaukee County board tackles issues affecting today's youth, some new advisors will be lending a hand. They're the members of Milwaukee County's first "youth commission" in nearly 20 years. "Each of you have incredible strengths, talents and experiences to bring to the table," said...
CBS 58
Waukesha parade memorial fundraising on track to meet dedication timeline, city says
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The fundraiser to build two permanent parade memorials in Waukesha is on track to meet its dedication timeline, according to the city. The fundraiser has received $254,000 from more than 350 donors in 33 states and Canada, as of Tuesday, Jan. 24. The fundraising goal...
leisuregrouptravel.com
European Roots in Wisconsin
Museums, historical attractions, restaurants and special events recognize ethnic groups who came from the Old World to settle in America. Pride of heritage runs deep and wide in Wisconsin, where the largest and smallest of communities demonstrate ongoing devotion to their European roots. Ninety percent of the state’s population is...
wuwm.com
Explore the artifacts of this 'outdoor museum' that was formerly the grounds of the Hospital for Insane
Lake Effect previously examined the roots of the Behavioral Health Division and mental health care in the Milwaukee-area, which can be traced back to a Wauwatosa farm in the 1850s. Over the decades, many facilities have been built to address the physical and mental health needs of the community, and...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum join city's 'Safe Place' initiative
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- Fiserv Forum is joining Milwaukee’s "Safe Place" initiative. City leaders and Bucks officials made the announcement during a press conference Tuesday morning. The Safe Place initiative is a national program designed to provide underrepresented members of the community, including LGBTQIA+ and victims of human trafficking,...
Live music bar 'Howl at the Moon' to temporarily close in Milwaukee
The bar, "Howl at the Moon", known for its live music and dueling pianos is now quiet after announcing they are temporarily closing.
CBS 58
Donation to MPD leads to a purchase of ballistic shields for officers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department has announced the purchase of special tactical ballistic shields as a direct response to multiple MPD officers being injured by gunfire, or being shot at, while on duty. A press release from MPD on Tuesday, Jan. 24 notes that the purchase aims...
CBS 58
'A prayer answered': Milwaukee man gifted a vehicle after his was vandalized
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Caleb Nickel is the definition of a good Samaritan. "There's something about helping someone out that needs it when you have the means to do it," Nickel said. "I think we all should do that." When Nickel, the owner of Ormson Supply in Bay View, heard...
Milwaukee pizzeria makes Yelp's list of top 100 pizza spots in the U.S.
Two Wisconsin pizzeria's made Yelp's list of the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. and one of them is in Milwaukee!
milwaukeemag.com
Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy
BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
Bus rapid transit service between Milwaukee and Wauwatosa to begin in June
Milwaukee County's bus rapid transit service between Milwaukee and Wawautosa is set to begin passenger service on June 4.
CBS 58
MFD reopens Fire Station 28 in Merrill Park neighborhood, shares services with Wauwatosa
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Fire Department has been in a battle to gain more resources for several years. After some fire stations were closed to save city dollars, firefighters faced a heavier workload. Now, the city and county are able to make a new step toward seeing some...
CBS 58
UW Health doctor offers update on COVID-19
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January 2023 has arrived but activity surrounding COVID-19 is still changing and evolving. Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to offer some insight.
CBS 58
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino replacing Northern Lights Theater with permanent sportsbook
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin sports fans will soon be able to bet on games at Potawatomi Casino Hotel. Construction will soon begin on what will be the area's first sportsbook. The casino announced Monday a temporary sportsbook will be up and running within the next two or three weeks....
CBS 58
Brookfield alderman under fire for comments some find discriminatory and classist
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Brookfield alderman is under fire for comments many perceive as discriminatory and classist. Alderman Kris Seals made the comments Jan. 17 while discussing an affordable housing development. A California company is looking to include a multifamily housing complex in its Brookfield development. Seals opposes...
CBS 58
No silly rabbit this year; 2023 is dedicated to this animal in Chinese culture
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January is a busy time for calendar flipping. We did it three weeks ago to start 2023, and over the weekend, we began the Lunar New Year. This holiday typically occurs on the second new moon following the winter solstice. In Chinese culture, this marks the...
CBS 58
Girl Scout cookie season begins Feb. 1 🍪
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While Christmas cookie season ended a month ago, the next major cookie season is right around the corner. Girl Scout cookies go on sale Feb. 1 and can be purchased from local Girl Scouts, at cookie booths throughout the area and online. To discuss this year's...
CBS 58
Child shot near 65th and Silver Spring Drive
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police confirm an 11-year-old boy was shot near 65th and Silver Spring Drive. It happened at 6:15 p.m. tonight. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. If you have any information, please...
CBS 58
Early Afternoon Update: Widespread snow becomes patchy by late afternoon
The forecast remains on track with the widespread snow now becoming patchy around southern Wisconsin. This patchy snow will continue until Thursday afternoon with an additional 0.5-1.5" expected over the next 24 hours. -------------------------------------------- Updated: Jan 25, 2023 1:00pm:. Widespread light snow continues to fall across southeast Wisconsin, but it...
spectrumnews1.com
'It was all for nothing': Milwaukee woman recounts time wasted at fraudulent for-profit college
MILWAUKEE — For-profit colleges account for 10% of all student enrollments, but they account for half of all student loan defaults, according to The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization. What’s more is that Black and Latino students make up at least half of the students who attend...
