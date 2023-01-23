A Carrollton man has been charged with two felonies after a fire at the Carrollton Inn on the evening of Sunday, January 22, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, a Carrollton Police Officer arrived at the scene to assist with traffic control and observed a man appear from behind a vehicle. The man, identified as Patrick Hall-Taylor asked for assistance to keep warm. The officer transported Hall-Taylor to the Carrollton Police Department for the purpose of providing a warm setting and to speak with him in regards to his actions prior to contact.

