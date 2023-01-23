Read full article on original website
2023 Florida Craft Brew & WingfestKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
FDOT: Public Meetings on the Proposed CR 510 Construction Project from 58th Avenue to east of SR 5/US 1
Indian River County - Sunday January 22, 2023: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is hosting a public kick-off meeting for the Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study for a Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study for County Road (CR) 510 from 58th Avenue to east of State Road (SR) 5/US 1.
SFWMD: S-135 Boat Lock in Martin County Temporarily Closed Next Week for Routine Inspections
South Florida - Thursday January 26, 2023: The South Florida Water Management District has announced that the S-135 Boat Lock on Lake Okeechobee at the J&S Fish Camp in Martin County will be temporarily closed to navigation next week. The lock will be undergoing a routine inspection on Wednesday, February...
Construction on Fort Pierce North Causeway Bridge Replacement May Begin in May
Fort Pierce - Thursday January 26, 2023: The City of Fort Pierce on its Facebook page has posted an advisory stating that "anticipated construction" on the North Causeway Bridge Replacement Project "is set to begin around May 2023." A public meeting will be held and provide a project update closer...
IRSC’s Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex Named Best in Florida
Fort Pierce - Thursday January 23, 2023: The Indian River State College (IRSC) Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex was distinguished as the Best in Florida during the 2022 Fire Service Awards, held in the Senate Chamber at the Florida Capitol on December 13, 2022. The award program recognized Florida’s firefighting community for its outstanding accomplishments in the fire service industry.
Open House Party in Polk, Fatal Crash in Osceola Leads to Investigation
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd recently provided preliminary information about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that began in the Sol Terra subdivision in Davenport in unincorporated Polk County, and ended in unincorporated Osceola County on Marigold Avenue, Kissimmee, earlier this month. According to police, the investigation began around 1:00am when PCSO deputies...
Vero Beach Store Clerk Arrested for Selling to Minors
Indian River County - Thursday January 26, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff's School Safety Division arrested a store clerk Wednesday for selling to minors after conducting what they called "an underage alcohol and tobacco buy bust" in Vero Beach. According to an IRCSO release, the Sheriff and the School...
IRCSO: Two Adults and a Juvenile Arrested on Assault Charges in the Bradford Place Subdivision
Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies arrested two adults and a juvenile Wednesday evening, January 25, on aggravated assault and charges. The Deputies were responding to a 911 call from residents in one of the units in the Bradford Place subdivision who said...
Osceola Middle School Goes Into Complete Lockdown After Student Pretends to Have a Gun
Okeechobee County - Friday January 27, 2023: A 14 year-old student at Osceola Middle School in Okeechobee has been charged with aggravated assault after pretending that he had a gun on campus. According to a release from the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, the 14-year-old boy admitted to authorities that he...
Suspect dead following standoff with Florida deputies
A debate is being fueled over the deadly use of force by law enforcement in Florida. This after a suspect was killed by Brevard County deputies during a standoff this week. Follow link for full story: https://tinyurl.com/2sae7pd8.
1 dead in Northlake Boulevard crash, Palm Beach Gardens police say
Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed Friday one person died in a crash the day before on Northlake Boulevard, which caused a mess for drivers during the morning commute.
St. Lucie County Man Wins $1-Million Playing Florida 300X Scratch-Off Game
St. Lucie County - Tuesday January 24, 2023: Sixty-eight year old Scott Petersen of Jensen Beach claimed a $1 million prize Monday from the Florida 300X the Cash Scratch-Off game. Petersen chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,500 at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office,
IRC Sheriff Deputies Seize a Pound of Meth and Arrest Davon Taylor on Drug Charges
Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamines' and arrested Devon Taylor on drug charges. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, Detectives learned that the 25-year-old Taylor, of Oxford Florida, was scheduled to make a meth delivery on Monday January 23 "to an unknown source in the Whispering Palms neighborhood" of Sebastian. When Taylor arrived Monday evening, detectives closed in.
Custodian at Space Coast High School threatens student with razor, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A high school custodian in Brevard County was arrested after he threatened a student with a razor, according to deputies. On Friday, Jan. 20, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old James Baillaregon after he threatened a student with a razor in the school bathroom the day before.
10 arrested following 'riot' at youth facility in Okeechobee County
A situation at a youth facility, described as a "riot" by the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, resulted in the arrest of ten detainees Saturday.
Funeral, viewing set for Nikkitia Bryant
The funeral and viewing have been set for a woman who was killed in a mass shooting at a Fort Pierce park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Florida man dozes off going through this Stuart, FL intersection, drives into opposing traffic, cracks his windshield with his head
No airbag, no seatbelt, and no insurance. This Florida man is thanking his luck stars as, despite arguably being the worst driver on the road, he managed to escape falling asleep with what amounted to a mild concussion. Redditor /u/Nelsva submitted dashcam footage to /r/IdiotsInCars from an accident earlier last...
Sebastian housekeeper accused of stealing 63 pain pills
A 72-year-old victim who was prescribed Hydrocodone to cope with pain after a recent surgery says a housekeeper stole their prescription pills. The victim, who is not identified, notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office when she discovered that her housekeeper, Joan C. Hagene of Sebastian, allegedly stole 63 pills from her prescription bottle. According to the victim, Hagene was the only person in their home.
Freezing cold in Florida: Is snow possible this weekend? Here's what the forecast says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida is getting another taste of winter as a strong cold front brings freezing temperatures to the area this weekend. Saturday started off very chilly in the 30s and 40. Highs today in Central Florida aren't expected to leave the 50s, so be sure to wear a sweater or jacket.
