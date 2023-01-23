Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
Lee Harvey's for an Incredible Dallas BurgerSteven DoyleDallas, TX
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Dallas' Coyote ProblemNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Happiness is a Warm Jonathon's ClubSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Did Dallas Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons call out QB Dak Prescott after 49ers loss?
Micah Parsons said the said the Cowboys defense did it’s job, holding the 49ers to one touchdown and keeping their playmakers in check
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening. Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. He followed that performance ...
NFL world reacts to major Dallas Cowboys news
The Dallas Cowboys could soon be in need of a new offensive coordinator. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Carolina Panthers would interview Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy. The #Panthers are interviewing #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for their head coaching job today, per source. — Tom Pelissero Read more... The post NFL world reacts to major Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
BET
Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys
According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
Tom Brady Addresses Retirement Rumors in Very Cranky Manner
Tom Brady getting a little prickly about retirement talk.
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
Yardbarker
Chiefs WR headlines potential Cowboys free-agent additions
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Key contributors Tony Pollard (RB), Dalton Schultz (TE), Leighton Vander Esch (LB) and safety Donovan Wilson are free agents. The Cowboys must make tough decisions to keep the core of the team together. Dallas is 18th in the league with about $1.8M in cap room, per Spotrac.
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) is helped off the field during the second quarter of a NFC divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Pollard will not return to the game. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Football World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Girlfriend Development
Reports have emerged that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is no longer dating longtime girlfriend Natalie Buffett. Francesca Bacardi of Page Six reported on Wednesday that Prescott and Buffett broke up early last year but were keeping the breakup under wraps. The two reportedly ended the ...
UPMATTERS
Bills’ Josh Allen Addresses Sideline Outburst by Stefon Diggs
The star wide receiver was visibly frustrated with his quarterback as the Bills struggled offensively on Sunday. It was a frustrating Sunday afternoon for the Bills offense, as the unit was stymied in a 27–10 loss to the Bengals that ended Buffalo’s season. The Bills were bludgeoned up...
UPMATTERS
Best and Worst Fantasy Picks for Conference Championship Games
Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert are starts of the week. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
UPMATTERS
For the Bills, the Curtain Closes on an Unimaginable Season
Damar Hamlin was in the building, and Buffalo’s hopes were high Sunday, but the storybook ending never came. The cofounder of Store716 stood inside a Buffalo sports paradise. It was Sunday morning, and he was strolling past T-shirts printed with slogans that spoke to the magnitude of the afternoon ahead. Favorites include:
UPMATTERS
Kevin Durant ‘Progressing,’ Will Be Reevaluated in Two Weeks, Nets Say
The forward suffered a knee injury two weeks ago. The Nets announced on Tuesday that forward Kevin Durant is “progressing well and as expected” from his knee injury, and his progress will be evaluated again in another two weeks before deciding on a return timetable. Durant suffered an...
Comments / 0