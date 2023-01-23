ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Three FGCU students detained for firing realistic pellet guns on campus

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
ESTERO, Fla. — Three students were detained by Florida Gulf Coast University campus police after they were caught with AR-15-inspired pellet guns inside a residential building.

Shortly after midnight, University Police received anonymous 911 calls regarding a male dressed in camouflage wandering around campus with a firearm. The subject was reported to have entered Eagle Hall.

University Police sent out several campus-wide RAVE alerts following the reports.

Eventually, more calls came in about people hearing the firing of airsoft guns in the hallways of the residential buildings.

Officers trailed muddy footprints to the room where there three male students were located. They admitted to putting on camo and orange vests and using an Orbeez AR-15-style gun to shoot gel pellets.

The trio was also in possession of another Crossman pellet rifle.

Despite the situation, UPD determined that a crime was not committed. However, they did note violations of university rules and regulations were broken.

The pellet guns were seized for administrative proceedings. The university told NBC2 they are pursuing discipline through the student conduct code.

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

