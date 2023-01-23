ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

NECN

The 5 Wildest Things We Saw During Monday's Snow Storm

Monday's snow storm dropped up to 17 inches on parts of northern New England, though Massachusetts and the rest of southern New England didn't fare so badly. Here are a handful that we felt had to be shared, in no particular order:. 1. A college in N.H. was entirely cut...
RINDGE, NH
NECN

Connecticut ‘Hero Pay' to Begin Going Out Next Week

The state’s “Hero Pay” payments will begin going out next week. Comptroller Sean Scanlon said the payments will begin going out on Feb. 1. "Hero Pay" or the Premium Pay program is meant to provide a bonus of up to $1,000 to essential workers employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state comptroller held a news conference Tuesday morning to provide updated details on the distribution.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones

Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
BOURNE, MA
NECN

Over 50,000 Without Power Across Mass., NH Due to Snow and Ice Storm

Tens of thousands of people were without power on Monday across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a snow and ice storm continues to blast the region. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting 11,000 customers without electricity at 2:30 p.m., mostly in the northern and western parts of the state, though there were also some scattered outages in Greater Boston and on the Cape.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Rep. Katherine Clark's Daughter Released After Boston Common Protest Arrest

The daughter of Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark appeared in court on Monday morning to face charges including assault and damaging property with graffiti after being arrested over the weekend. Riley Dowell, 23, was released on $500 cash bail and ordered to stay away from Boston Common, where she was arrested...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Another Blast of Snow Is Headed for New England Wednesday. Here's How Much to Expect

One down, one more to go. But at least we get a break on Tuesday. In fact, this is the brightest day we’ve seen in over a week! Sun should help get us well above the melting point in the afternoon, as we leap back into the 40s in most spots. Tuesday night, the colder air will settle in – just as the next storm rolling out of the Southern Plains takes aim at New England.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Here's How Much Snow to Expect Monday in New England

New England’s recent series of storm systems continues Monday with a storm center passing over Cape Cod, tugging cold air on a northerly wind behind it as it leaves, changing rain in the southern half of New England to snow before exiting, and after dropping over half a foot of snow in parts of central and northern New England.

