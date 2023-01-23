Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
Burglary suspect apprehended by Moberly police
MOBERLY, Mo. - A burglary suspect Monday is apprehended by Moberly police. Moberly Police Department states in a release officers arrived at the 500 block of North Ault Street regarding a reported burglary in progress. Officers say upon arrival they witnessed a male run inside the residence through a back door. Hiding inside a closet, police found 34-year-old Luke O’Banion along with an unnamed 21-year-old female.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia roommates arrested on drug charges following two-month undercover investigation
Pettis County roommates are behind bars following a two-month long drug investigation focused on meth distribution in that area. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office reports it was aided by detectives with the Mid-Mo Drug Task Force and Sedalia Police on Tuesday while conducting a traffic stop in the area of 3rd and Osage. A K9 alerted deputies to a positive hit for drugs. A search of the vehicle turned up an ounce and a half of suspected methamphetamine, half a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia.
kttn.com
Keytesville woman charged with second-degree murder enters plea of “Not Guilty”
A Keytesville woman charged with second-degree murder after an investigation into a shooting at Keytesville on January 20th entered a plea of not guilty on January 25th. 52-year-old Sherri Laws waived formal arraignment, and her case was continued to March 14th. She has also been charged with the felonies of...
kchi.com
Recent Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports three recent bookings at area jails. 37-year-old Bryan Michael Flemming was booked Monday by the Chillicothe Police Department for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged nonsupport and for resisting. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $4,500.
kchi.com
Man Surrenders Probation – Headed To Prison
A Chillicothe man will head to prison after surrendering his probation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received orders to transport 39-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Davenport to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davenport was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. He had surrendered his probation on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Davenport had been in custody since December 02, 2022 on this case after failing to appear in court.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT
A Marshall woman was charged with a felony for domestic assault on Monday, January 23, 2023. According to court documents, a Marshall Police Officer was called to a residence in regard to a physical disturbance. Upon arrival the officer observed a male victim retrieving loose clumps of hair from his scalp and reported that Monika Barton had allegedly pulled his hair out.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia Police uncover "substantial amount" of meth & Fentanyl during Wednesday night bust
A Pettis County woman is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in her hometown. The Sedalia Police Department reports Angela Barber-Cox, 61, of Sedalia, was arrested on two counts of second-degree drug trafficking, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without an operator’s license.
kttn.com
Trenton woman facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child after having unsanitary living conditions
A Trenton woman faces charges related to allegedly having unsanitary living conditions for two children under the age of one. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 31-year-old Jenna Rose Clemens was arrested on January 24th. She has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
KMZU
Suspect wanted for assaulting Carrollton officers arrested in Kansas City
CARROLLTON – A man wanted in connection to the assault of two Carrollton police officers in the Dollar General parking lot Jan. 12 is now in custody. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office says Michael Stoddard was located around 4 p.m. Tuesday. He is held on current outstanding warrants and awaiting formal charges from the Carroll County Prosecuting Attorney's office.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man in Livingston County Court Tomorrow on Felony Pair
A Chillicothe man faces two felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Charles Wayne Doyle faces felony charges of first-degree harassment and armed criminal action. Records list both charges from January 20. The court denied Doyle’s bond. He will appear for a confined docket hearing Wednesday morning...
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 60-year-old William E Stoner was arrested and booked for alleged harassment. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only.
kttn.com
Kansas City man indicted for meth trafficking, illegal firearms
A Kansas City, Mo., man who was injured when his ATV flipped over while making a turn on an Independence, Mo., street was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine. Melvin L. Carter, 48, was charged in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police arrest suspicious individual on Clay Street
Monday night, Chillicothe Police conducted a pedestrian check on a suspicious person in the 300 block of Clay Street. Officers recognized the suspect to have an active warrant for his arrest although, police said, he attempted to lie about his identity. Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody when he physically resisted the arrest.
krcgtv.com
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism requests DWI jury trial
RANDOLPH COUNTY — The defense attorney representing Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism requested a jury trial for his client Monday. Travis Noble said Sheriff Chism was not guilty of drinking and driving. Noble made his request before a judge at the Randolph County Courthouse. Prosecutors charged Chism with driving...
kttn.com
Man from Blue Springs indicted for fentanyl conspiracy and illegal firearm
A Missouri man was indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Alan J. Flamenco, of Blue Springs, also known as “Pablo,” 23, was charged in an eight-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. The indictment...
kmmo.com
CARROLLTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER FIRE IN CARROLLTON
A Carrollton man has been charged with two felonies after a fire at the Carrollton Inn on the evening of Sunday, January 22, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, a Carrollton Police Officer arrived at the scene to assist with traffic control and observed a man appear from behind a vehicle. The man, identified as Patrick Hall-Taylor asked for assistance to keep warm. The officer transported Hall-Taylor to the Carrollton Police Department for the purpose of providing a warm setting and to speak with him in regards to his actions prior to contact.
mykdkd.com
Benton County Sheriff’s Office Execute Drug Bust Near Warsaw MO
On January 13th 2023, at approximately 4:08 PM, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Fairview Drive near Warsaw, MO. Jada E. Gedminas, 46, of Warsaw was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a class C felony. Gedminas was transported to the Benton County Jail and received a $25,000 cash or surety bond. In total, approximately one-half ounce of methamphetamine, scales, measuring devises, paraphernalia, baggies and cash where seized.
KMZU
Years-long drug investigation leads to Higbee man's arrest
HIGBEE – A Higbee man is arrested as the result of a multi-year investigation conducted by the North Missouri Drug Task Force. Rodney Lee Sager, 62, is charged with drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm after multiple search warrants were executed in the area, according to a news release from the task force.
more1049.com
Two Area Traffic Stops Result in Drug Charges
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Two men have been charged with various drug offenses following separate traffic stops. The first stop came on the afternoon of January 14th when the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office stopped a pickup about three miles south of Pocahontas where 30-year-old Cory Northup of Independence, Missouri was charged with possession of a controlled substance and for allegedly carrying a dangerous weapon as an ineligible person.
mycouriertribune.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent jail suicide
LIBERTY — Detectives are investigating an apparent death by suicide of an inmate in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty that occurred just after midnight Monday, Jan. 23. The inmate, a white male from Independence, was booked into the jail Jan. 12 to await trial on charges of nonsupport...
Comments / 0