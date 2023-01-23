ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

RAW: Lincoln Police discover additional explosive devices inside home

Explosive devices found in two different northwest Lincoln locations. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are investigating two different scenes along West Cornhusker Highway where multiple explosive devices were either discovered and removed or detonated.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple gunshots heard in Lincoln, door damaged

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A door was reportedly damaged by a bullet in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of N 56th St. and Fremont St. around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of gunshots being heard. Officers said they did not find any...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two in custody after police find several explosives in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two men are in custody after police found several explosives in northwest Lincoln on Wednesday. Around 1 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle near Northwest 7th Street and West Cornhusker Highway for not having license plates. The driver, a 23-year-old Lincoln man, was arrested on...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Explosive devices found in two different northwest Lincoln locations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are investigating two different scenes along West Cornhusker Highway where multiple explosive devices were either discovered and removed or detonated. Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police say they pulled over a vehicle in the area of Northwest...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

LPD Officers Are Investigating Burglary At CBD Shop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 24)–Around $600 worth of merchandise was taken late Sunday night from the Exotic CBD store off of Bair Avenue and Superior Street in north Lincoln. Police say a caller told investigators they were contacted by a family member that was working at the store, who told them to call for help after hearing that someone was trying to get inside.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police say argument over pets led to killing of neighbor

Lincoln Police say argument over pets led to killing of neighbor
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three arrested following Wymore home search

BEATRICE – Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drug violations following the Tuesday search at a home, in Wymore. Gage County law officers, with assistance from Wymore and Beatrice Police….executed a search warrant on a residence in the five-hundred block of West E Street, in Wymore….at around 9:15 a.m., Tuesday.
WYMORE, NE
WOWT

Omaha man killed in crash at 38th, Cuming streets

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has died following a crash at 38th and Cuming streets. Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the intersection for a personal injury collision. A 2005 Infiniti G35X, driven by 20-year-old Reyah McFarland of Omaha, struck a 2015 Ford Escape. The driver...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

New Information Released In Saturday Morning Shooting

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 23)–An arrest in a Saturday morning shooting at a southwest Lincoln apartment that left one person wounded. Police were called around 8:45am to an apartment in the area of 14th and Old Farm Road, where a disturbance happened as a 20-year-old woman brought two men, ages 37 and 40, with her to help get her belongings out of a place she was sharing with 19-year-old Larry Harris.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Petition by mother to have Ryan Larsen presumed dead

BREAKING: Petition by mother to have Ryan Larsen presumed dead

The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha to demolish abandoned homes

Omaha to demolish abandoned homes
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person dead, one injured after fatal crash Wednesday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person died and another was injured after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The crash occurred at 3:23 p.m. near 38th and Cuming streets. Police said a westbound Infiniti sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it fatally struck...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln woman sentenced for transferring firearms to a felon

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman was sentenced for transferring firearms to a felon who was serving his post-release supervision. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 25-year-old Kylie Thompson, of Lincoln, was sentenced Tuesday to a term of 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release for transferring firearms to a felon, also known as a straw purchase.
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Homeless man arrested for disorderly conduct

A homeless man was arrested for disorderly conduct on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:20 p.m., Fremont police investigated a disturbance complaint in the 3000 block of East 23rd Street. Contact was made with Jimmie L. Thompson Jr. 42, whom authorities had already received two calls on. He was subsequently arrested.
FREMONT, NE
klkntv.com

Car flips into ditch, causes delays in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Drivers in northwest Lincoln saw traffic delays Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a ditch. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 12th and West Adams Streets. Southbound traffic was closed, and Lincoln Police blocked the Interstate 80 exit ramp...
LINCOLN, NE

