No Signs ‘Millionaires Tax' Is Driving People Out of Mass., Officials Say
State leaders say they aren’t seeing signs that the so-called “millionaires tax” is already driving additional taxpayers out of Massachusetts, but flight and tax avoidance are still concerns among officials and economists crunching the numbers this budget season. Department of Revenue Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder told lawmakers in...
The 5 Wildest Things We Saw During Monday's Snow Storm
Monday's snow storm dropped up to 17 inches on parts of northern New England, though Massachusetts and the rest of southern New England didn't fare so badly. Here are a handful that we felt had to be shared, in no particular order:. 1. A college in N.H. was entirely cut...
Connecticut ‘Hero Pay' to Begin Going Out Next Week
The state’s “Hero Pay” payments will begin going out next week. Comptroller Sean Scanlon said the payments will begin going out on Feb. 1. "Hero Pay" or the Premium Pay program is meant to provide a bonus of up to $1,000 to essential workers employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state comptroller held a news conference Tuesday morning to provide updated details on the distribution.
Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones
Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
Thousands Still Without Power in Mass. Ahead of Another Winter Storm
As people in Massachusetts prepare for more snow to fall, clean up is still underway from the winter storm that swept across New England earlier this week. Power remained out for thousands of people Wednesday morning in the Bay State. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, there were 3,032...
Program Aims to Save Shoppers Money, Cut Down on Food Waste at Grocery Stores
A program being made available at dozens of Massachusetts Stop & Shop locations can save customers money while also limiting waste. One in three Massachusetts adults is experiencing food insecurity, according to the Greater Boston Food Bank, and rising prices have exacerbated the problem. The Flashfood app aims to help...
Over 50,000 Without Power Across Mass., NH Due to Snow and Ice Storm
Tens of thousands of people were without power on Monday across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a snow and ice storm continues to blast the region. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting 11,000 customers without electricity at 2:30 p.m., mostly in the northern and western parts of the state, though there were also some scattered outages in Greater Boston and on the Cape.
Power Outages, School Closings and Icy Roads: Clean Up Underway After Monday's Storm
Clean up was ongoing for much of New England on Tuesday morning, following the winter storm that brought snow and rain to the region on Monday. Before rain switched to snow, there was flooding in some areas, like the Cole Parkway at the Harbor in Scituate. But even though the snow has stopped, the work isn't quite over yet.
FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Predictions for Wednesday's Winter Storm
It’s shaping up to be another nasty evening drive (!) as a strong, compact, water-laden storm charges across New England Wednesday afternoon and night. Cold will be marginal at the onset of the storm, but with such tremendous lift in the atmosphere, we’re seeing a window of 3-4 hours of intense snow squarely landing in mid/late afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Snowy, Slippery Roads For the Evening Commute and Gusty Winds Overnight
Rain and snow are moving in for the evening commute but it's a different setup than Monday, with snow changing to rain. As a result, roads will be pre-treated. Timing and estimated snow totals across New England. That’s not to be interpreted that slick roads won’t develop, because they will:...
Rep. Katherine Clark's Daughter Released After Boston Common Protest Arrest
The daughter of Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark appeared in court on Monday morning to face charges including assault and damaging property with graffiti after being arrested over the weekend. Riley Dowell, 23, was released on $500 cash bail and ordered to stay away from Boston Common, where she was arrested...
Another Blast of Snow Is Headed for New England Wednesday. Here's How Much to Expect
One down, one more to go. But at least we get a break on Tuesday. In fact, this is the brightest day we’ve seen in over a week! Sun should help get us well above the melting point in the afternoon, as we leap back into the 40s in most spots. Tuesday night, the colder air will settle in – just as the next storm rolling out of the Southern Plains takes aim at New England.
FIRST ALERT: Here's How Much Snow to Expect Monday in New England
New England’s recent series of storm systems continues Monday with a storm center passing over Cape Cod, tugging cold air on a northerly wind behind it as it leaves, changing rain in the southern half of New England to snow before exiting, and after dropping over half a foot of snow in parts of central and northern New England.
