Vero Beach, FL

wqcs.org

IRSC’s Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex Named Best in Florida

Fort Pierce - Thursday January 23, 2023: The Indian River State College (IRSC) Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex was distinguished as the Best in Florida during the 2022 Fire Service Awards, held in the Senate Chamber at the Florida Capitol on December 13, 2022. The award program recognized Florida’s firefighting community for its outstanding accomplishments in the fire service industry.
FORT PIERCE, FL
westorlandonews.com

Open House Party in Polk, Fatal Crash in Osceola Leads to Investigation

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd recently provided preliminary information about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that began in the Sol Terra subdivision in Davenport in unincorporated Polk County, and ended in unincorporated Osceola County on Marigold Avenue, Kissimmee, earlier this month. According to police, the investigation began around 1:00am when PCSO deputies...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Vero Beach Store Clerk Arrested for Selling to Minors

Indian River County - Thursday January 26, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff's School Safety Division arrested a store clerk Wednesday for selling to minors after conducting what they called "an underage alcohol and tobacco buy bust" in Vero Beach. According to an IRCSO release, the Sheriff and the School...
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

IRC Sheriff Deputies Seize a Pound of Meth and Arrest Davon Taylor on Drug Charges

Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamines' and arrested Devon Taylor on drug charges. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, Detectives learned that the 25-year-old Taylor, of Oxford Florida, was scheduled to make a meth delivery on Monday January 23 "to an unknown source in the Whispering Palms neighborhood" of Sebastian. When Taylor arrived Monday evening, detectives closed in.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Florida Man's $30 Turns Into Huge $1 Million Lottery Win

A South Florida man scored a huge lottery prize after playing a $30 scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said 68-year-old Scott Petersen, of Jensen Beach, claimed his $1 million prize from the FLORIDA 300X THE CASH Scratch-Off game on Monday, January 23. Petersen chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,500.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian housekeeper accused of stealing 63 pain pills

A 72-year-old victim who was prescribed Hydrocodone to cope with pain after a recent surgery says a housekeeper stole their prescription pills. The victim, who is not identified, notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office when she discovered that her housekeeper, Joan C. Hagene of Sebastian, allegedly stole 63 pills from her prescription bottle. According to the victim, Hagene was the only person in their home.
SEBASTIAN, FL

