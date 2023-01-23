Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Windham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Saratoga, Northern Washington and Southeast Warren Counties. In Vermont, Eastern Windham County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Saratoga, Northern Washington, Southeast Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Saratoga, Northern Washington and Southeast Warren Counties. In Vermont, Eastern Windham County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Caledonia, Eastern Chittenden, Essex, Grand Isle, Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:10:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Chittenden; Essex; Grand Isle; Orleans; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin; Western Rutland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Periods of snow will continue through the day, mixed at times with sleet and freezing rain this morning. Additional snow accumulations will be 2 inches or less, along with a few hundredths of an inch of ice. * WHERE...Champlain Valley and Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning`s commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...After a brief lull early this morning, another round of precipitation will redevelop by mid morning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Belknap; Merrimack; Strafford; Sullivan HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION THROUGH MIDDAY TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of less than one inch for a storm total of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Maine, Interior York County. In New Hampshire, Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford, and Sullivan Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Even light snowfall amounts can accumulate on roads and cause dangerous driving conditions due to snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheshire, Western And Central Hillsborough by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Cheshire; Western And Central Hillsborough HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION THROUGH MIDDAY TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional snow accumulations for a storm total of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maine, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. In New Hampshire, Western and Central Hillsborough and Cheshire Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Falling temperatures early this morning may cause refreezing of any standing water.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Rutland, Eastern Windsor, Orange, Western Windsor by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:10:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Eastern Rutland; Eastern Windsor; Orange; Western Windsor WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Periods of snow will continue through the day. Sleet and freezing rain will mix with the snow this morning. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches are expected, along with up to a tenth of an inch of ice. * WHERE...Orange, windsor, and eastern Rutland Counties in south central Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning`s commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...After a brief lull early this morning, another round of precipitation will redevelop by mid morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Strafford HEAVY RAINFALL TO CAUSE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADWAYS EARLY THIS MORNING Rain, heavy at times will continue through about 8 am. With many storm drains likely covered by snow banks, water is likely to pool on roads, sidewalks, and other low lying areas. Motorists are urged to use caution this morning. In addition, slippery travel is still likely where snow and ice has not yet melted.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern Warren County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
