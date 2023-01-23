Read full article on original website
bocaratontribune.com
FAU and Broward Health to Partner on Academic Medicine
Florida Atlantic University and Broward Health on Monday announced a partnership agreement that will provide academic medicine to Broward County, and opportunities to collaborate in the areas of education, clinical training and practice, health services administration and research. The groundbreaking partnership was announced by Shane Strum, president and CEO of...
bocaratontribune.com
PBSC receives $1 million for artificial intelligence and virtual reality training
Palm Beach State College will receive $1 million in federal funding to train faculty and students in artificial intelligence and to buy high-tech equipment for them to get ahead on rapidly growing technology that will transform industries. U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel announced the funding Jan. 17 at the Center for...
bocaratontribune.com
Achievement Centers for Children & Families Names Adamma DuCille as CEO
The Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) which has served the Delray Beach and southern Palm Beach County communities since 1969, has appointed Adamma DuCille as its CEO. Former CEO Stephanie Seibel has moved to a new role as CEO of the organization’s Foundation and the two will work in tandem to grow the organization and its impact in the community.
bocaratontribune.com
ARTIS Senior Living of Boca Raton Presents: A Winter Carnival
January 24 [Boca Raton, FL] – ARTIS Senior Living of Boca Raton is hosting a community-wide event on Sunday, January 29th, from 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm. The public is invited to visit the community and enjoy a petting zoo, face-painting, carnival games, and sweet & savory treats. The address is 5910 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33487. Service animals allowed with up-to-date vaccination paperwork submitted.
bocaratontribune.com
FAU Women’s Basketball primed for battle at No. 23 Middle Tennessee
The Florida Atlantic women’s basketball team hits the road again this week for a ranked matchup against the No. 23-ranked Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders on Thursday, Jan. 26 inside the Murphy Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air live on ESPN+. The Owls...
bocaratontribune.com
Shadowood 16 in West Boca Raton Set To Close
A staple in the West Boca Raton area will be closing its doors soon. Earlier today it was announced that Shadowood 16 cinemas in West Boca Raton will be closing as part of the Regal Cinemas Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shadowood 16 has been a popular location in the community since...
bocaratontribune.com
Junior League of Boca Raton’s Learning Libraries Asks Community to Participate in Book Drive
The Junior League of Boca Raton Learning Libraries Committee is asking for the community’s help in providing new books for kids in grades Kindergarten through 5th. All books will be donated to Title 1 Schools in Boca Raton and Delray Beach. Businesses and families can host a book drive...
bocaratontribune.com
New and Updated: Custom College Visits Publishes 2nd Edition of their College Trip Planning Book
Delray Beach, FL, January 2023 – The second edition of College Road Trips A Parent’s Guide: How to Organize Your Teen’s College Visits Without Losing Your Mind is now out and available on Amazon.com and by free download on CustomCollegeVisits.com. Custom College Visits (CCV) is a leader...
bocaratontribune.com
Hubbard earns third C-USA Freshman of the Week Award
After helping lead FAU to its largest margin of victory against a C-USA opponent in the Coach Sullivan era with an 81-66 win over UTSA, as well as her fourth 20-plus point performance of the season and earning her first career double-double against UTEP, Florida Atlantic women’s basketball freshman guard Aniya Hubbard earned her third Conference USA Freshman of the Week honor, announced by the league office on Monday.
bocaratontribune.com
Itz Why® LLC and Lynn Lessell (The Identity Coach) Celebrate IPP Inner Power Partners’® 1st Birthday!
Boca Raton, January 23, 2023 – Itz Why® LLC and Lynn Lessell (The Identity Coach) celebrate Inner Power Partners’® (IPP) first birthday and its incredible success, taking place at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton, Florida from 5 pm- 8 pm, on January 25, 2023, featuring IPP® members from all four IPP® locations, Basic Booth featuring Jeremy Norfus, and representatives of the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, who will highlight the occasion with a ribbon cutting.
bocaratontribune.com
Lynn University recognized by U.S. News & World Report for Best Online Programs
U.S. News & World Report recently recognized Lynn University among the best in the country in its annual “2023 Best Online Programs” rankings. Featured on this year’s list was the university’s online bachelor’s program, which was ranked No. 139. Rankings were evaluated based on student engagement, services and technologies available, faculty credentials and training, as well as expert opinion on the quality of the program.
bocaratontribune.com
Auditions for 19th Annual “Future Stars” Youth Performing Arts Competition set for February 4
The Rotary Club of Boca Raton, with the City of Boca Raton and the Festival of the Arts BOCA, will present the 19th Annual “Future Stars Performing Arts Competition” at 7 p.m. Tuesday March 7, 2023, in Mizner Park Amphitheater, downtown Boca Raton. The live audition for this...
bocaratontribune.com
14TH ANNUAL BOATING & BEACH BASH FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES WELCOMES BACK NATIONAL SINGING ACTS – AMERICA’S GOT TALENT’S KECHI OKWUCHI AND KELLYE CASH
Nation’s largest, FREE, one-day event for people with disabilities–both seen and unseen– returns to Boca Raton on March 4, 2023; will be dedicated to late co-founder Jay Van Vechten. BOCA RATON, Fla. – January 23, 2023 – The 14th Annual Boating & Beach Bash for People with...
bocaratontribune.com
PBA Men’s Lacrosse Ranked Eighth in SSC Preseason Poll
The Palm Beach Atlantic men’s lacrosse team was picked to finish eighth in the Sunshine State Conference Preseason Coaches poll released on Monday. The Sailfish begin the ’23 campaign in St. Augustine on Feb. 10. PBA enters its second season under head coach Jesse Vanatta following a 5-8 season where four players received All-SSC honors.
bocaratontribune.com
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum to offer a Valentine’s Day Craft Project for Kids on Feb. 4
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today announced a special Valentine’s Day project for kids at the next FREE Fun Saturday. For more information, please visit www.BocaHistory.org, or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100. FREE Fun Saturday. To celebrate the arrival of the new Boca Raton Brightline Station, on the...
bocaratontribune.com
PBA Men’s Basketball Loses at the Buzzer at Eckerd
The Palm Beach Atlantic men’s basketball team looked to complete the season sweep against Eckerd College on Saturday. After trailing most of the game, it seemed like PBA was set to steal its first road win of the season. With the ‘Fish trailing by two, Bryce Laskey knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer to give PBA a 70-69 lead with 13 seconds to go. PBA got an initial stop as Eckerd missed a mid-range jumper, by the Tritons corralled the offensive rebound and their second-chance shot was good as time expired. Eckerd escaped with a 71-70 win.
