weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Saratoga, Northern Washington, Southeast Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Saratoga, Northern Washington and Southeast Warren Counties. In Vermont, Eastern Windham County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Windham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Saratoga, Northern Washington and Southeast Warren Counties. In Vermont, Eastern Windham County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hamilton, Northern Fulton, Northern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer, Hamilton and Northern Fulton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down branches and result in isolated power outages, especially where there is snow and ice on trees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing rain early this morning will turn to snow today, with the greatest totals west of Piseco and Long Lake.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Addison, Eastern Franklin, Lamoille, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:10:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Eastern Addison; Eastern Franklin; Lamoille; Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Periods of snow will continue through the day today, and may mix with freezing rain or sleet at times early this morning. Additional snow amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected, along with a few hundredths of an inch of ice. * WHERE...Much of northern New York and portions of northern and central Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning`s commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...After a brief lull early this morning, another round of precipitation will redevelop by mid morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Caledonia, Eastern Chittenden, Essex, Grand Isle, Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:10:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Chittenden; Essex; Grand Isle; Orleans; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin; Western Rutland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Periods of snow will continue through the day, mixed at times with sleet and freezing rain this morning. Additional snow accumulations will be 2 inches or less, along with a few hundredths of an inch of ice. * WHERE...Champlain Valley and Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning`s commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...After a brief lull early this morning, another round of precipitation will redevelop by mid morning.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 01:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven, Southern Middlesex and Southern New London Counties. In New York, Southern Westchester, Bronx, Northwest Suffolk and Northern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST early this morning. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Widespread minor flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Expect around 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. * SHORELINE IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 2 to 4 ft will result in beach erosion and splashover, and may cause locally moderate flooding of shoreline roads with minor damage possible to waterfront structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:10:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Periods of snow will continue through the day today, and may mix with freezing rain or sleet at times early this morning. Additional snow amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected, along with a few hundredths of an inch of ice. * WHERE...Much of northern New York and portions of northern and central Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning`s commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...After a brief lull early this morning, another round of precipitation will redevelop by mid morning.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bronx, Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 01:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Bronx; Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk; Southern Westchester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven, Southern Middlesex and Southern New London Counties. In New York, Southern Westchester, Bronx, Northwest Suffolk and Northern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST early this morning. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Widespread minor flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Expect around 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. * SHORELINE IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 2 to 4 ft will result in beach erosion and splashover, and may cause locally moderate flooding of shoreline roads with minor damage possible to waterfront structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bennington, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Bennington; Western Windham WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to three inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Bennington and Western Windham Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down branches and result in isolated power outages, especially where there is snow and ice on trees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing rain early this morning will turn to snow today, with accumulation mainly above 1000 feet elevation.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Belknap; Merrimack; Strafford; Sullivan HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION THROUGH MIDDAY TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of less than one inch for a storm total of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Maine, Interior York County. In New Hampshire, Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford, and Sullivan Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Even light snowfall amounts can accumulate on roads and cause dangerous driving conditions due to snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Rutland, Eastern Windsor, Orange, Western Windsor by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:10:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Eastern Rutland; Eastern Windsor; Orange; Western Windsor WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Periods of snow will continue through the day. Sleet and freezing rain will mix with the snow this morning. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches are expected, along with up to a tenth of an inch of ice. * WHERE...Orange, windsor, and eastern Rutland Counties in south central Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning`s commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...After a brief lull early this morning, another round of precipitation will redevelop by mid morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern Warren County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Fairfield, New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 06:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 13:23:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; New Haven FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Housatonic River At Stevenson Dam. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flood stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 9.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 11.1 feet after daybreak. It will then fall below flood stage shortly after noontime. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.2 feet on 03/29/1994. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Housatonic River Stevenson Dam Flood Stage: 11.0 Observed Stage at Thu 3 am: 9.9 Forecast: Thu 7 am 11.1 Thu 1 pm 9.5 Thu 7 pm 9.5 Fri 1 am 9.5 Fri 7 am 9.5 Fri 1 pm 9.5 Fri 7 pm 9.5 Sat 1 am 9.5 Sat 7 am 9.5 Sat 1 pm 8.2 Sat 7 pm 8.2
