ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation

A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
Outsider.com

New Record-Breaking Gigantic Rogue Wave Was Just Confirmed

Canada is known for a lot of things. Hockey, fishing, Shania Twain, Drake, politeness, tons of snow, cold weather, Wayne Gretsky, Tim Horton’s donuts, terrible gun laws, incredible National Parks, wild scenery, and big game hunting adventures. Canada is not typically known for its big waves though. That’s a credential usually reserved for places like California, Hawaii, and Australia. Canada can now claim the largest rogue wave in recorded history though.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
The Independent

Exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters washes up on UK beach

A beachgoer was stunned to come across an exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters after it washed up on the British coast.Katherine Hawkes, 39, spotted the juvenile Sunfish, generally native to oceans around the equator, while walking on Great Yarmouth beach, Norfolk, on new year's day.The remarkable animal, which can often be found basking in the rays of the hot sun, is the largest bony fish in the world and has an unusual back fin, shaped like a bullet.Keen photographer Katherine first thought the fish was a “seal pup” and said she was “excited” to take a snap...
TheDailyBeast

Man Survived 24 Days Adrift at Sea by Eating Ketchup

A man who spent weeks lost at sea survived by eating ketchup and seasoning before being rescued, the Colombian navy announced Wednesday. Elvis Francois, 47, said he had been carrying out repairs to his sailboat near the island of Saint Martin in the Caribbean in December when bad weather dragged his vessel out to sea. His lack of navigational knowhow reportedly prevented him getting back to shore. “I had no food,” Francois said in a video shared by the Colombian navy. “It was just a bottle of ketchup that was on the boat, garlic powder and Maggi [stock cubes], so...
msn.com

An underwater volcano in the Mediterranean Sea risks exploding with serious consequences

Slide 1 of 6: Below the surface of the Aegean Sea, a few kilometers from the island of Santorini, lies an underwater volcano called Kolumbo. It is already the most active in the Aegean, and scientists are beginning to wonder what the consequences of a potential explosion might be. The main observation concerns the magma chamber. Researchers have already detected rising magma and associated earthquake swarms.
The Independent

Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches

Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
Phys.org

Solid Earth-atmosphere interaction forces during the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption

The submarine volcano eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai that occurred on January 15, 2022, generated impulsive downward reaction forces on Earth, radiating seismic waves throughout the planet. Geologists analyzed the teleseismic waves and Rayleigh waves at approximately 50 seconds to determine the force history and provide insights into the overall volcanic eruption process. The acoustic waves generated during the process produced broadband ground motions across the land alongside conventional tsunami waves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy