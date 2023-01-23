Read full article on original website
METRO adds service to Lone Star College-Houston North Fallbrook
METRO and Lone Star College leaders announced the addition of the Lone Star Connector on Jan. 24. (Courtesy METRO) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County announced the launch of a new shuttle route serving the Lone Star College-Houston North Fallbrook campus on Jan. 24. The Lone Star Connector runs...
City of Humble eyes downtown revitalization project in 2023
In January 2020, the city held the first of several planned workshops to discuss revitalizing the downtown area, but those efforts were ultimately put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Andy Li/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Humble will look to begin work on its long-planned downtown revitalization project...
D'Agostino to complete final multifamily project in Conroe's City Place development
City Place Phase 2, a 272-unit garden-style apartment complex, will open in November. (Design Rendering Courtesy D'Agostino Companies) City Place, a 65-acre mixed-use development on the northwest quadrant of I-45 and League Line Road in Conroe, is in the final stages of development. According to the website of developer D'Agostino...
Hundreds of homes to be developed in Lake Houston area after housing market stagnation
Bluewater at Balmoral will consist of 92 three- and four-bedroom homes across 16 buildings, ranging in size from from 1,400-1,800 square feet. (Rendering courtesy Wan Bridge) Nearly 1,300 housing units will be constructed in new neighborhoods across the Lake Houston area in 2022 with hundreds of additional units also coming to existing communities.
Country living and a $1B investment: Residents speak at packed town hall for sugar char house development
A new development firm, PUMA, has announced plans to redevelop the historic Imperial Char House in Sugar Land. (Community Impact file photo) Country living was the primary concern of the 30 or so residents who attended a Sugar Land town hall meeting Jan. 24 regarding the development of an activity center in the Imperial Historic District by PUMA Development.
cw39.com
Take A Look | Images from tornado that ripped through Pasadena, Deer Park
HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Tuesday afternoon, areas of southeast Texas were struck by a powerful storm system that spawned a tornado. The system downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes and businesses in communities east of Houston. Hundreds of thousands were left without power.
Great American Rug Cleaning Company celebrates 30 years in Tomball
Great American Rug Cleaning Company, which opened in 1993, is celebrating 30 years in business this year. (Courtesy of Great American Rug Cleaning Company) Great American Rug Cleaning Company, located at 212 E. Main St., Ste. 100, Tomball, is celebrating 30 years in business this year, owner Richard Middleton said via phone Jan. 19.
Katy and Fulshear leaders consider infrastructure, mobility and jobs in the next decade
With the number of residents anticipated to reach 1.02 million by 2037, Katy and Fulshear leaders are preparing for the future with infrastructure, mobility and economic development projects, officials said. (Courtesy Google Maps) If the previous decade is any indication, growth in the Katy and Fulshear areas will be significant...
The Woodlands Township agrees to take second look at drought management plan
The board agreed to take another look at the drought management plan. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors agreed to seek a second study to redo the community's drought management plan at its Jan. 25 meeting. Conserving water. After a lake and pond management plan was approved...
Your storm videos, photos show tornado damage, flooding across Greater Houston area
HOUSTON — A powerful front stirred tornadoes and torrential rain around the Greater Houston area on Tuesday. All day, we received viewer storm videos and photos that show widespread tornado damage in Pasadena, Baytown and Deer Park. We also saw street flooding in many other communities caused by today's...
WFAA
Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area
HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. You can watch them as they tracked it live in the video window above.
Nearly 400 acres of commercial development to take shape in Tomball, Magnolia in 2023
Heritage Green is bringing commercial space to Magnolia. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Multiple tenants in Tomball and Magnolia developments are scheduled to open this year alongside a Costco breaking ground as hundreds of acres of commercial development are in the works in the area. “Tomball is an ideal destination for commercial...
Why you should go stargazing at Houston's George Observatory
Channel your inner astronomer as you journey to other galaxies far, far away.
Houstonians weigh in on proposed $55M Montrose Boulevard project
Dozens of Houstonians gathered at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Montrose on Jan. 23 to learn about proposed plans for $55 million in improvements along a stretch of Montrose Boulevard where development is booming. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Dozens of Houstonians gathered at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Montrose on Jan....
papercitymag.com
Touching $1.2 Million Houston Night Brings Two Surprises, Makes Camp For All Possible — Where Horsing Around Is Encouraged
Honorees Martha & Buzz White are surprised with two stick horses representing the donation of two real horses in their honor at the Camp for All gala, held at The Revaire. PC Moment: Beyond the big news that the Camp For All 30th anniversary gala raised more than $1.2 million for the camp that provides barrier-free experiences for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs, there was a major surprise. During the “Send A Camper” appeal, honorees Martha and Buzz White were completely surprised and thrilled to learn that a group of their friends had arranged for the purchase of two horses for Camp for All.
2023 shopping guide: 23 places to shop in The Woodlands
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream offers 45 freshly made flavors each day. (Courtesy Handel's Homemade Ice Cream) This shopping guide will help you find what you're looking for in The Woodlands area. These listings are not comprehensive. 1. Buy the Book. 25162 Grogans Park Drive, The Woodlands. 832-732-5164. CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County-Owned Venue will Host Kyle Rittenhouse
The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The Jan. 26 event will now be held at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, a Montgomery County-owned facility. Rittenhouse has emerged as…
Harris County considering toll road rate reductions for motorists
Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Adrian Garcia said Houston resident could see a 10 percent toll rate deduction by Labor Day.
Spanish Village to close in Third Ward; owner announces new restaurant coming soon
Spanish Village, an iconic Tex-Mex restaurant that has been operating on Almeda Road for nearly 70 years, will close March 31. (Courtesy Kristen Gilliam) Spanish Village, an iconic Tex-Mex restaurant that has been operating on Almeda Road for nearly 70 years, will close March 31, according to an announcement made by restaurant officials in January.
kjrh.com
Communities report tornado damage in Texas
Tornadoes were reported across the Houston area on Tuesday. The City of Pasadena said there is tornado damage in southeast Harris County. Structures were destroyed in the storm and there were reports of toppled semis on the roads. The Red Cross and the Salvation Army were on the ground to...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
