Pie auction raises funds for Lake Mills FFA Alumni
On Friday, Jan. 13, the Lake Mills FFA Alumni hosted their annual pie auction during half-time of the boys home basketball game against Belmond-Klemme.
Snowstorm Iggy moves through area last week
Snowstorm Iggy moved through Iowa and Minnesota last Wednesday evening and Thursday, dumping several inches of snow (official measurement in Lake Mills was 5”). Many area schools cancelled classes for Thursday and some businesses delayed opening until snow was cleared. Above: The City crew was busy Friday morning, cleaning up the mountains of snow left, after parking lots and streets were cleared Thursday afternoon.
Throne recovering after accident
Karen Throne, Scarville, was involved in an accident late Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10, near Forest City. Throne was traveling north on Hwy. 69 behind a semi tractor trailer driven by Steven Juhl, Forest City. Juhl was making a left turn and was waiting for cars to pass before entering a driveway. Throne did not see the semi, who had its turn signals on, and rear ended the trailer.
